Done Waiting: Real Conversations About Starting Over After 50

Hey, wise adventurer,

Last week, I went live on Substack with Desiree Brown-Quilty from The Second Bloom. Desiree is a life redesign coach, educator, and solo female traveler. She spent 20 years teaching and leading a mathematics department at an international school. She left last year. She just turned 60.

In the year since stepping away from full-time teaching, she has been writing on Substack weekly, coaching, consulting as a wellbeing educator, managing an international real estate portfolio, and living nomadically between Angola, the Falkland Islands, and wherever else life is taking her. She is, as she said herself, still just as busy — just busy in a completely different way.

We have collaborated before — she has written about travel for Plus 50 Forward and had me on her podcast. I knew the conversation would be honest. I didn’t know just how honest.

If you want to watch the full conversation, watch the video above ⤴️, but avid readers can find a text version below.

Jerry: A lot of people over 50 are being pushed out — layoffs, ageism, redundancy. Reinvention isn’t something they chose. It happened to them. The job disappeared. The industry changed. They woke up one day and the script they had been following for 30 years just stopped working. How do you help someone turn that shock into a real starting point rather than just surviving it?

Desiree: The first thing that happens after redundancy is that it’s a shock to your system. And I think the first thing people need is structure. Because when you lose your role after 20 or 30 years, you don’t just lose your income. You lose your identity, your routine, your confidence, your community — sometimes all at once.

So I tell people: don’t make any big emotional decisions straight away. First, stabilize. I focus on three things.

The first is financial clarity. Look at your monthly expenses — what has to be paid, what can be reduced temporarily. All those Netflix subscriptions, all those things you’ve become accustomed to — they can go for now. Look at how long your savings will last and what income could come in quickly. This isn’t forever. It’s just enough to reduce the panic.

The second is rebuilding routine. When I stopped teaching, I suddenly didn’t have 100 kids around me, no other teachers — just me and my laptop. Isolation hits fast. So I encourage people to create structure again: walk every morning, exercise, talk to people daily, reconnect with old colleagues, get out of the house.

The third is transferable skills. Instead of asking “what job can I apply for next?” — ask “what problems have I become really good at solving over the years?” That question changes everything.

Jerry: There’s a tension I hear all the time from my readers — and honestly, one I’ve felt myself. People know they need to change something, but the bills are real and time feels short. You can’t just sit with a journal and do the inner work when the mortgage is due. How do you help someone hold both things at once — the deeper identity shift and the very practical pressure of needing income?

Desiree: One of the biggest myths about starting over is that everything is going to change all at once. You’re going to quit everything overnight and immediately start fresh. Most of us can’t do that realistically.

There is a transition phase while you’re figuring out what comes next. It might look like a little consulting, a little freelancing, a little tutoring, some contract work, some coaching, renting out a room or a property. A patchwork of things while you figure out what your next chapter actually looks like.

The first goal is stability. Because we panic — and decisions made from panic are decisions made from fear. So I encourage people to separate two things: what pays the bills now, and what am I building for the future. Those two don’t have to be the same thing immediately.

Test small things on the side. Start a newsletter. Offer a workshop. Help teach. Post consistently online. Starting over becomes far less overwhelming when it stops feeling like one big, irreversible leap.

Jerry: After decades of one professional identity — teacher, manager, consultant, scientist — how do you help someone get comfortable with the idea that they might become several things at once, rather than just finding the next single thing? Because I think that’s one of the biggest mental shifts. We were trained to have a job title. One thing. But it only ever benefited the corporate system. Every human is not one-dimensional and is capable of many things. I always felt trapped in jobs that required doing the same thing over and over again. The reason I enjoy being a one-person business is that I can use so many of my skills — I’ve created seven different income streams from scratch. And you have an amazing portfolio career with diverse income streams. Not one job, not one income source like the corporate system forced on us. So, how do you help someone get comfortable with being undefined for a while?

