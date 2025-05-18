If you are writing a newsletter and don’t have a digital product, you’re leaving money on the table.

A digital product enables you to make more money and is a perfect additional income stream for your newsletter.

I know because I wrote five eBooks and created two mini-courses. Currently, I sell only two digital products, allowing me to make an additional $300-$600 monthly without aggressive selling.

Creating digital products is easier than you think.

In this post, I will explain how to create and sell a simple eBook from the content you already wrote.

Image by the author using Canva

Simplicity Beats the Online Noise

People are tired of the abundance of information available on the Internet.

Long courses are not that popular anymore. The completion rates are very low, so the consumer doesn’t get the results.

People don’t need more information - they need clarity and simplicity.

If you can save them time, simplify, and clarify anything, you will help people, and they will pay you in exchange.

This way, you are in business even if you have never made money online. And nothing tastes better than the first online dollar.

You need to start somewhere, and you’ll never start if you wait for the right moment or overcomplicate it.

If you can make a dollar, you can make a million.

Where to Begin: Leverage Your Best Content

I used to think that creating an eBook was complicated.

Writing the first one took me about a month, but now I can do it in hours. But don’t believe any online “gurus” that convince you to use AI to write an eBook for you.

Don’t get me wrong – AI can be a great assistant, but it will never do it without you. No matter how advanced or good it is, you will only ruin your reputation by selling an AI-written eBook.

Instead, use the content you have already written. Start with your best-performing posts. I used one of my posts that people engaged with the most, which was very relevant to my ideal client.

So, how do you turn a post into a valuable product?

Think beyond just copying and pasting.

Go deeper.

Can you add step-by-step instructions that weren't in the original post?

Include templates, checklists, or worksheets that readers can use immediately. Add updated information or address common questions you received on that topic.

The goal is to transform information into a tangible, actionable resource.

What really matters is the result: focus on one specific problem, clarity, and providing a particular outcome.

Your first digital product can be just a 10-page PDF.

Screenshot by the author

Tools and platforms you can use

The faster you do it, the better.

Many procrastinate for weeks, months, and even years to choose the “top” platforms. It really doesn’t matter that much which of them you use. Choose what fits your budget and business.

Simplicity and speed are the keys. No need to reinvent the wheel.

You can always change the platform and tools and improve your first digital product based on honest feedback.

Here are the tools and platforms I used:

Designrr - creating the eBook

Google Doc - for templates and worksheets

Canva for visuals

Gumroad for selling

Simplicity and speed build momentum.

Nail the Title: Why It Matters

Even with the best eBook, you will not make many sales without a compelling title.

When creating a title, focus on the following elements:

Clarity

Value

Target audience

When your target audience looks at your title, they should immediately understand what it is about and how they will benefit from reading the eBook (or any other digital product).

For example, the title: "How to Build a Landing Page" is too generic.

More specific is "The Ultimate Guide to Building a High-Converting Landing Page in Just One Day." This clearly states the benefits and a timeframe.

Make the title so clear that your ideal client will think: "I need it now."

Your Simple Action Plan

Successful people take action instead of overthinking.

Here is the simple plan:

Choose your best-performing newsletter (or you can combine 2 or 3). Create an Ebook (use Designrr, Google Docs, or Canva). Make it clear and useful. Nail the title so your readers know how they will benefit. Add to Gumroad. Promote it in your newsletters. Make a sale.

Boom!

You’re in digital business.

Share

P.S. Let me know if you followed this simple plan, created a simple eBook or PDF, and started to promote it.

Reply to this email and share your win!

P.S.S. Need more personalized help with growing your online business?

Contact me directly to discuss how I can help.