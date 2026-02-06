It's Not Too Late. It Might Be Exactly The Right Time.

Hey, wise adventurer,

It was a long-anticipated live, and I was super excited to introduce my guest, Marylee. Guess what? I was breaking up, and it was so difficult to hear me. Marylee decided to take over and keep the live video going despite the technical difficulties on my end.

What a pro!

Let me introduce you to Marylee Pangman, Author

Here are some pivotal moments from Marylee’s life:

At 46, Marylee left her 22-year career in the nonprofit sector and started her first business, The Container Gardener, in Arizona.

At 60, she sold the business and became a business coach.

At 63, she published Getting Potted in the Desert—a monthly guide to gardening in desert pots.

At 66, she published Riley’s Garden Oasis—a creative nonfiction story of a woman moving from the cold winters of Vermont to the desert heat of Arizona and discovering her love of pots.

At 70, Marylee retired her business coaching practice.

At 73, inspired by Riley and her fictional friends, she is launching her first novel.

So here is the interview:

Q1: You’ve reinvented yourself at 46, 60, 63, 66, and now 73. Looking back, what was the hardest leap—and what made you take it anyway?

Marylee: I’d worked in nonprofit for years. Then we moved to Tucson, Arizona, and I was looking for another nonprofit job because that’s what I was qualified for. I always wanted my own business, and I had an idea for one—container gardening in the desert. But I knew it’s hard to start a new business, especially when you’re only in your 40s and you need it to be financially solvent. So at the same time, I’d gotten a job as a consultant for a statewide women’s cancer network.

About four or five years in, both demanded me full-time. I was waffling back and forth—”I’m going to do the Cancer Network. No, I really want my own business.” I went to a women’s business conference, and there was a speaker who said something along the lines of “What’s stopping you?”

I sat there and realized it was fear. The other job was money in the bank every month. But I said, “No, I’ve always wanted to do it my way. I’m going to make the leap.”

It was a very difficult decision, but it paid off—I sold my business 15 years later. I understand about the fear of jumping into something new. We just have to see what we can do to break through that in order to make the leap. For me, it was the safety of having another source of income so I could move forward.

Q2: You describe yourself as someone who “learns enough to accomplish the goal” rather than seeking mastery first. How did embracing that approach change what felt possible for you?

Marylee: I was taking online programs and never finishing them. I’d try new things—a language or whatever—and never finish. Yet I became very successful.

What I realized was that I just had to learn what I needed to take my next steps. That really helped me not waste my time at this point in my life. Energy is a commodity, not time. If I do all this learning and practice, how am I going to take the time to write? That’s what I’m passionate about now.

When I posted about this on Substack, many people in their 60s and 70s admitted they do the same thing—just get what they need and use that information to move forward, not wasting time on things they don’t really need right now.

Q3: Most people would say 73 is the time to slow down, not launch a five-book series. What do you know now that you didn’t know at 50 that makes this feel like exactly the right time?

Marylee: You’re right, it’s a cultural thing in many areas. Maybe 70 is the new 60, but still—not typically the time to launch a five-book series, which is my plan.

What I know now is the freedom to choose. In my late 60s and the last three years, I had the ability to sit back and say to my partner, “I published the last gardening book, and I really want to try my hand at writing fiction.”

When I got into it, I was having so much fun. Now when I’m marketing the first book and groaning over it, my partner says, “Why? I thought you were doing this for fun.” And I say, “Well, I don’t want to write all this and have it sit in my desk and computer, not out in the world. People would want to read it, hopefully.”

The marketing part isn’t as fun, but the joy of writing—I had the freedom to make that decision.

Q4: Your character Riley moves from Vermont winters to Arizona heat and discovers a new passion. How much of your own reinvention journey lives inside her story?

Marylee: It was all Riley’s fault! My second gardening book is creative nonfiction with a fiction element, and Riley is the main character. I had so much fun building her and her friends and their personalities—that’s why I blame it all on Riley. I’ve continued those characters from Riley’s Garden Oasis into my novels, the first being Whispers of Echo Canyon.

A lot of my reinvention journey is in there, but there’s a piece of me in at least four of the five main characters. I’m not sure about Raven, except for my love of horses—maybe she’s some of who I aspire to.

When we lived in Tucson for 20 years, then moved to Kauai for four years, I didn’t take a job with me. I still needed income and had to figure out what to do. I had lost myself. Four of the characters in the book are at a loss about what’s next at their age, ranging from Riley at 58 to Skylar somewhere around 68-70.

I think most writers talking about people of their generation put their own characteristics, desires, and experiences—or what they’ve come to know through others—into their work.

Q5: Your writing journey has been very much your own—no craft books, lots of AI collaboration, learning by doing. What surprised you most about discovering that this approach actually worked?

Marylee: I haven’t studied writing, but I’ve picked up what I feel I need to know. I do a lot of planning and looking at story arcs using both Claude and ChatGPT. I introduced them to each other—I love that they don’t get insulted! I said to ChatGPT, “I did this with Claude and want to see what you think,” and it said, “Oh, I’m so glad you worked with Claude on this.”

Way back when I first played with ChatGPT, I had a big picture question—the kind where you’d normally call a friend who knows you well. But it was the middle of the night. I wrote it to ChatGPT, and the discussion we had was amazing. I couldn’t believe it could pull from our other discussions and understand me to that depth.

