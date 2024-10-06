We have been brainwashed into thinking that the number of hours we work will translate into success and money. While this makes some sense in a traditional business, it is not valid in making money in a digital economy.

In a traditional business model, the owner primarily relies on human labor (employees) to execute tasks. On the other hand, the digital economy lets online businesses use the internet as a powerful tool to automate tasks, reach global markets, and access a huge collection of digital resources.

All of us have the same number of hours. So, why are some people so successful while others appear to be spinning their wheels?

In reality, you aren’t rewarded for being busy. You are rewarded for being productive. So, it's more important to focus on what moves the needle and grows your business than being constantly busy and putting in more working hours.

It is OK to work hustle when you are in your 20s and 30s, but if you are over 40 and older, you will burn out faster before achieving any results.

In this newsletter, I will analyze 3 activities that top performers and successful people do differently than everyone else so you can use them in your work routine.

Image by the author using Canva

The high performers’ work routine

The majority of people are always busy and tired, yet they are the ones who have little success.

High performers work differently than most people. Here are some examples:

Tim Ferris (author and entrepreneur) 4 hours of focused work per day

Stephen King (writer) aims to write 3–4 pages daily, starting early in the morning.

Charles Dickens (legendary writer) 5 hours of focused work per day

The world’s highest performers do not necessarily work harder than everyone else. They perform a few crucial actions correctly and structure a working day differently:

They block out time every day for focused work

They identify and tackle needle-moving tasks

They focus on consistency over intensity

So, let’s look at each of them and what you can do to improve your work routine.

Focused work blocks

Most successful entrepreneurs work about 4 hours (or less) per day.

It will vary slightly depending on your skills and systems, but it is industry standard. Sometimes, working on a new offer, like a book or course, takes longer.

Four hours of focused work gives better results than eight or more hours of distracted work.

Scientific research supports that and concludes that humans should work an optimal number of 3 to 4 productive hours per day. You’ll be most productive for 2–3 hours daily if you conduct intellectually demanding tasks.

Practical ways you can improve your productivity:

Use time blocking

Divide your day into pieces

Assign a job to every piece

Avoid switching tasks at any costs

Eliminate any possible distractions

Identify needle-moving tasks

Not every task you perform daily has the same importance.

Elite achievers have mastered the art of putting actions in order of importance. They know that not all jobs are equally important and avoid falling into the trap of “busyness.”



That's why you're often too busy to improve things. It might take a while to figure out what makes a difference. Use the data instead of assuming. It's possible that your gut feeling or view is wrong.

For example, if your goal is to grow the number of subscribers on Substack, focus on the following activities:

Write your newsletter. Write Notes (1-3 per day). Engage with other Substack creators by commenting and restacking. Analyze what brings you the most subscribers and double down on that.

I know exactly what works for me, and it has allowed me to increase the number of subscribers by 348 in the last 30 days by working about 20-30 minutes per day on needle-moving tasks.

Screenshot by the author

How you can improve:

Determine which 20% of your actions produce 80% of your results (Pareto Principle).

Concentrate on the tasks that result in genuine progress.

Delegate or remove duties that do not contribute substantially

Image by the author using Canva

Consistency over intensity

Success is never a straight line, and it always takes time.

Building online income streams or businesses is not a sprint, so prepare for a marathon. But if you are over 50, you have a serious advantage - decades of experience. You have already been through many ups and downs, so you have also developed resilience.

Don't try to start a business in 30 days. Prepare for the next two to five years.

Most people fail to make money online because they quit too soon and forget the compounding effect. Or they focus on the outdated actions propagated by gurus who sell courses.

I was blogging, and I hadn’t made any money for years. It looked like a failure and wasted time, but I learned so many skills necessary in a digital economy:

Writing

Creating offers

Email automation

Creating websites

Building an email list

Making landing pages

Writing converting copy

Social media management

Writing engaging newsletters

Making irresistible lead magnets

And because I never gave up, eventually, I was able to quit my last job.

How you can improve:

Focus on creating systems that enable consistent action.

Develop behaviors that support everyday improvement.

Accept the power of tiny, gradual changes.

Persistence is essential to reaching your greatest potential.

Image by the author using Canva

Summary

There is no question that hard work contributes to accomplishing anything meaningful. But it is only one part of a larger equitation.

Other essential factors play a role in achieving success in three key strategies:

Time blocks for undisturbed work

Prioritizing tasks — focusing on the needle-moving tasks

Consistent effort — get ready for a marathon, not a sprint

These strategies allowed many high performers to achieve success and helped me increase my online business. The data and results show that focusing on important tasks is more effective than just hustling. It will lead to burnout (especially if you focus on the wrong activities).

So, instead of being busy, become effective and perform what moves your business forward.

