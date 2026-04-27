Hey, wise adventurer,

The more experience you have, the harder it is to decide what to sell online.

I know. It sounds backward.

But when I started, I had decades of experience across completely different worlds — science, fashion, writing, traveling, business, and reinvention. I had so much to offer. And that became my biggest problem.

Rings a bell? Here’s what it looks like in practice:

You have 5-10 things you could genuinely help people with

You’ve been “thinking about it” for months — maybe longer

Every time you get close to deciding, another option pops up

So you take another course, do more research, and wait a little longer

That’s not preparation. That’s paralysis.

And it’s one of the main reasons experienced professionals over 50 stay stuck at $0 far longer than they should.

Today I want to show you why this happens — and the one question that finally broke my own paralysis.

Let’s get into it.

Every month you wait is costing you more than you think.

Let me put some numbers on this.

Say you’ve been “figuring it out” for six months. That’s six months of newsletters written, ideas explored, courses consumed, and notes taken. Six months of genuine effort.

But here’s what those six months also cost you:

Six months of testimonials you don’t have. Six months of real conversations with paying clients — the ones that teach you more in one hour than any course ever could. Six months of feedback that would have told you exactly what to refine, what to drop, and what people actually want to pay for.

And here’s the part nobody talks about: the longer you wait, the harder it gets.

Not because the market changes. Not because you’re getting older. But because every month of inaction quietly chips away at your confidence. You start to wonder if maybe you were wrong about having something valuable to offer. You start to feel like everyone else is moving forward while you’re still standing at the starting line.

I know this feeling because I lived it.

When I started, I told myself I was being responsible. I was researching. I was preparing. I was making sure I got it right before I committed.

What I was actually doing was running the clock on my own potential.

No amount of thinking will teach you what one paying client will. You cannot research your way to clarity. You can only act your way there.

The good news? The cost of waiting stops the moment you decide.

Nobody is going to tell you that you’re ready.

After decades in professional life, most of us are trained to wait for permission.

A promotion came when someone decided you’d earned it. A pay rise happened after a performance review. A new responsibility landed on your desk when a manager decided you were ready for it. Even career changes were validated by interviews, references, and offers from other people.

The system was clear. You performed. Someone assessed you. They gave you the green light.

That’s how it worked for thirty years.

And then you stepped into the online world — where there is no manager, no review process, no committee deciding whether your expertise is good enough. Nobody is watching your work and preparing to tap you on the shoulder. Nobody is going to send you an email saying, “We’ve assessed your skills, and we think you’re ready to launch your offer now.”

So you wait anyway.

Not consciously. You’re not sitting there thinking “I need someone’s approval.” It’s subtler than that. It shows up as one more course to finish. One more framework to study. One more month of building your audience before you feel ready to monetize.

It feels like preparation. It is actually permission-seeking in disguise.

I recognize this pattern because I fell into it myself. I spent months consuming content from people I admired, waiting — without realizing it — for some kind of signal that I was qualified to charge for what I knew. That signal never came. It doesn’t come for anyone.

In the online world, the only permission slip that exists is a paying client.

Not a follower count. Not a completed course. Not a perfectly worded About page. The moment someone hands you money for your expertise — that’s the validation. That’s the green light. Everything before that is just waiting.

The shift that changed everything for me wasn’t finding the perfect niche or building the perfect offer. It was deciding that I didn’t need anyone’s permission to start. That my decades of experience were enough credentials. That was the only way to prove my expertise had value was to put it in front of someone and ask them to pay for it.

You already have everything you need.

The question is whether you’re willing to stop waiting for someone to tell you so.

The only way forward is to pick one thing and go.

I’m not going to pretend this is easy.

Choosing one thing means letting go of all the others — at least temporarily. And for someone who has spent decades being multi-skilled and adaptable, narrowing down feels like shrinking.

It’s not shrinking. It’s focusing.

Think about a magnifying glass in sunlight. Spread the light across a wide surface, and nothing happens. Focus it on one point, and you start a fire.

Your experience is the sunlight. An offer is the magnifying glass.

Here’s the simple question I finally used to break my own paralysis:

“What do people already come to me for help with — without me having to explain my credentials?”

Not what you think you should offer. Not what seems most impressive. What do people actually ask you about — friends, colleagues, family members — as if it’s just obvious that you’re the person to ask?

That’s your starting point. Not your entire business. Just your starting point.

Pick that one thing. Give it a name. Give it a price. Put it in front of ten people.

Everything else — the refinement, the expansion, the second and third offer — comes after. But none of it comes before you pick one thing and begin.

Here's what I've seen after a few years of doing this.

The people I’ve watched succeed aren’t the ones who found the perfect niche or built the perfect offer on their first try.

They’re the ones who picked something good enough, put it out there, got some feedback, adjusted, and kept going.

Their first offer wasn't perfect. Mine certainly wasn't. But it existed in the world — and that single fact separated them from everyone still deciding.

If you’re still circling the same options you were circling six months ago, I want you to hear this: the answer isn’t more thinking. It’s a decision followed by action.

And if you want help making that decision — and turning it into a real, concrete offer with a name, a price, and a clear next step — I’m running a live 90-minute workshop this Sunday, May 3rd.

From “I Don’t Know What to Sell” to Your First Offer — Using Skills You Already Have

We’ll work through exactly this together. You’ll walk away with clarity on what to sell, who to sell it to, and what to charge — no more circling.

Small group. Personal attention. Sunday at 11 AM EDT / 3 PM GMT / 4 PM CET.

Talk soon,

Jerry

P.S.

If you’ve been in the “I’m still figuring out what to sell” stage for more than three months, that’s not a research problem. It’s a decision problem. This Sunday, let’s solve it together.

I AM READY

Rock the world, not the chair.

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