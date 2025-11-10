Hey, wise adventurer,

It’s so frustrating to have so much experience and watch others succeed.

Internet natives typically start earning money in the digital space around the age of 16 or 17.

There are many people waiting for your skills and knowledge, but you don’t know what to sell. I know how it feels because I was there as well.

We are still in the early stages of the digital economy, and numerous models are generating revenue. They all work. But every single business on the planet requires two essential elements:

An offer

Paying clients.

Without any of them, you don’t have a business.

When you start anything online, it can be overwhelming and confusing. Especially for people with decades of experience. Because most information is created by and for people with little or no experience.

Most people starting an online business get it wrong.

They focus on:

Sounding clever

A fancy website, or a logo

Chasing followers or trends

None of this matters if you have nothing to sell.

People buy outcomes, not offer types

I was initially terrified by the idea of creating my own offer.

Like, where do I even start?!

Should I sell an eBook, offer consulting or coaching, or something else? That’s what confuses most beginners.

People buy transformation, not a service or product category.

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be a complicated life-changing transformation. When you focus on a specific problem for a particular type of person, everything becomes clearer.

The offer must answer 4 specific questions:

What exactly do I get? What results will I achieve? Why should I trust you? What if it doesn’t work?

If any of these are unclear, people won’t buy.

Your Perfectionism Kills Progress

We were brought up believing that we need certificates for everything.

But all you need is action and results. That means also failing and making mistakes. And due to this way of upbringing, we procrastinate.

It’s just a way to stay busy and avoid real action.

I know because I was there. I spent thousands of dollars and studied hundreds of paid and free courses. As a result, I delayed my progress.

The real progress and profit came from creating actual offers.

Your perfectionism disguises itself as “being prepared.” You tell yourself you need one more course, one more certification, one more piece of knowledge before you’re “ready” to create an offer.

But here’s the truth: The market doesn’t care about your credentials. It cares about results and your ability to solve other people’s problems.

The key isn’t avoiding learning entirely - it’s choosing ONE focused resource that gives you clarity and then ACTING on it immediately.

Stop collecting courses and start creating offers.

Clarity Is Your Best Guide

Be clear about your offer.

Inform in a simple way what your ideal client will achieve after buying it. It’s not about sounding clever. Communicate in a simple and straightforward way.

Once you create it, mention it to your audience and provide insight into how it can help them solve their problem.

Here’s what clarity looks like:

Clear outcome: What exactly will they achieve?

Simple language: No jargon or fancy terminology

Honest benefits: Focus on real results, not hype

Selling isn’t about convincing people to buy things they don’t want. It’s about making it easy for people to get what they already need.

Talk about your offer and present it as a natural solution to your audience’s problems.

What Problem Do You Solve?

Every successful business on the planet solves a problem.

Each of your skills can solve a problem. And often one skill can solve multiple problems.

For example, writing solves many problems:

People don’t know what your business does

Not enough visitors become customers

Customers don’t feel connected to your brand

People don’t see you as an expert in your field

Customers don’t understand your product’s benefits

Thanks to writing, I was able to quit my last 9-5. You can start by solving your own problem and sharing the results with your audience.

Look at the specific group of people assigned to the problem and pay attention to one very important characteristic: their ability to pay.

If you solve a problem that has a major impact on someone’s life and solves a major pain for them, they will be willing to pay a lot of money for it.

The bigger problems you solve, the more you can charge to solve those problems.

Make An Offer That People Actually Want

You would believe how many people launch an offer to hear crickets.

Because they create something that they think their audience wants.

Imagine spending weeks or even months launching something that nobody wants. What a waste of time and energy.

Instead, ask your audience first if they want what you create. Or ask them directly what they actually want.

Ask real people.

That is why it is so important to have a real audience (community or an email list). Without it, you must spend time conducting research or use methods that require massive effort and a different set of skills, such as cold messaging, emailing, and direct calling.

Validate your offer before you create it.

Bottom line

Most people fail online because of the lack of a profitable offer.

They have decades of experience, skills, but they don’t have anything to sell.

You can write the most brilliant content in the world, but if you have no way to monetize it, you’ll eventually burn out and quit.

Here’s the brutal truth: Without a financial incentive, you will quit.

You spend 30, 60, or 90 minutes writing and posting content to the online world to make money. But if you don’t have a way to monetize, you will become frustrated and angry and even call the online money-making model a scam.

That happens with people who don’t have a way to monetize in the digital space. But you cannot monetize if you don’t have anything to sell.

How can you expect to make money if you don’t have a compelling offer?

It’s just impossible.

I know how it feels, and I went from frustration to launching multiple offers. Some of them flopped, and that taught me what works and what doesn’t.

That is why I created "From Confused to Confident: Your First Profitable Offer" - so you don't have to waste a fortune on multiple courses and spend hundreds of hours creating your own offer.

This short (just over an hour) mini-course has everything to get you started:

What you’ll get:

From skills to a sellable offer

Fast offer framework to help you create your offer

Validate your offer

And launch your offer

Worksheets, AI prompts, and email templates to get you started fast without wasting time trying to figure it out on your own

You’ll go from: “I don’t know what to sell” to your first profitable offer.

Don’t take only my words for it. Here is what others said about my mini-courses:

“It very clearly lays out what I need to do to launch a product. Sort of takes the mystery out of the whole thing. I also really appreciated the way you ended it - with reasonable/low expectations for your first launch. Love the integration of AI. And as always, I loved the step-by-step approach you took.” “I created the offer in an hour, my deliverables and benefits in another hour, and I really felt like I had a productive afternoon.”

There are two versions of the mini-course.

The Personal Guidance Version includes my direct email coaching to help you create, validate, and launch your first offer. To ensure I can provide the dedicated focus each person deserves, I’m opening this up to just 5 participants.

If you’d benefit from personalized guidance via email, you can secure your spot.

If you don’t have anything to sell, people will buy from someone else.

You decide.