Desiree: Most of us over 50 were trained for a completely different economy. You pick one career, stay loyal, work hard, and retire. That was what we grew up with. But things have changed.

I think most of us over 50 are going to end up with portfolio lives — not one single identity, but a combination. Part consultant, part writer, part caregiver, part coach, part online teacher, part whatever-needs-paying-right-now. And that is not failure. That is adapting to how things actually are.

I encourage people to stop asking “what is my next job title?” and start asking “what combination of work gives me income, flexibility, energy, and meaning?” My own life now includes writing, coaching, wellbeing consulting, substitute teaching, speaking, and traveling. If you had asked me ten years ago, I would have said — oh my God, that’s so messy, why don’t you just get a real job?

But now it looks realistic for the world we’re living in.

The hardest part of reinvention is tolerating the messy middle — where nothing feels fully formed yet. But I remind people going through this: you are not starting from zero. You are starting from experience. And that matters more than people realize.

Jerry: Most people talk about drifting away from yourself as something that happens during reinvention — like you lose yourself in the process of changing. But I actually think most people over 50 have already been drifting for years. By following a script that was written for someone else. By staying in roles and systems designed for a different economy, a different era. What does that kind of drift look like — and what does it take for someone to finally notice it and put the script down?

Desiree: I agree with you 100%, Jerry. I don’t think we lose ourselves during reinvention. I think we started losing ourselves long before reinvention began.

It happens quietly. You become responsible, reliable, productive, needed. You spend years meeting other people’s expectations — raising families, surviving toxic workplaces because you think you have to pay the bills, adapting to systems not built for you. And eventually, you stop asking yourself what you actually want. You just keep going.

The drift can look like constant exhaustion. Feeling emotionally flat. Dreading Monday mornings. Losing curiosity. Never feeling fully present. Feeling trapped inside what looks like a successful life from the outside.

And many people normalize it — because everybody around them is living the same way.

What finally wakes people up is disruption. A redundancy. A health scare. A divorce. Children leaving home. Burnout. Turning 60. Something interrupts the routine long enough for you to ask: is this actually what I want?

Your body knows way before your mind catches up. I still do some substitute teaching to pay the bills during my transition. I did six weeks and I was completely drained. And it reminded me exactly why I left the classroom. That signal — that’s your body telling you the truth.

Jerry: This is so true. And it’s something I don’t talk about enough. We perform roles that were designed for someone else for so many years that we forget to listen to ourselves. When I was working as a scientist after my PhD, I just knew it wasn’t for me. I could feel it. And I personally know so many people who look completely successful from the outside — they tick every box society expects — and you would not believe what is going on behind closed doors. Depression, alcohol, trauma. It is far more common than people admit. And the pretending and performing is so normalized that we’ve stopped seeing it as a problem. We need honest conversations about this.

Desiree: Exactly. And paying attention to your energy is what tells you what’s really going on. Your body knows before your mind does. Your mind is going to tell you all sorts of things. But your body is already on it.

Jerry: You work specifically with women over 50. In your experience, is reinvention different for women than for men at this stage of life? Are there patterns you keep seeing — things that hold women back, or specific strengths they bring that men might not?

Desiree: There are definitely patterns. Many women over 50 were raised to prioritize stability, caregiving, and responsibility over personal fulfillment. Personal fulfillment just wasn’t a thing — it was everybody else first.

So by the time we reach our 50s or 60s, we’ve spent decades taking care of everybody else’s needs — quietly putting parts of ourselves in a box. “I’ve always wanted to paint — but no, I can’t, I have this and this and this to take care of.” We’re managing households, relationships, aging parents, adult children, workplaces — all at once.

So when reinvention begins, there can be grief. Grief for opportunities not taken. Dreams delayed. Versions of ourselves we abandoned just to survive. When you get to 50 or 60, you start to feel that sadness — all the things you wish you’d said yes to.

