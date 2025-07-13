Hey, wise adventurer,

The old playbook for the 'golden years' is broken.

Work until 65, hope your savings last, and pray you stay healthy enough to enjoy retirement?

That's not a plan—it's a gamble.

But what if your second act could be much better?

Finally, you write your own script, not others ’.

You know what you want and are sick of lies and nonsense sold to you.

I certainly was. And that led me to start writing and become a one-person business in my 50s, allowing me to quit a job I hated.

It all starts with a decision.

“People don’t want to be millionaires. They want to experience what they believe only millions can buy. You can design your dream lifestyle much sooner than retirement by leveraging time, income, and mobility.” Tim Ferris

Here is the plan that will help you.

Choose Freedom Over the Daily Prison

I love freedom.

In every single aspect of life.

Do you?

Being an adult means being in charge of your time, finances, and actions.

Or is it?

Most people do the same soul-crushing routine every day:

Commute to work

Do the work they are unhappy with.

Commute after work

Stuck in traffic and looking at angry and equally desperate people like themselves

Come back home exhausted

The only activity they can do is watch TV or have a drink.

They are too tired to have a meaningful interaction with a family.

Sleep and repeat.

I used to be one of them.

Turn Your Hard-Earned Experience Into Income

Having a job can be risky.

Even if you like your job, sooner or later, you will be laid off or replaced by AI.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicts that by 2034, the traditional 9-to-5 job will become obsolete, and the concept of a conventional job as we know it will undergo a complete transformation.

Trading your time for money at a 9-to-5 job is not the only way to earn a living. There are many ways to generate income, and you can leverage the internet and AI. You have already proven your worth to one or more employers.

Why not share it globally using modern technology?

Just think about it - you already have so many valuable skills. You've survived many ups and downs in your lifestyle and are still here. What you take for granted is a life-changing knowledge that can transform their life.

All you have to do is monetize your skills.

This step-by-step guide will help you.

Design Your Lifestyle (Not Someone Else's)

Previous generations had a safer and predictable way of retiring.

But also more rigid.

Currently, people start completely new chapters in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond.

You can do anything you ever dreamed of:

Work and travel around the globe

Move to a different country

Run a permaculture farm

Create a newsletter

Become a YouTuber

Start a business

Find a partner

Write a book

Live off-grid

Be honest with yourself and choose it.

If you don’t like it, you can always change it.

“One day, you will wake up, and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now¨ Paulo Coelho

If not now, when then?

Find Your People (Who Actually Want to Pay You)"

Think about whom you can help with your skills.

Growing your audience on social media is like building a castle on sand.

A single algorithm shift or policy change can wipe out your audience overnight. I learned this the hard way when I lost half of my closed Facebook group's following overnight (about 2,000 people).

Instead, build a digital asset that you own.

Build Your Digital Fortress (That Can't Be Taken Away)

An email list is your most valuable business asset:

- Email delivers 25-40% open rates vs. 1-3% social reach ( the lowest ever!)

- Escape the inconsistency of the social media algorithm

- Complete ownership of your audience

- Average ROI: $36 for every $1 spent

- Direct path to monetization

The Substack Advantage

Even the top creators and brands flock here.

Here is why:

- All-in-One Platform: Write, grow, monetize

- Low Tech Hassle: Focus purely on content

- Built-In Growth Tools: Natural referral system

- Direct Monetization: Multiple revenue streams

- Sell Subscription, Digital Products and Services

- True Community Building: Engaged readership

-Use Multiple Formats (Write, Audio, Podcast, Video)

It’s not perfect, but it’s currently the easiest platform for growing your audience and email list.

This system allowed me to grow and monetize on Substack.

Your First $1,000 - The Confidence Builder That Changes Everything

Many people obsess only about massive earning opportunities.

But, they overlook the fact that you first have to earn your first $1,000.

It’s more achievable and will prove your method. You can scale everything, but you need to begin with your first digital dollar.

Will this be easy? Hell no. I failed multiple times before I figured it out.

But here's what I wish someone had told me: You don't need to be perfect. You just need to start.

The biggest mistake isn't failing—it's waiting for the 'perfect' moment that never comes.

You can start with

Service (done for you, consulting, coaching)

Digital product (eBook, PDF, mini-course)

Even creating a simple 20-page $27 PDF is a good start.

Sell what you know.

Your Life, Your Rules

There's no perfect model, and that’s the point.

But if you have any success, you need to begin. Start where you are and with what you have. You can always pivot like I did.

I failed many times, but finally I focused on the right activities and platforms, and I was able to quit my job.

You are ready.

I only wasted years trying to figure out my own business model.

There is so much conflicting advice on the Internet. Most of it is directed toward twenty- and thirty-year-olds, rather than succumbing to a shiny object syndrome and wasting years on activities that don't move the needle.

The only three activities you have to focus on are:

Write (create valuable content) Grow (market and drive traffic) Monetize (create products and convert prospects)

Choose one platform, write for one type of person, and solve one specific problem for that type of person.

That’s it.

Later on, you can add offers, but start with just one.

Remember that you are more qualified than 90 % of online gurus, as you have lived real life and have something valuable to share.

Every day you wait is another day closer to being forced into someone else's retirement plan.

Don't let that be your story.

Do it NOW!

P.S.

I can hardly believe it—almost one year ago, I published my first Substack post with zero subscribers and a lot of doubt. Today, we're almost at 5,000 strong, and I help others to build freedom.

To celebrate this milestone (and thank YOU for being part of this journey), I'm offering anniversary pricing on the three fastest ways I can help you get started:

Ready to write your own second-act story?