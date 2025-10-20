Hey, wise adventurer,

You’ve been lied to about how success works.

You were told that good grades, a diploma, and hard work would guarantee success. I followed this script too—earned a PhD, thinking I was on the right track.

But reality hit hard. The old playbook is broken. It was written for a world that no longer exists.

The economy has shifted, and many people will never retire comfortably.

If you want freedom, you have to write your own rules.

The Information Trap

There’s so much information online that you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. But here’s the problem: when you start, you get overwhelmed and focus on actions that keep you busy without moving you forward.

I wasted years doing this before finally quitting my last 9-5.

The “stay consistent” advice? It’s essential—but only if you’re consistent with the RIGHT activities. Too many creators stay broke because they:

Build the wrong audience

Go too broad with their message

Create offers that don’t match their audience’s needs

Consistency without strategy just makes you consistently broke.

The Shiny Object Syndrome

As a digital entrepreneur, you have endless opportunities. You can collaborate globally, create whatever you want, and chase multiple income streams.

This seems appealing—until it backfires.

You find yourself working 12-hour days, chasing quick money while your core business suffers. Six months later, you’re in the same place, just more burned out.

You must learn to say NO to opportunities that don’t move your main goal forward.

However appealing they seem, they won’t move the needle long-term.

The Two-Activity Framework

It’s easy to get consumed by multiple activities.

But here’s the truth: eliminate everything that isn’t directly correlated to your business growth.

As an online creator, your success formula is simple:

Build your email list Monetize your email list

That’s it.

Many creators spread themselves across multiple platforms, constantly comparing themselves to others. I build my list using only Substack and Medium—and it works.

Focus beats fancy every time.

The Substack Opportunity

You can build an email list on many platforms, but Substack is unique.

Substack combines newsletters, blogging, and social media in one place.

No need to:

Be visible on multiple platforms

Tailor content differently for each audience

Learn different rules for different platforms

Every platform has a lifecycle. Facebook and other platforms are old news.

Substack? We’re at the start of the exponential growth curve.

Niches are still wide open

Quality voices still stand out

Competition is manageable

If you wait another year, the competition will multiply—and so will the noise.

The window is open now. But not for long.

P.S.

Ready to build your own 1K+ subscriber list?

My 5* ‘The 1K Substack Subscribers in 5 Months’ system is exactly how I grew from 0 to 5,000+ subscribers.

For the first 5 readers who want the full system, I‘ll even create a Personal 1-Page 1K Roadmap—a custom 90-day plan based on your specific situation.

1K System + Personal 1 Page Roadmap

The system works.

The question is: will you take action while the window is still open?