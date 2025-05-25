Hey, wise adventurer,

Almost every person starting an online business falls into this trap.

You see ideas like AI agents, social media agencies, blogging, or crypto and wonder if they're right for you. You might research how much money they promise and think, 'I could do that.'

But diving into totally new areas means starting from scratch. You're competing with people who are already experts.

You don't need brand-new skills to build a successful online business.

If you are over 50, you have plenty of skills under your nose.

Sell what you know.

You can turn that existing expertise into income. Let me show you how to leverage your knowledge to create your online business.

Image by the author using Canva

You Don’t Have to Start from Scratch.

You were already getting paid for the skills you have.

Your boss or employer is your customer. They validated your skills, and you already solved their customers’ problems.

There is no reason that you can do exactly the same thing.

You can turn your existing skills into a business.

Some examples are:

Marketing

Managing people

Built presentation

Organizing systems

Any of those skills you can transfer to an online world. But don’t stop just there. Literally, any skill, even not associated with a job, can become a business.

As long as people pay you for that skill.

Use AI to Get Started

You don’t need to figure out everything on your own.

That is where AI comes in handy. It will assist you with your search. You can use any of your favorite AI tools, like Claude AI. Gemini AI , Deepseek or ChatGPT or Kortex.

Using AI to your advantage will move you forward.

Find Your Business Idea

Prompts are the way you communicate with AI effectively.

They are essential to get what you want. Many people blame language models because they don’t know how to communicate with AI.

I'll share prompts designed to help you based on market needs and profitability. These save you time and effort.

Use these prompts with your chosen AI tool: