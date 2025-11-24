Hey, wise adventurer,

Most people endlessly search for the perfect business model, while you can monetize what you know straight away.

I know because I've been there. Starting and failing multiple times online. Most people would quit, but I kept going and eventually left my 9-5 job in 2022.

Everyone chases a six-figure income in their first year. But it's unrealistic for most people. Focus on your first $1,000 online instead.

Creating a simple offer and making your first online income is more important than chasing massive projects when you've never made any money online.

The first $1,000 is essential to proving the concept. Without monetizing, you'll get frustrated and quit before you have a chance to make real money.

Here's what I've discovered: Substack is perfect for testing what works best for you and your lifestyle. No hustling required.

Consulting calls are one of the income streams on Substack. I started with free 30-minute consultations to learn the ropes. Then moved to $100 calls. Some clients came back for more.

You can offer packages to help your client get better deals and stay longer. They will get better results, and you will have more financial stability. It‘s a win-win situation.

You have decades of experience solving real problems. The only thing missing is a simple way to package it and get paid.

This guide shows you exactly how to do it in the next 60-90 minutes.

The 3-Step Offer Framework

Stop overthinking your offer.

Most people over 50 get stuck because they try to create the “perfect” service before they’ve made their first dollar. They research competitors, build elaborate packages, and never actually start selling. Meanwhile, simple offers are making money every single day.

Here’s the truth: your first offer doesn’t need to be perfect—it needs to be clear.

The 3-Step Framework:

Step 1: Your Positioning Line Fill in these blanks:

I help [specific type of person]

Who struggle with [one clear problem]

Get [specific outcome] in [timeframe]

Without [common pain point]

Examples:

“I help small business owners who struggle with messy finances get organized books in 30 days without expensive software.”

“I help retirees who feel overwhelmed by technology set up simple systems in one session without frustration.”

Step 2: Simple Delivery Method Pick ONE format:

60-90 minute strategy session

30-minute diagnostic call + follow-up plan

4-session package over 4 weeks

Step 3: Simple Pricing That Converts.

Start with two options:

Single call: $97 (perfect for testing the waters)

4 -call package: $350 (saves them $38 and gets better results)

Why this works: The single call gets them started. The package gets them results and gives you a predictable income.

After every 10 clients, raise your prices by $20-$30.

Your homework: Write your positioning line in the next 10 minutes.

Don’t spend hours perfecting it—spend 10 minutes shipping it.

The $ 97 - $ 350 Sweet Spot

Most people charge around $100-150 for single calls, but they stop there.

You're going to start at $97 (easy, yes) and offer packages that create real value for both of you.

The $97- $350 range is where decisions happen fast.

Why $97 Works Perfectly :

Low enough for impulse purchases

High enough to attract serious people

No complicated approval process needed

Why Packages Under $500 Convert :

Feels like an investment, not an expense

Most people can afford it without financing

Perfect testing ground for your delivery

The Two-Option Strategy :

Option 1: Single Call ($97)

Perfect for skeptics and first-time clients

Low commitment for them, low pressure for you

Natural stepping stone to packages

Option 2: 4 -Call Package ($350)

Better value per call ($87.50 vs $97)

Gives you a more predictable income

Clients get better results instead of one-time advice

How to Present Both Options: “Most people start with a single call at $97 to see if we’re a good fit. If you want to dive deeper and get lasting results, the 4-call package at $350 saves you money and gets you where you want to be.”

Your homework: Pick your two prices and write them down right now.

Don’t overthink it — start with $97 and $350 exactly as written.

The Calendly Setup That Sells

Your booking page is your silent salesperson.

Most people create boring Calendly links that say “Book a call with me.” Then they wonder why nobody books. Your booking page should sell the outcome, not just schedule time. Every word matters when someone’s deciding whether to give you their money.

Think of it as your mini sales page, not just a calendar.

Your Calendly Event Title: Instead of: “30-minute consultation” Use: “90-Minute Strategy Session: Turn Your Experience Into Your First $97 Sale”

Your Event Description Template: In this session, you’ll:

Get clarity on your most valuable skill

Create your positioning line that sells

Leave with your first outreach script

Book your follow-up calls (if you choose the 4-call package)

What to include: Timeline, what they’ll walk away with, and next steps.

