Hey, wise adventurer,

I reinvented myself many times.

I left academia after earning PhD in Animal Cytogenetics and entered the fashion and beauty industry.

I started to write online in my 50s and left my last 9-5 in 2022.

One of the best things about being on Susbtack is the opportunity to discover and network with accomplished people. And who would be the best person to talk to about reinvention than a psychoanalyst and psychologist dedicated to people’s wellbeing?

Let me introduce Dr. Bronce J. Rice.

Dr. Bronce J. Rice, PsyD, MSW, is a psychoanalyst and psychologist dedicated to helping people understand and enhance their well-being. Drawing from extensive training at the Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis, Yale University, and the University of Michigan, Dr. Rice has developed a unique approach to exploring the roots of your thoughts and feelings.

Through his private practice in New Haven, Connecticut, and his insightful newsletter, "The Wellbeing Equation," Dr. Rice provides tools and guidance to foster a deeper understanding of yourself.

In this post, I interviewed Dr. Bronce J. Rice.

He has some valuable insights for you.

Let’s dig in!

Q: Your research focuses on well-being - can you explain why many people in their 50s suddenly realize their life choices no longer align with their values?

A: In our 50s, we often experience a profound psychological shift, sometimes referred to as a midlife reevaluation rather than a crisis.

This is rooted in developmental and psychoanalytic theory, where earlier in life, our choices are often shaped by external expectations—career, family, societal/cultural norms.

By midlife, we often develop a heightened sense of self-awareness (which I will have a post on coming out soon via Substack), driven by the realization that time is finite. This can lead us, certainly myself, to experience aspects of cognitive dissonance when our past choices (sometimes not so healthy depending) no longer align with deeply held values that may have been suppressed or underexplored.

This is where I can come in handy to those wanting to reevaluate their life in a safe space that I help them create/explore in the privacy of their own mind. (A little psych humor for you!)

Related, neuroscience also plays a role, as brain plasticity allows for new perspectives to emerge, often accompanied by a greater desire for meaning and fulfillment over status or financial success. Jung described this stage as individuation—the process of integrating the self more fully, often leading to a shift toward authentic living.

Wellbeing at this stage is best supported by self-reflection, psychological flexibility, and a willingness to realign one’s choices with intrinsic values rather than continuing along a path that no longer serves our personal growth. In essence, much of what I’ve laid out is the reason I wrote my book The Wellbeing Equation in the first place.

Q: What are the unique psychological challenges of making major life changes after 50, compared to younger years?

Making major life changes after 50 presents unique psychological challenges that differ from earlier stages due to a combination of identity, neuroplasticity, and existential awareness matters.

Unlike our younger years, where change is often driven by ambition, external validation, or social conformity, midlife and beyond bring a heightened sense of mortality and self-reflection, making transitions feel more consequential.

I also find them more organic, but I’ve worked very hard to understand how to do this in a more mature fashion. It’s a daily fight, right?

One key challenge is ego investment—many individuals have spent decades building careers, relationships, and belief systems, making it psychologically difficult to shift away from what they once defined as success.

Fear of loss and uncertainty can also be more pronounced as the stakes feel higher with fewer perceived opportunities for course correction. Additionally, cognitive rigidity may set in (that’s why I’m here on Substack with y’all), where deeply ingrained thinking patterns make it harder to embrace new behaviors or perspectives. However, midlife also brings greater emotional intelligence (thank God or someone right!), resilience, and the ability to make healthier values-based decisions.

Unlike in the younger years, where identity is still forming, those of us over 50 often have a clearer sense of who we are, which, when coupled with psychological flexibility, can make these changes not just possible but deeply rewarding. Cultivating adaptability, self-compassion, and a growth mindset can help individuals navigate transitions confidently rather than fearfully.

Q: Fear often keeps people in unfulfilling situations. How can someone distinguish between rational concerns and fear-based resistance to change?

A: Distinguishing between rational concerns and fear-based resistance requires a good deal self-inquiry (yes, therapy therapy therapy and reading about the human condition!), emotional awareness, and cognitive evaluation—are reevaluation.

Rational concerns are typically grounded in objective risks—financial stability, health considerations, or logistical constraints—while fear-based resistance is more emotionally charged, vague, and often rooted in past conditioning rather than present realities. (Boo childhood!)

A useful approach is to ask: “Is this concern based on evidence or assumption?” Rational concerns can be addressed through planning and problem-solving. In contrast, fear-based resistance often presents as avoidance, self-doubt, or worst-case scenario thinking (negative judgmental, stinking thinking, if you will).

Journaling or working with a therapist or coach can help uncover whether one is responding to actual limitations or engaging in self-sabotage due to fear of uncertainty, failure, or loss of identity.