I was like, “I need to use this because it’s giving me things I haven’t thought of.” AI is a significant part of my life now.

Q6: You mentioned feeling resistance to aggressive marketing tactics and choosing to build your business “your way” instead. What does sustainable success look like for you at this stage of life?

Marylee: Energy, not time, is the main thing. I used to work all day long—out in the field, marketing, client calls, playing competitive badminton. Endless energy. Now I find that even four hours a day most days is too much. If I play 18 holes of golf and then a friend comes for lunch, that’s almost the whole day.

Sustainable success is really choosing how to spend my time and not burning out trying to get 10,000 followers. I have two Substacks, both around 800 subscribers. I’d rather spend energy getting to know them than losing them chasing numbers. I have about 10 paid subscribers out of 800 free ones.

It’s using energy to focus on what I really want to do, not being attracted by shiny objects. I read something yesterday and thought, “Oh, I should try that.” I have to stop. I’m an idea person—I could, but should I? That’s the whole thing. We all could, but should we?

I’d rather wake up every morning excited to write, not buried under my to-do list.

Q7: The women in your “Women of the Canyon” series are navigating life’s crossroads. What do you want readers over 55 to feel when they meet these characters?

Marylee: I’ve changed my attitude toward writing these books based on feedback from followers and readers. On Substack, I had all the chapters as I was writing them. Because I was writing about women over 55, 60, 70, people said, “Finally, something I can relate to—I can see myself in Valor, I’ve experienced life as Skylar.”

They want to be seen. My readers want to be seen. That’s not a feeling, that’s an action. But from that, I want them to feel capable of following their dreams, no matter where they are in life. I’m a very optimistic person.

Friendship changes as we age—people move away, life changes, people pass on. We have to work harder to have friendships. If someone becomes widowed and moves to a new community, it’s not easy to meet new people.

I want readers to take encouragement from how these friends support each other—to feel they can do something more than what they’re doing now, if they want to. I hope people reading will feel seen and feel the possibilities of what they can do next.

Q8: You went from nonprofits to container gardening to business coaching to novelist. Is there a thread connecting all these chapters, or did each one surprise you?

Marylee: It could seem flighty, but it really wasn’t. My original goal in nonprofit work was to retire and go into organizational consulting for nonprofits. So the path to business coaching wasn’t far afield.

The only thing that surprised me was fiction. All my life, any writing I did was manuals, documents, grant proposals, gardening writing. I wrote my first gardening book—a month-by-month guide for desert container gardening—because I was teaching classes at the Botanical Gardens and students kept asking, “Where is all this information?” I said, “It’s all in my head.” There weren’t books for desert container gardening. They said, “Would you please write the book?”

I never thought of fiction—well, I did start a novel way back, got about two pages done, then work and life got in the way. A friend who’s a cozy mystery author said, “Marylee, why don’t you write fiction?” She knew about Riley’s Garden Oasis. She was the catalyst who gave me permission to try. And once I tried it, I liked it.

Q9: What would you tell the woman reading this who has something she wants to create but keeps thinking she’s “too late” or “not qualified”?

Marylee: What do you have to lose for trying? What do you really have to lose? Why not?

When I started my container gardening business, it didn’t even have a category when you file for taxes. But I had the idea, bounced it around a few people, and they said go for it.

I put one classified ad in a local monthly newspaper—$600 for six months. The day that paper came out, I got a phone call. I sold that job, and it paid for my advertising. I got deposits before starting work, so I had money to lay out for materials.

I love saying this because it was a gardening business: I had a seed of an idea and ran with it to make it grow. Why not just try? That’s all you have to do—take a step.

Q10: After so many reinventions, what would you say to someone over 50 who’s afraid to start something new?

Marylee: Don’t get caught up in the fear.

Way back in nonprofit, we had a mentor—a professional fundraiser who trained organizations nationwide. Senior staff needed to approach people for donations. She said, “No one has ever died when they were asked to contribute and they said no.”

Being told no hurts. It makes you question yourself. But you’re not going to die. That’s the worst that could happen. So why not try?

Follow people like Jerry—I totally believe in how he puts out materials that are easy to assimilate and take action on. Build an email list. Even if you don’t have a business, you have people. If you’re my age, you’ve got 30 to 50 years of connections. Send an email or text: “I’m thinking about this idea. What do you think?” Ask if you can add them to your list. That’s the one thing in your life you own and can build on forever.

I took my container gardening list of 5,000 and moved them around—most followed with me. That’s where some of my fiction subscribers came from. I asked them, “Do you want to know about this?” That’s how things grow.

Start promoting yourself before you even begin. Don’t build the whole thing first—it could take a year. Build as you go.

My biggest challenge is still that I have to stop looking at other things, stop the fear of missing out. I’ve been there. I’ve built the business, sold the business, built the mailing list, and found ways to increase income when things went flat. I don’t need to prove myself by doing it again. I can follow my way and just keep working it.

Hopefully, when my novel releases on February 17th, people will buy it.

Thank you so much for sharing your insights, Marylee Pangman, Author for staying calm amid the technical issues on my end, and for taking over.

And thank you to everyone who participated in the live video and made comments.