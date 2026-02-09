Hey, wise adventurer,

I've noticed something disturbing about the people who seem successful.

The folks who “made it” by society’s standards—the impressive titles, the big houses, the perfect LinkedIn profiles—are often depressed, burned out, or quietly desperate.

Meanwhile, the rule-breakers? The ones who walked away from “secure” careers, who ignored the timeline, who chose unconventional paths?

They’re glowing. Youthful. Alive.

This isn’t a coincidence.

Anyone who’s ever defied expectations knows: going against the grain takes courage. Most people stay compliant. They follow the script—education, career, retirement—and hope it works out.

But the script is broken.

It’s a structural failure. The system wasn’t built for creatives, for multi-passionate people, for anyone who doesn’t fit the mold.

The only way out? Stop measuring yourself by their scorecard. Create your own definition of winning that aligns with your values and the way you want to live.

Let me share some real-life examples that prove this—and reveal the two essential truths about what really matters.

The Single Mum Who Rewrote the Rulebook

We were all fed the same script: get married, have kids, build the perfect family. And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with that path, how many “perfect” couples do you know who aren’t secretly miserable, divorced, or stuck in toxic relationships?

Meet Anna, a friend I’ve known for over five decades. When she was about 19, a wild girls’ night out with another friend led to an unexpected surprise: nine months later, she welcomed her son into the world.

She never married.

Imagine the judgment. The whispers. The societal pressure on a young, single mother back then. It wasn’t easy. She faced it all head-on.

But Anna is one of the most joyful mothers and grandmothers I have ever known.

While many women I know poured their energy into serving husbands, often at the expense of their own well-being, Anna focused on raising her son and building a life free from an incompatible or toxic partner.

She chose her own path, and her happiness is undeniable proof that it was the right one.

Depressed Academic

We were all raised on the gospel of education and hard work. “Get good grades, go to a top university, earn your advanced degrees, and success will follow.”

How did that work out for you?

I followed that blueprint. I earned my PhD, only to realize it wasn’t my path. Walking away from academia felt like a betrayal to many, who warned it would “ruin my life.”

But then there’s Hanna. A friend from university who devoted her entire life to becoming an academic teacher. She ticked every single box of societal expectation. From the outside, she is successful.

In reality? Hanna has battled heavy depression for years. After work, she collapses into bed, too exhausted for anything else. Therapy and medication offer little relief. Her life is a constant struggle, and she’s losing the will to fight.

I see this pattern everywhere, not just in academia. In the corporate world, too. People clinging to jobs they dislike, surviving on medication, alcohol, or worse, just to maintain a facade of status.

They look successful, but they’re suffering in silence.

Rich University Dropout

I met Daniel at university. He never finished his master’s—he had other plans.

While the rest of us were chasing degrees, Daniel was chasing something else entirely. He had that entrepreneurial spark, the kind that doesn’t wait for permission. He left, founded a construction company, and we lost touch for years.

Then came the 15-year reunion.

A lot can happen in a decade and a half. Daniel arrived with a private chauffeur. He’d built a fortune, lived in a different world than the rest of us.

But one thing stopped me cold.

Over breakfast, he downed almost half a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. At 10 AM. He carried significant weight, and when I mentioned a new method for losing it, he showed strong interest.

About two years later, he was dead. Early 40s.

The money was there. The status was there. But the man was drowning, and nobody saw it until it was too late.

No Home, No Kids, No Problem: The Happiest Woman I Know

I met Susan in London. She was an international yoga instructor, teaching around the world, and I’ll never forget her. She was so different—so happy, so full of vibrant energy.

Susan was in her early 50s, yet she radiated a natural, youthful glow. She shared stories of her many travels, living on a boat, and even facing pirates. I was instantly hooked. Her life resonated deeply with my own love for travel and living in different countries.

By conventional social standards, Susan was a “loser.” Single, childless, no 9-5, and without any particular place she called home. She hadn’t ticked any of the traditional boxes.

Yet, she was one of the happiest people I’ve ever met.

Her joy wasn’t tied to possessions, status, or a prescribed life path.

It was born from freedom, adventure, and living entirely on her own terms.

The Only Script Worth Following: Your Own

We are social creatures, and comparing ourselves to others is a natural, almost automatic, response. But it’s an utter waste of time.

Life has shown me, over and over, that living by someone else’s script simply doesn’t work for most people. Especially if you’re a creative, a multi-passionate individual, or someone who simply doesn’t fit neatly into a pre-defined box.

What one person considers “success” can be another’s nightmare.

This isn’t always obvious; it’s often revealed through the painful process of chasing something you thought you wanted, only to realize you only liked the idea of it.

You can follow any script handed to you. But if it’s not aligned with your deepest values, it will make you miserable—no matter how much you try to please society.

We were trained to be performative, to obey the rules, to tick all the boxes. But there comes a point in everyone’s life when you realize enough is enough. You understand that the biggest lie you can tell is no longer to others, but to yourself.

And that, my friend, isn’t selfish. It’s radical self-care.

I’ve made my share of mistakes, but through it all, two essential truths have emerged about what truly matters:

Having financial independence. Having control over your time and choosing the people you spend it with.

Everything else? That’s optional.

