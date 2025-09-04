Hi, Wise Adventurer,

After 30 years in corporate, Sarah thought building an online audience would be straightforward.

Write good content, hit publish, watch subscribers roll in.

Six months later? 47 subscribers.

Then she discovered one simple Substack feature that most writers her age completely ignore. In 90 days, she gained 312 new subscribers and her first paid subscribers.

The feature? Substack Notes.

Here's the thing: while younger creators are already using Notes strategically, most writers over 50 dismiss them as "just another social media distraction." Big mistake.

Today, I'll show you exactly how this overlooked feature can grow your audience and income, even if you're starting from zero—and why your experience actually gives you an advantage.

The Hidden Goldmine Most 50+ Writers Miss

Substack Notes is a form of social post where you can:

Interact with other creators

Share your ideas and observations

Preview the content of your newsletter

Build and monetize an audience with short content

I get it. You didn't sign up to become a "social media influencer." You wanted to share your expertise through thoughtful newsletters, not chase likes with quick posts.

However, here's what most writers over 50 don't realize: Substack Notes isn't ordinary social media—it's a direct pipeline to engaged readers who are already paying for high-quality content.

The writers who ignore this feature? They're missing their biggest growth opportunity.

Create Real Connections Using the 10-5-1 Rule

Real growth occurs when you connect with others.

Although it is called solopreneurship, you will never build it successfully alone. Reach out to others and build genuine connections.

Don’t treat other creators as competition. Treat them as allies.

After decades in the workforce, you know that relationships matter more than algorithms. Yet, most writers over 50 treat Substack like a broadcasting platform—write, publish, and hope.

They're ignoring the relationship-building power of Notes.

The Daily 10-5-1 Rule:

Like 10 thoughtful Notes (not random clicking—actually read them)

Leave 5 meaningful comments (share your experience, ask questions)

Send 1 personal message to someone whose work resonates with you

You've spent decades building professional relationships. Apply those same skills here. Other creators will appreciate your mature perspective and authentic engagement.

Don't worry about "keeping up" with younger creators. Your thoughtful, experience-based comments often get more engagement than quick, trendy responses.

You're building relationships, not just numbers.

How to Read Your Notes Like a Business Report

You've analyzed business metrics for years.

Yet, most writers over 50 ignore the data goldmine sitting right in their Notes analytics.

Click on → "View Stats" in the bottom right corner of your Notes, and view the data as shown in the screenshot below.

Here's your new routine:

Post daily 1-3 Notes Note the subscriber numbers (this is gold!) Double down on what works

What to track:

Which topics get the most engagement

Which style (personal story vs. tip) converts to subscribers

No engagement is also data.

Don't take it personally—use it strategically.

Participate in my Weekly Notes Boost Chat

Every week, I host a Notes Boost session in our Plus 50 Forward community chat.

Most 50+ writers ignore this opportunity (and why you shouldn't):

Increased visibility = more subscribers who value experience

Cross-engagement = relationships with like-minded creators

Mutual support = potential collaborations and clients

Consistent showing up = Substack's algorithm notices and recommends your work

Here is what one of my community members who participates regularly says:

Writers who consistently show up and follow this simple strategy see real growth. Not because they're gaming the system, but because they're building genuine relationships—something you already know how to do.

Bonus: Accelerate Your Growth

Substack Kickstarter Bootcamp - Write Your Way To Your First 1K!

September 29th - October 2nd, 2025, where I will participate 😉

Your life experience isn't something to overcome—it's your competitive advantage in creating content that actually matters.

Your Next Steps:

This week: Start following the 10-5-1 rule daily Track your progress: Use the View Stats feature on every Note Join our community chat: Participate in our weekly Notes Boost session

P.S.

Are you already using Notes?

Hit reply and tell me your biggest challenge with growing your Substack. I read every response and often turn them into future newsletter topics.