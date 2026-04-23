Too old? The Data Says Otherwise — and So Does Gail K.

Hey, wise adventurer,

One of the most powerful aspects of Substack is discovering extraordinary people who prove that life’s best chapters often begin after 50.

When I found Gail K.’s story, I immediately recognized something exceptional—not just her achievements, but her authentic energy and proof that reinvention isn’t just possible — it’s transformative, and yes, profitable too.

At 49, Gail K. got divorced and courageously changed careers. At 64, she earned her Life Coach certification. At 65, she left her accounting position and tripled her six-figure salary as an entrepreneur. At 69, she launched her Substack and grew to over 5,000 subscribers in just about a year.

Gail K. embodies what I teach: it’s never too late to start, and your experience is your greatest asset. This interview reveals exactly how she did it—and how you can too.

Jerry: You and I are part of a similar generation — I’m in my late 50s, you’re about to hit 70.

Gail K.: On the 5th of May. I've got 13 days! [laughs] It's coming fast.

Jerry: We both help people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s navigate enormous change and help them create the life that fits them. And the changes are real: economic shifts, social upheaval, ageism, and layoffs. We’re really the first generation that will live this phase of life completely differently from previous generations.

And we’re living longer, too. I read that by 2050, the number of people over 80 will triple. Triple! So this conversation matters more than ever.

Let’s start at the beginning. You started a new career at 49, got certified as a life coach at 64, then launched your Substack at 69. Which of those felt the most terrifying — and what did you tell yourself that actually worked?

Gail K.:The most terrifying was absolutely the first one, at 49. I was separating from my ex-husband after 25 years together. We’d been together since our early 20s, so I had never really been single. I had a daughter, and I never imagined I’d be a single mom.

And then, as if that wasn’t enough, the year before all of that, I had three major illnesses. I had my thyroid removed. I herniated a disc in my back. And then I had a brain tumor. It wasn’t cancerous, thank God, but I still had to have brain surgery. I started that new career less than a year after coming out of the operating room.

Jerry: That is extraordinary. How did you get through it without the kind of coaching or support tools you have now?

Gail K.: I didn’t have coaching back then. I got some therapy, but I didn’t have coaching — and coaching has honestly helped me far more than therapy ever did. The other reinventions were hard too, but I had more tools by then. At 49, it was mental torture. I really needed a lot of support just to learn how to live a different kind of life, not just in terms of work, but everything.

Jerry: When you finally left accounting at 65 to coach full-time, what was going through your head about money?

Gail K.: I was petrified. I had been telling myself for years that I didn’t have enough money to retire — and I didn’t. I’d gone through a divorce and had to start over financially. But I also knew I could not keep sitting at that desk. Every day, I felt like a little piece of me was being chipped away. I used to joke with my coworkers, “You’re just going to come in one day and find me dead at this desk.” But I meant it. I knew I couldn’t let that be my life.

So I started treating it like a puzzle. I found out the certification I wanted — the Life Coach School — cost $18,000. That felt impossible. But then I got on a coaching session with a woman in her early 70s who had retired and become a coach herself. I told her my concerns: not enough money, can’t imagine staying, but also can’t justify spending $18K. And she looked straight at me and said, “Gail, what if your coaching business is your retirement plan?”

That blew my mind. Because society doesn’t talk about that. Nobody talks about your next chapter as a financial strategy.

Jerry: So what did you do?

Gail K: I hired another coach — one who had been an accountant, quit her job, and became a coach who helped others do the same thing. She helped me build a plan. I started saving. I refinanced my mortgage and took some equity out of my house. I always say: people do that to get a new kitchen, or to send their kids to college. This was my investment in my own future. I had a few clients lined up before I quit. My mother used to call it “a wing and a prayer.” That’s exactly what it was. I was holding on and praying it would work — and I was terrified the whole time.

Jerry: I’m so glad you said that. People think these leaps look effortless from the outside. They never are.

Gail K.: Never. And the thing is, people are afraid to spend money on themselves. They’ll spend on their kids, their dog, everything else — but not on their own growth. I’ve invested a lot in my mental health and my expansion. And I think that’s what people see today.

Jerry: Have you ever lost an opportunity or sensed someone doubted you because of your age?

Gail K. : Honestly? If it’s happened, they haven’t said it to my face. I have friends who deal with it constantly. I’ve also seen a lot of ageist messaging on social media — things like “no one wants to learn from a 65-year-old” or “they should just retire.” But no one has ever said that directly to me.

And I think it’s because I don’t buy it. I know ageism exists, but I tell myself: what’s meant for me is meant for me. If someone doesn’t want to work with me because of my age, that’s their loss. I have a lot to bring to the table. That’s their problem, not mine.

Jerry: That’s a powerful reframe. Because what I see is that people internalize that rejection and start doubting themselves.

