Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

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Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
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Jerry, I appreciated your honest share about your numbers and experience with paid subs. I recently had an exchange with another Substack publisher and they too fell in the 1-3% range. I've experienced the same.

I have found the same benefits you mentioned about the 98% and they mean the world to me.

As I've mentioned, I already have a small coaching practice and am writing another book so to me Substack paid subs are the gravy, not the focus as you always emphasize.

I also get a lot of other benefits in the form of an opportunity to be creative to balance out my day job and experiment with various topics.

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