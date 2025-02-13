Working Smarter at 50+: Your Personal AI Team Explained

Hey, wise adventurer,

Working smarter, not harder, is everyone’s goal.

We are lucky enough to live in a time when creating online businesses was easier than ever. Leveraging the Internet and AI is smart. All successful businesses do it.

Even one person's business can do it successfully.

Some people oppose AI, and some think it will replace their need for work. Both are wrong.

In this interview, Pranath Fernando (the creator of the AI Automation Agency) explains the most common misconceptions about AI and AI agents.

It is a must-watch for anyone who wants to stay current in a digital economy.

Free ChatGPT course:

Pranath’s Fernando contact details:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pranath-fernando/