Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Walter's avatar
Richard Walter
12h

I want this too. Definitely will start applying your work. Thanks Jerry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jerry Keszka
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture