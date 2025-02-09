Hey, wise adventurer,

We all have just one life to live, so go ahead and do what you want.

Easy to say but harder to execute. We all have been brainwashed so successfully that we don’t even allow ourselves to follow our interests, passions, and desires. Instead of chasing them, we are trapped in a life that was designed for us by someone else. And sooner or later, we pay the price.

We built an illusion of fulfillment by falling for status, fancy titles, family (that looks only good from the outside), flashy possessions, and collected things.

Why won’t you be just yourself?!

When you turn 50, you finally realize that you are part of a game. The good news is that you can still make your own rules.

If not now, when?

Image by the author using Canva

Difficult doesn’t mean that it is not the right thing to do

Nothing is easy when you do it for the very first time.

Do you remember when you first learned writing, cycling, swimming, or anything else? I still remember the bruisers after epic falls on bicycles and associated pain, and that was about 5 decades ago!

Maybe you have always wanted to travel, move to another country, invest in real estate, or start a permaculture farm. But it triggers so many questions and may feel overwhelming and even scary at first. Scary doesn't mean that you shouldn’t do it.

Think about how your life will change when you achieve your goals.

Reinvent yourself

If you don’t like the life you have now, you can create a new version of yourself.

The only way to realize it is to go out and do new things. There is no other way to do it. You can’t just sit at home and figure it out in your head.

The stress and the cringe associated with the things you have never done before are real, but it is also exactly in these moments you grow as a person.

You become:

Stronger

More capable

More resilient

That makes you feel more respected and trust yourself because you are handling situations you wouldn’t normally experience when you are comfortably sitting in your living room doing the same routines you have always done.

Everything worth pursuing begins with getting out of your comfort zone.

What price are you willing to pay

Your life is the outcome of your choices.

You have to decide if you want to pay the price of feeling anxious, cringing, and chaotic and not knowing what is next. It is not easy and can be challenging how we were raised. But if you don’t go through those feelings and don’t go after things you dream of, you will regret it in the long run.

You will regret the opportunities you missed and probably be bored in your life.

You might even be depressed because you have nothing exciting to look forward to. The problem is that most of us get stuck. We spend a lot of time preparing to do what we want.

We have been doing research for a long time and have joined Facebook groups that have already done it, but we have not taken action. We tend to wait for the perfect timing before we give ourselves permission to start.

The truth is you can’t have all the answers before you do anything, and you can’t have absolute certainty.

Being brave means also being afraid

I have done so many things that were out of my comfort zone.

I started writing online in my 50s and quit my last 9-5 job. It wasn’t straightforward, and I had to overcome many obstacles I didn’t even realize existed. It was and still is a challenging ride, but I am so happy I did it because now I can help others who are going through similar transformations.

English is not even my native language, and if I can do it, anybody can.

There were many hard moments, and I did it because I didn’t want to live a limited life designed by someone else. It is only possible when you go through stress and anxiety and do not ignore them. When you let them come up, take time to listen to your feelings.

You must realize there will be times when you need to take a pose and fix your mindset.

Be OK with being scared and anxious.

Things do not always work like you want

I have never released my very first mini-course.

I spent a lot of time planning and creating the content, but it was no longer valid due to the platform's algorithm changes. I am always transparent. I would rather lose money than reputation.

But magic happens when you don’t give up, and I created other offers. Your first offer will never be perfect, so be ready to take the risk and improve it as you go. The universe tests you to see if you are committed enough to your project.

The world can be a dangerous place, but you have to do your own research and analyze the risk before you act. But more dangerous is staying still and relying on a job you hate or a relationship that no longer serves you. Another dangerous thing is not learning new skills in a fast-paced world and denying reality and progress.

Today's world moves at lightning speed, and the rules we grew up with no longer apply.

Embracing change isn't just an option—it's essential for staying relevant and creating the life you deserve.

Not everyone will like the new you

When you start doing things differently, some people will feel very uncomfortable.

People get used to the old version of you, and breaking away from those patterns can confuse many people. Sometimes, we stop making changes because we fear what others will think of us.

Why would you prioritize someone else's opinion instead of focusing on your transformation? Stop caring about what others think, whether it's your family or friends.

This is your life. You must be putting yourself first.

Decide who you want to become.

What type of changes do you want to pursue:

Do you want to become a solopreneur?

Do you want to travel or move abroad?

Do you want to quit bad habits and improve your health?

Whatever your vision, surround yourself with people who will help you transform. Then, act on the new version of yourself to allow your vision to materialize.

If you act like a certain type of person, you become that person.

Embrace new opportunities and take control

Most people don’t like any changes.

But changes are natural and part of healthy personal development. Doing the same things in the same settings feels safe. But only taking risks will change your life.

We live in a permissionless economy, so take advantage of the digital economy opportunities. If you are over 50, you have much more experience and resilience than younger people. And you can learn the rest.

Choose the path that serves you.