But at the same time, by the time we get to this age, we have incredible strengths. We are adaptable. We are resourceful. We are emotionally intelligent — I can’t speak for men on that one, but yes. We are good at building relationships and community. And many of us become far less concerned with external approval at this age. Something just shifts. It’s like — IDGAF. Your ability to say no gets so much better. Your ability to walk away from people and situations gets so much sharper.

I encourage women to stop waiting for complete confidence before making moves. That confidence comes after you’ve made the first move. It comes after action — not before.

Jerry: Absolutely. I worked in the fashion and beauty industry for years, almost entirely with women. And I watched so many of them reach their 40s and 50s and realize this path was never built for them. They had been used by a social construct that took everything — including all the invisible work — without recognition or reward. And once that realization hits, it becomes fuel.

Desiree: Women rock. Completely agree.

Jerry: We’ve talked a lot about the process of reinvention. But what does success actually look like a year or two in — not the dream version, but the honest, real version? Because I think people have a picture in their head of what it looks like when they’ve made it, and the reality is usually messier — and also better in different ways than they expected.

Desiree: The honest version of reinvention is usually messier and slower than people imagine. People think they’ll suddenly feel completely certain, completely confident — that they’ve arrived. But real reinvention looks like trying new things, adjusting, changing direction, building gradually, creating multiple income streams, learning new skills later in life. And honestly? That’s normal now.

For me personally, success looks very different than it did ten or twenty years ago. I am far less interested in titles. More interested in freedom, flexibility, health, meaningful work, and being intentional with my time. I can’t get that time back. So success looks like having complete control over my schedule, working in ways that fit my life, being able to travel, protect my wellbeing, and do work that still feels meaningful.

I think many people over 50 realize they don’t want to keep climbing. They want to start redesigning.

Jerry: I completely agree. We have to redefine what success means. More control, more freedom, being intentional about how we spend our time and who we spend it with — that’s what really matters. And traveling, because it is the best university in the world. Most people don’t give themselves permission for it. They wait. And I know too many cases from my own life where people postponed it, and then it was too late. This year, I turn 58, and I’m closer and closer to my goal of living to 100.

Desiree: I wish you all the best for that — with all the new developments, you never know!

Jerry: Last question — and I want this one to land. If someone is watching right now — in their 50s, 60s, or 70s — and they know something needs to change but they are frozen, what would you say to them?

Desiree: Listen to your energy. If you feel frozen — just pause. Listen to what your body is telling you, because your body knows. Just pause, listen to your energy, and notice what actually energizes you.

And if you want to make that leap, start thinking about financial clarity. What can you let go of right now that will put you in a better mindset to actually make the move? Sort out the finances, get rid of what you can.

And keep this in mind: your next step is temporary. You are not going to be stuck there for the rest of your life.

Two things. Pause and listen to your energy. And do the financial clarity work. That’s it.

Desiree, this has been such a genuine and honest conversation — exactly what I was hoping for. Thank you for bringing all of this. Because we don’t have enough conversations about what reinvention really looks like. Most people — influencers especially — show the final result. Nobody talks about what it really takes. What the stages actually are. And the truth is, success is never straightforward.

You can’t figure it all out before you start. When I started, I was in a completely different place. And where I am now is better than I originally imagined — even though there are still ups and downs and skills to learn all the way through. That is just part of it.

Go find Desiree on Substack at The Second Bloom.

And if you want to go deeper on the practical side — turning your experience into income, building an audience, creating offers and selling them — that is exactly what we do here at Plus 50 Forward.

Done waiting. Let’s go.

If this conversation lit something up for you and you’re ready to move beyond inspiration into action, I’m running a 7-day challenge this month exclusively for paid subscribers: 7 Days to Your First $500 Online. Every day you’ll get clear information, a practical framework, and a specific assignment to get you closer to your first online income.

Time to move.

Rock the world, not the chair.

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