5 Ways Video Helps 50+ Professionals Sell Their Skills Online

Hey, wise adventurer,

Most skilled professionals don’t realize that you can pump out content every single day and still be completely invisible online.

Not because your content isn’t good. But because every platform has its own rules — and those rules change constantly, often without warning. Facebook, LinkedIn, Substack, YouTube, Instagram — every single one is designed to keep people on it for as long as possible. That means the algorithm rewards content that holds attention. And right now, across almost every platform, that content is video.

Written posts and static images are being pushed down. Video is being pushed up.

If you are over 50 with decades of real experience to share — and you are not using video — you may be the best-kept secret in your space.

That’s why I invited Jim Fuhs to join me for a live conversation on Substack. Jim is a retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel, marketing strategist, podcaster, YouTuber, and virtual event producer who has been using video to build his business since 2018. He started doing video after 50 and has since landed speaking opportunities, consulting clients, and business partnerships he never could have reached through text alone.

His motto? Don’t fear the gear.

We went live on Substack and talked for about 40 minutes. Below is the conversation — the real questions, the real answers — for those of you who prefer to read rather than watch.

(You can watch the full video)

Jerry: Let’s start from the beginning. What are the five key benefits of using video for a professional who wants to grow their business online?

Jim: The first and biggest one is trust. Video connects with people in a way that other formats simply don’t. Right now, when you watch someone on screen, you’re seeing their tone, their body language, their facial expressions — you’re getting context that text can never give you. I like to joke that the only things missing from the video at the moment are touch, taste, and smell.

And when you look at that from a business perspective, you’re missing a huge opportunity when you skip video. It takes roughly 11 touches — 11 interactions with someone — before they make a purchase decision. Video accelerates that process because it takes down the barriers faster. People feel like they know you.

The second benefit is search. YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world, after Google. And Substack content is also starting to rank really well on Google. So when you explain the problem you solve on video, you’re not just connecting — you’re getting found.

Third is repurposing. Every video you record can become multiple pieces of content. A 30-minute live session becomes clips, a newsletter, a series of Notes, a transcript. You are not creating more — you are creating smarter.

Fourth is visibility and reach. When you go live on Substack, the platform actively promotes it. You get in front of people who don’t follow you yet. That’s free reach, and the platform is actively encouraging it.

And fifth — and this is the one most people don’t think about — is collaboration. When you go live with a guest, both of your audiences see it. That’s the magic happening right here, right now, with you and me. Your subscribers are discovering me, and mine are discovering you. Video makes that kind of cross-pollination possible in a way a written post simply can’t.

Oh, and here is a number that might surprise you: at the in-person and virtual events I’ve spoken at, roughly 90% of business owners are not using video at all. That is not a threat. That is your opportunity.

Jerry: What are the best practices for using video, especially for someone just getting started?

Jim: This might sound counterintuitive, but the most important thing in video is audio, not video.

If your audio is crackly, distorted, or hard to follow, people leave. Immediately. You can have imperfect lighting and a simple background, and people will forgive you. Bad audio? They’re gone.

The good news is you don’t need to spend a lot of money. You can get a wireless noise-canceling microphone for under $100. I use them regularly and share recommendations on my Dealcasters channel. Jerry uses a Hollyland, which costs him less than that, connected to his iPhone — and it works perfectly. That is genuinely all you need to start.

Second: your phone is enough. Even on Substack, you can go live using just your smartphone. Here’s a tip most people don’t know — if you log into Substack through your phone’s browser (not the app), you can access the recording studio directly. You don’t need to be at a computer.

And you don’t even need the internet to record. Record offline, then upload. Simple.

Third: keep it short and focused. People won’t watch a seven-minute video in one sitting if it just runs on. I once recorded five short topics in a single session — about six or seven minutes total — then cut them into five separate clips and released them one at a time. The result was five pieces of content from a single recording, and each left people wanting more.

Don’t try to say everything at once. Make them come back for the next one.

Jerry: We’re live on Substack right now. How does video specifically help professionals get noticed and grow on Substack — compared to written content alone?

Jim: Look at what’s happening right here. When we go live together, both of our audiences see it — not just yours. People who follow me are now discovering you and your work. People in your community are learning about mine. That doesn’t happen with a newsletter.