Payment Integration (Requires Paid Calendly):

Connect Stripe directly to Calendly

Require payment up front (no “pay later” options)

Single call: $97

4-call package: $350

Create Two Separate Events: Don’t make people choose pricing during booking. Set up:

“$97 Strategy Session” “$350 Four-Call Package”

Essential Intake Questions: Add these to prepare for each call:

“In 90 days, where do you see yourself relating to [what your offer helps with]?” (Text box for their goals) “What are your biggest sticking points relating to [what your offer helps with]?” (Multiple choice of common problems in your area) “What are you looking to get out of our time together?” (Sets expectations you can beat through preparation) “If you could have one problem solved immediately relating to [what your offer helps with], what would it be?” (Helps you prioritize the call agenda)

People are busy and distracted. Create a simple email workflow to remind them about a call. Mine is in the screenshot below. ⬇️

Screenshot by the author

It reminds the client and me of booking 48, 24, and 1 hour before the call. And it’s integrated with Google Calendar (or any other calendar you use).

When you create a coaching or consulting call, you’ll come across Location. It refers to the tool that you will use for having a call. You have multiple options.

Screenshot by the author

If any of those tools are not connected to your Calendly account, just go to Integrations & Apps on the left-hand side, click on it, and connect with the selected apps ⬇️

Screenshot by the author

Short video showing how to create a consulting or coaching call (called an event) on a paid version of Calendly, focusing on important elements.

Your homework: Upgrade to paid Calendly and set up both events today, even if they’re imperfect.

A done booking page beats a perfect one that never gets published.

The Substack Offer Launch

Your newsletter is your best sales tool.

You already have people reading your content every week. Instead of chasing new audiences, help the readers you already have. They trust you enough to open your emails—now give them a way to work with you directly.

The key is making your service feel like a natural next step.

Substack Post Ideas That Lead to Bookings :

Post 1: “Testing Something New “ Share your journey of creating your first service. End with: “If you ‘d like help with your own offer, I have a few spots open this month : [ Calendly link]”

Post 2: “The One Thing I Wish I Knew Sooner “: Teach something valuable related to your service. Close with: “Want to dive deeper? Book a strategy session here : [ Calendly link]”

Post 3: “ Reader Question”. Answer a common question about packaging expertise. Finish with: “ Need personalized help with your specific situation? Let‘s chat : [ Calendly link]”

Your homework: Write one newsletter this week with your Calendly link at the bottom.

Your readers can ask AI for general advice, but AI has never quit a 9-5, never failed multiple times online, never actually made that first $1,000 from their expertise, and can‘t make real -life decisions for you .

People pay for proximity to your real experience and an individualized approach tailored specifically to their situation.

The Momentum Builder

Your first 10 clients are everything.

They’re not just revenue —they’re your proof, your testimonials, your confidence builders, and your pricing research all rolled into one. Most people focus on getting hundreds of clients when they should be laser-focused on getting their first 10 right.

These first 10 will teach you more than any course ever could.

The First 10 Strategy :

Clients 1 - 3: Learn and adjust

Focus on delivery, not perfection

Ask tons of questions during calls

Refine your process after each session

Don’t change pricing yet

Clients 4 - 7: Get comfortable

You’ll start seeing patterns in problems

Your delivery becomes smoother

Collect testimonials from happy clients

Consider your first package deals

Clients 8 - 10: Prepare to scale

You become more fluent in the process

Start thinking about pricing increases

Document what works for future clients

When to Raise Your Prices: After every 10 clients, increase by $20- $30.

Calls 1 - 10: $97

Calls 11 - 20: $127

Calls 21 - 30: $157

Creating Packages That Stick: Once you’ve made 5-6 single calls, some clients will want more help. That’s when you introduce your 4-call package.

Your homework: Commit to getting your first 10 clients before making any major changes.

Consistency beats perfection when you’re building momentum.

Your Action Plan

You now have everything you need to make your first $ 1,000 online.

No more research. No more “ perfect timing .” No more waiting for the right business model to fall into your lap. You have decades of experience, a clear framework, and 90 minutes to put it all together.

The only question left is: will you act on it?

Week 1 Goal: Book your first 3 calls from your newsletter

Month 1 Goal: Complete your first 10 clients and collect testimonials

Month 2 Goal: Raise your prices to $127 / $ 380 and focus on packages

Every expert was once a beginner. Every $10,000-a-month consultant started with their first $97 sale. Your experience matters. Your perspective is valuable. Someone is waiting for exactly what you offer.

AI has all the information in the world, but it can‘t make real-life decisions for real people with real problems.

That‘s what you do. That's why they'll pay you.

Your homework: Stop reading and start the 90-minute plan right now.

The only way this doesn't work is if you don’t start.

P.S.

What’s your biggest obstacle to packaging your expertise right now?