Gail K.: Exactly. And that’s the real damage. The rejection says nothing about you — it says everything about the person doing the rejecting. If they don’t want to work with you, they simply aren’t your people.

Jerry: Let’s talk about Substack. You grew to over 5,000 subscribers in your first year. That’s not luck. What’s one thing you did that most people over 50 would never think to try?

Gail K. : [laughs] People are nosy. They want to know your business. So from the beginning, I took people behind the scenes and talked about things others are too afraid to say. My most popular posts have always been the vulnerable ones — things that didn’t turn out the way I hoped, or unusual choices like hiring a stylist and a photographer for a professional shoot.

I wrote about dating a man 23 years younger than me. Most women aren’t doing that. Men do it all the time, but women don’t talk about it. I wrote about my ex-husband’s affair. I could have kept all of that to myself. But everything I write has a lesson attached. Everything that’s happened has made me stronger and brought me to where I am today.

People are afraid of what others will think.

They are. But here’s the thing — people are going to think whatever they think anyway. So you might as well give them something real and true and useful. And they respond to it, because it gives them permission to be honest too.

Jerry: What about the bigger mental barrier — the inner voice that says you can’t, you’re too old, it’s too late. Does that ever fully go away?

Gail K. : No. You learn to walk alongside it. I have a normal brain, and all of our brains will fight us when we try something new and unfamiliar. But what’s changed is how long I stay stuck. At 49, it felt like mental torture. Now? I don’t get tangled up in it the same way.

When I came to Substack, I was so sick of Facebook and Instagram — the ads, the algorithms, the political noise. I was seriously thinking about getting off social media entirely. But I stumbled across Substack through an author I follow, and something clicked. I’d always wanted to be a writer. Adults told me growing up, “You can’t make money as a writer.” But I thought — I’m not going to live forever. I don’t have to choose between being a writer and being a business coach. I declared I was both, and I just started showing up that way.

I have a phrase I use with my clients: fire the liar. Your brain will lie to you to keep you safe. It’ll say, “Going live isn’t safe. What will people think? They’ll judge you.” And I just tell my brain: stop it. The more you do that, the quieter the voice gets. It really does work.

Jerry: You started coaching at 64 with no track record in that field. How did you establish trust with your first clients?

Gail K.: I reminded myself — and I remind everyone who asks — that you are not starting from zero. You have years of experience. Your life is your credibility. Your experience is your credibility.

When I first started, I was specifically a money coach, and I had 20 years of accounting experience behind me. That was my foundation. But honestly, for anyone over 50: if you’ve spent 30 or 40 years in different jobs and careers, you have skills, stories, and knowledge that no one else has. That’s not nothing. That’s everything.

Jerry: Most people over 50 worry that monetizing their skills just means recreating the burnout of their corporate years. Did that happen to you?

Gail K. : Yes — and I had to catch myself. When I first quit my job, fear was driving me. I ended up with 18 one-on-one clients at once and was working around the clock. I burned out, and I realized: Gail, you’ve just created another job for yourself.

So I slowed down, took on fewer clients, gave myself permission to build a different kind of schedule. I still feel a little guilty when I don’t get up early — that conditioning runs deep! But most days I work four days a week. Some evenings I’ll work late because I’m excited about a project. But it’s nothing like having a job. I love what I’m doing. It’s fun. There’s a difference.

Jerry: There’s research showing that founders in their 50s are roughly twice as likely to succeed as those under 35, and founders in their 60s are about three times more likely. Why do you think that is?

Gail K. : Experience matters, obviously. But I think the bigger thing is this: as you get older, you care less about what people think. When you’re younger, you judge yourself constantly and hold yourself back. As you get older, your experience becomes evidence that you can actually do things. And there’s also an urgency — you realize you’re not going to live forever, so if you have a dream, now is the time. You become more self-motivated, more confident. The older I get, the bolder I get.

Jerry: Last question. What’s one question about reinvention after 50 that no interviewer has ever asked you — that you wish they would?

Gail K.: I wish people would ask me more about mindset. Not in a surface-level way — really dig into it. Because most people don’t realize that the way you’re thinking is the number one thing standing between them and the life they want. It might sound like a cliché, but if you genuinely believe you are capable of doing something, you will take the steps. You’ll keep going. But if you’ve bought into the story that you’re too old, that it’s too late — you won’t even try. Mindset has been the single biggest force in everything I’ve been able to do.

Gail K. writes The Old Black Lady Chronicles on Substack, where she shares stories of reinvention, resilience, and life after 50 with radical honesty and serious style.

Thank you Jim Chianese, Nabanita, Chris the Nomad, Half an Avocado, and many others for tuning into my live video with Gail K.!

P.S.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You can watch the full interview.

Rock the world, not the chair.

Found this useful? ♻️ SHARE ♻️ it with friends, colleagues, or anyone ready to turn their expertise into income and build freedom on their own terms.