And Substack is actively promoting live content right now. The platform wants creators to use it, which means it rewards those who do. Your live session gets pushed out to potential new readers who have never heard of you. Your written posts usually won’t get that same treatment.

There’s also something powerful about what happens after the live ends. Substack saves the recording. It generates a transcript. And suddenly you have a piece of video content sitting inside your publication that keeps being discovered — by your existing readers, by new visitors, and increasingly by Google.

For someone building a paid newsletter like Plus 50 Forward, video is not just a visibility tool. It’s a conversion tool. People who watch you speak — who see your face, hear your passion, follow your thinking in real time — trust you faster. And trust is what converts a free subscriber into a paid one.

Jerry: I’ll be honest — the first time I went live, I was absolutely petrified. But once I did it, people engaged; it wasn’t perfect, and it didn’t matter. For anyone who wants to try live video but has never done it before — how do you prepare?

Jim: First, remember this: we tend to be far harder on ourselves than the people watching us. Your audience is not sitting there with a scoring sheet. They want to connect with you. Imperfection is actually part of what makes it feel real.

My first live stream looked nothing like what I do now. There is hope for all of you.

Here’s how I’d think about preparing. Don’t write a script. I know it feels safer, but reading from a script makes you sound like you’re giving a speech — and people feel the difference. Instead, write down three points on a sticky note. That’s it. Three things you want to make sure you cover. Then have a conversation, not a performance.

If the idea of talking to a camera alone feels awkward, start by going live with a guest — exactly like we’re doing today. When there’s another person, it becomes a conversation, not a monologue. It’s much easier.

And here’s a reframe that helped me: you have already done live before. Every Zoom call, every Teams meeting, every Google Meet during the pandemic — that was live video. Things went wrong in real time, and the world didn’t end. This is the same thing.

One more thing Jim Fuhs pointed out that stuck with me — you don’t even have to start with live. Sit in front of your phone, record one short video about something useful you know, and post it. It takes as long to record a 60-second video as it does to type a message. Start there.

Jerry: What’s your advice for handling technical problems during a live session — without losing the audience?

Jim: They will happen. The only question is when.

I’ll give you a story. When my business partner Chris and I launched our show Dealcasters, we were interviewing a presenter from the Weather Channel. We failed to get the show started four times in a row. Four restarts. God bless her — she had the patience of a saint.

Another time, I was producing a live show and my power went out. The show kept going without me. There was no way to change anything until I got back online.

Roll with it. It is not the end of the world.

Before going live, do a few things: reboot your computer. Other platforms — Zoom, browser tabs — can quietly drain the resources you need. Give yourself a clean start. Check your cables, especially microphone cables. They go bad over time and are a common culprit.

In the moment, if something goes wrong, communicate. Let your audience know you’re having a technical issue, and you’ll be back. Most people will wait. They’re humans — they understand.

And then just keep going. The audience respects you more for rolling with it than they would if you had a flawless production every time.

Jerry: Final question. For someone over 50 who has never made a video promoting themselves or their skills — what would you say to them about how this could change their business and their life?

Jim: I’ll tell you this: I didn’t start doing video until after 50. And because I was willing to get on camera, I’ve had speaking opportunities, business partnerships, and clients I never would have found any other way.

Start with short-form if live feels like too much. Sit in front of your webcam or your phone, and share one thing your audience needs to know. Post it. See what happens.

And think about using video to connect with people personally, not just to broadcast. Record a quick video to reply to someone’s comment. Send a video message instead of a text. Use it as a way to stand out in small, meaningful moments — because that’s where real trust is built.

You might also consider doing a five-day video challenge for yourself. One short video a day for five days. No audience required at the start. Just you, getting comfortable with the process.

Here’s what I keep coming back to: we are probably going to live another three, four, maybe more decades. We still have so much to give. So many of our peers have incredible knowledge and experience — and they share none of it because they are waiting to feel ready.

The camera doesn’t care how old you are. Your audience doesn’t either. What they care about is whether you can help them. And you can.

Where to find Jim:

Jim is on Substack on LinkedIn as Jim Fuhs, and on YouTube at Fusion Marketing.

Rock the world, not the chair.

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