The old retirement dream is broken.

But what if your 50s and beyond could be the most liberating chapter of your life?

“Instead of working toward retirement, work toward your ideal lifestyle. There is usually a path to get there in a few years instead of a few decades." James Clear

Many people will never retire because they can't keep up with the soaring cost of living, medical care expenses, inflation and stagnant pensions.

The job market has drastically changed and the job security is a myth.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, changes have accelerated at a massive speed, contributing to a transformation of how we earn money and live.

My journey reflects this reality. I built my first website in the early 2000s purely to support my freelancing career, with no vision beyond that. It wasn't until after COVID-19 hit that I seriously pursued online income streams, experimenting with different business models until I found what worked. By 2022, this transformation finally enabled me to leave traditional employment behind.

It isn’t about retiring.

It is about redefing success.

Success is about creating a life that allows you to perform meaningful work, spend time with people you love, and pursue your interests without being restricted or controlled by your job.

It's about having the freedom to plan your days to find fulfillment and satisfaction.

Let’s cut through the noise.

The system failed us. But there’s a better way.

Image by the author using Canva

The retirement is a broken promise

The maths doesn’t add up.

By 2050, the number of people over 80 will triple. We’re living longer, but savings aren’t keeping pace.

63% of Americans fear running out of money more than death (Allianz, 2024).

Pensions and 401(k)s are unreliable. The average Gen Xer has $40,000 saved for retirement—not enough for 30 years or more.

Building digital assets will lower the risk of relying entirely on your retirement.

Job security is dead

Your employer won’t protect you.

In the old days you would keep your job. But nowayds? Ageism hits hard. 1 in 5 over 55 are long-term unemployed.

Layoffs are everywhere: over 50,000 tech workers were fired in 2024. Even “safe” industries aren’t safe.

The corporate ladder is broken: Promotions stall after 40. Skills get outdated. Salaries plateau.

The system wasn’t built for us to thrive—it’s built to replace us.

The “9–5 Until 65” Script is a Trap

Society lied to you.

The promised 9-5 stability is a series of repetive burnout cycles:

Work → Exhaustion → Brief escape (holidays) → Repeat.

Trading time for money is the least effective way of making money. If you want bigger paychecks you don’t have any freedom and even risk relationship and fulfillment.

School → Job → Retire? That model collapsed with soaring education costs and gig economies.

The cost of sticking to the old rules?

Stagnation.

Financial stress.

A life postponed.

But if you have a job, it's a great point to start your online business without stressing out about your finances. That's how I get started, and many others.

It’s much easier to start your online income without a financial pressure.

From Golden Years to Golden Opportunities

Your decades of experience gives you an advantage.

The world is changing very fast, but human psychology and behavior are not. You've already gone through many ups and downs in your life. And many people look for that type of experience.

People are craving real-life experiences in many areas, and your corporate background can also give you an edge.

It doesn’t have to be related to the largest niches in the digital economy, such as health, wealth, or relationships. It can be something what you would never even consider a monetizable skill. For example:

Crocheting

Permaculture

Dealing with a divorce

Quiting smoking or alcohol

Declauttering and organizing house

Your knowledge is valid. And you don’t have to be an expert, but a guide with hands-on experience.

People are tired of twentysomething online “gurus”.

Your skills are goldmine.

All you need to know how to package, validate and sell it.

Age of startup founders

Everone is obsessed with the youth culture, including entrepreneurship.

But data don’t lie. Fifty-year-olds are 1.8 times more likely than 30-year-olds to build a highly successful startup.

Older founders have decades of work experience, bigger networks, and more in-depth knowledge of the business. Their success is attributed to:

Resilience

Clear sense of purpose

Accumulated experience

It's clear that people over 50 can be successful business owners.

And you can be the next success story.

The New Success Formula

The old success was associated with the number of digits on a bank account, house size, and material possessions.

But that model has many limitations.

The Internet gives you enormous leverage and global opportunity to make money 24/7.

I remember commuting in London for up to 4 hours daily (!). My whole life spinned around work and I was too tired and mentally exhausted to do anything else.

Having location and time freedom opens up a whole new world of opportunities you never even dreamed of.

Forget “climb, grind, retire.” Build a life that fits YOU.

It’s about reclaiming control—over your time, income, and purpose.

It is Time to Start Your Own Thing

Start where you are.

Too many people overthink and overcomplicate online business. Every single business requires two things: an offer (service or a product) and paying clients.

You don’t need a perfect plan or right moment.

Start now.

You have so much experience. Begin with auditing your assets:

What skills do you have? What problem can you solve? What type of people have these problems?

Write it all down, and you might be surprised at how many skills and problems you can solve. If you solve a problem that has a major impact on someone's life and solves a significant pain for them, they will be willing to pay a lot of money for it.

Done is better than perfect.

You can improve later based on results and feedback.

How to Monetize Your Skills

No Tech Skills - No problem

Starting your online business is easier than you think.

Too many people focus on unnecessary matters. No need for a flashy website, your blog, or a fancy logo.

Start building your audience where people are already and actively look for the answers.

Substack is currently the top platfrom to start an online journey. With over 35 million active readers and over 5 million paid subscribers, it’s a place to begin.

The true power of business ownership lies in your email list.



Here's why:

- Email reaches 25-40% of your audience vs just 1-3% on social media

- You OWN your email contacts (unlike social platforms)

- Direct path to monetization

- Completely algorithm-proof



The harsh reality?

Even with millions of social followers, you have no real control.



Platforms change, algorithms shift, and your business foundation remains unstable.



Your email list is where 90% of your income will come from.

It's not about popularity—it's about building a sustainable business.



You don’t need a million dollars or a viral hit.

You need clarity + action.

Rock the world, not the chair.

We are lucky to be part of one of the most significant economic and social shifts in history.

I can see more and more people over 50 starting completely new chapter, reinventing themselves and making the most of the second act. I am so happy see that as I made this exact transformation in my 50s.

Instead of following the old path that doesn’t work anymore in a new reality, people create the best version of their lives. It’s not perfect but it gives you more freedom and control.

We live in a permisionless economy where you create and decide about reality. Your decades of experience is a treasure trove. All you need to do is package your knowledge and monetize it.

Most people will do nothing. Others will wait for a perfect moment.

But antying great starts with a first step.

The time is NOW!

How to Monetize Your Skills

P.S.

Found this helpful?

Restack it with another 50+ achiever who's ready to turn their wisdom into income.

Leave a comment