Another strategy is to notice the body’s response—fear-based resistance often manifests as tension, procrastination, or an internal sense of shrinking away from possibility, while rational concerns feel more like weighing pros and cons with a grounded mindset.

Cognitive reframing and exposure therapy techniques can help shift fear-based resistance into curiosity, allowing for incremental steps toward meaningful change rather than all-or-nothing thinking. (Boo rigidity!)

Q: How does our identity become intertwined with our career, and what's the psychological impact of reinventing ourselves later in life?

Our identity often becomes deeply intertwined with our career because work frequently means more to us than just a paycheck or a means of survival—as it also provides structure, purpose, status, and a sense of competence.

From a psychoanalytic perspective, the ego invests heavily in career achievements, as they reinforce our sense of self-worth and social belonging. Over time, our professional identity merges with our personal identity (I might call it internalization), making career shifts or retirement feel like an existential loss rather than just a logistical change.

Reinventing oneself later in life can trigger identity disorientation, where individuals feel unmoored, questioning their value outside of their previous roles. This transition can bring grief, anxiety, and even a sense of invisibility, as many societal narratives emphasize youth and productivity. However, it also presents an opportunity for psychological expansion and individuation—a chance to redefine oneself beyond external labels and reconnect with intrinsic passions, creativity, and deeper values.

The key to navigating this shift is practicing psychological flexibility—embracing a fluid sense of self rather than a fixed one—like any other skill we’ve learned in life.

For instance, practicing self-compassion, engaging in new experiences, and reframing reinvention as a form of evolution rather than loss can help individuals step into this new phase with confidence and fulfillment. What I might call a positive mind-shift revolution.

Q: What role does guilt play when people consider leaving a 'successful' life they've built to pursue something more meaningful?

A: Guilt plays a significant role when considering leaving a "successful" life for something more meaningful because it can stem from deep-seated social conditioning, internalized expectations, and loyalty to past sacrifices. Success, as defined by external markers—career prestige, financial stability, or societal approval—frequently becomes psychologically tied to self-worth.

Walking away from it can feel like a betrayal of the effort invested, the expectations of others, and even one’s past self. From a psychoanalytic perspective, guilt may arise from unconscious conflicts between duty and desire—the superego enforces societal norms, while the authentic self craves personal fulfillment.

There’s also a relational component: people may fear disappointing family, colleagues, or mentors who have validated their past choices. Reframing guilt as a signal, not a verdict, is helpful to navigate this.

Guilt can indicate a need for conscious integration—honoring past achievements while allowing for growth. Self-compassion, inner dialogue work, and recognizing that evolving toward meaning doesn’t have to equate mentally to us abandoning ourselves but lead to our expansion, and this mindset can help ease the emotional weight of change. (Thank God again right!)

Q: How can people maintain mental wellbeing during periods of major transition, especially when facing uncertainty?

Maintaining our mental wellbeing during major transitions often requires a balance of emotional regulation, cognitive flexibility, and self-care practices in my professional experience.

Uncertainty naturally triggers the brain’s threat response, leading to anxiety, overthinking, or sometimes even paralysis under more distressing situations. Developing psychological resilience involves shifting from a fear-based mindset to one of curiosity and adaptability. It's not easy, but it's worth the going.

Grounding techniques, such as mindfulness, deep breathing, and body awareness (somatic practices), can help us regulate our stress/stress responses and keep us present rather than catastrophizing our not-yet-lived-out futures.

Cognitive reframing can, under certain situations, allow for a shift in perspective—seeing uncertainty as a space for growth rather than danger. This is often key in later life, mind you! Excitement and change rarely come without a fair fit of trepidation and anxiety. Meaning that’s normal.

Establishing daily structure helps, and picking out smaller goals never really hurts, and it can provide us with a sense of stability amidst change, reinforcing a sense of control. And who doesn’t want a bit more of this as we age!

Social support is also crucial. The biggest factor is scientifically tied to our well-being, mind you! I argue with this a touch in my book, though. Thus, engaging in conversations with mentors, therapists, friends, loved ones, or supportive communities can validate emotions and provide guidance.

Finally, embracing self-compassion and patience is key—as I mentioned, major transitions can lead to identity shifts, not just external changes. Viewing the process as an unfolding journey rather than a destination reduces pressure and promotes long-term well-being.

Q: Many people worry about starting over at 50+. What insights from psychoanalysis can help understand and overcome this anxiety?

A: The anxiety of starting over at 50+ often stems from deep unconscious fears related to identity, loss, and time issues we all face. From a psychoanalytic perspective, midlife transitions can activate the fear of regression, where change feels like losing progress rather than evolving.

The ego, which has spent decades constructing a stable self-image, resists disruption, interpreting reinvention as a threat rather than an opportunity. Freud’s concept of the repetition compulsion suggests that we often stay in familiar, even unfulfilling, situations because we feel psychologically safer than the unknown.

Jung’s individuation process, however, frames midlife as a necessary shift toward authenticity, where letting go of rigid roles allows for greater wholeness and fulfillment. To overcome this anxiety, it’s essential to reframe "starting over" as "continuing differently."

Recognizing that past experiences are not lost but rather serve as a foundation for reinvention helps integrate change into one’s evolving narrative. Self-inquiry, inner dialogue, and guided reflection can uncover unconscious fears and shift the focus from loss to possibility.

Engaging in creative exploration (yes, in my office!), whether through new skills, relationships, or perspectives, reinforces the idea that life remains expansive, not diminishing, after 50 (that’s at least what I’m telling myself and my therapist Mel!).

Q: How do family dynamics and established relationships influence our ability to make significant life changes later in life?

A: Family dynamics and long-established relationships deeply influence significant life changes later in life because they shape our self-concept, emotional responsibilities, and unconscious loyalties before we know this or even think about it, as we are currently over 50.

Decisions that challenge familiar roles or expectations can trigger resistance, guilt, or even relational tension, as they may disrupt the psychological equilibrium within a family system.

From a psychoanalytic lens, unconscious contracts—unspoken agreements about roles within the family—often dictate behavior. For example, if someone has long been the provider, nurturer, or stabilizing force, shifting away from that identity may evoke feelings of abandonment or rejection from loved ones.

The influence of introjected beliefs—values, and expectations absorbed from family over time—can create internal conflict when pursuing a new path. Navigating these influences requires differentiation, the ability to honor one’s personal growth while maintaining meaningful connections.

Open communication, boundary-setting, and reframing change as an evolution rather than a rupture can ease transitions. When family members understand that personal fulfillment strengthens, rather than weakens, relationships, they are more likely to support change rather than resist it.

There is no such thing as a perfect family, though, right? That last sentence may be the wish, but it is sometimes far from reality. If so, it may be time to contact Dr Rice for some “advice” on the boundaries/self-care front!

Q: What are the psychological benefits of reinvention after 50, despite the challenges?

A: Reinvention after 50 offers profound psychological benefits despite its challenges, as it can often foster renewed purpose, cognitive vitality, and emotional fulfillment—when done “right” or, as I like to say, right enough.

From a psychoanalytic perspective, midlife reinvention, as I mentioned previously, aligns with Jung’s concept of individuation, where the second half of life is an opportunity to integrate neglected aspects of the self, leading to greater wholeness.

Engaging in new pursuits, thankfully, stimulates neuroplasticity, keeping the brain adaptable and resilient and reducing the risk of stagnation or decline. Psychologically, reinvention allows individuals to shift from external validation (status, career, societal roles) to intrinsic fulfillment, creating a deeper sense of autonomy and self-actualization.

Emotionally, embracing change can help foster self-trust, confidence, and adaptability and, even under certain conditions, strengthen resilience in the face of uncertainty. There is also a liberation that can come with releasing past constraints, allowing for more authentic connections, creativity, and joy into the fore of our daily lives.

Rather than being a loss, reinvention can be a gateway to a more meaningful and expansive life stage, proving that personal growth is lifelong. Again, think about your personal well-being equation.

Q: Could you share some examples of how successful life transitions typically unfold from a psychological perspective?

A: Successful life transitions typically unfold in stages rather than as abrupt shifts, for example, following a psychological process of disengagement, exploration, adaptation, and integration. Initially, there is often a disruption or dissatisfaction, where an individual begins to feel misaligned with their current life.

This stage can be marked by uncertainty, resistance, or even grief over leaving behind a familiar identity. Next comes the exploration phase, where people begin testing new possibilities—experimenting with different career paths, lifestyles, or relationships.

This period is often accompanied by fear and doubt but is crucial for psychological adaptation. Gradually, as they navigate this liminal space, a new identity begins to take shape, reinforced by small successes and increased confidence. And often, the trajectory isn’t as linear as I lay it out here. There is plenty of shifting back and forth, moving from one stage to another and between and within them.

Fluidity is key if you know how to get it in a healthy flow state. (Another Substack Post in the making!) Over time, as new choices solidify, a sense of integration emerges, where the transition no longer feels like a departure from the past but an evolution of the self into one’s internal psyche in a way one prefers.

Psychologically, successful transitions usually require a fair bit of work to be done in areas such as resilience, self-compassion, and openness to change. They are not linear but cyclical, as each phase, hopefully, builds upon the last, allowing individuals to reclaim agency and find fulfillment in new ways.

That’s why we are talking about it now in our 50’s! Pulling off takes a lot of time—sometimes a lifetime, right?

Thank you, Dr. Bronce J. Rice.