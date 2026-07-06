Hey, wise adventurer,

Most people over 50 who want to make money online are focusing on completely the wrong problems.



And I get it. When you start, the amount of information available is genuinely overwhelming — and most of it was written for people with little or no real-world experience. Twenty-five-year-old creators talking about AI tools, automation sequences, email funnels, landing page builders, and technical systems you’ve never heard of.

So you start to wonder:

Do I need all of this before I can start?

Am I already behind because I don’t have a funnel?

Is my lack of technical knowledge the reason I’m not making money yet?

The answer is no. To all of it.

The technical overwhelm you’re feeling isn’t a gap in your readiness. It’s a distraction from the one thing that actually gets you paid — and it’s costing you months, sometimes years, of income you could already be making.

One of my readers said it perfectly in a comment recently: she wanted to start monetizing her expertise but felt stuck because she didn’t know how to set up automations and funnels.

The thing is — I had never mentioned automations or funnels. Not once. The technical barrier had appeared out of nowhere — created entirely by the noise of the online world — and become the reason she couldn’t move forward.

She is not alone.



Today I want to show you exactly why the tech problem is made up — and what the real starting point actually looks like.



Let’s get into it.

The funnel you don’t need yet.

A funnel is what you build when you already have a proven offer and want to scale it to more people without doing the work manually every time.

It is not what you build at the beginning.

Building a funnel before you have a validated offer is like buying a warehouse before you have a product. It feels productive. It looks like progress. But it’s preparation for something that doesn’t exist yet — and it keeps you busy doing exactly the wrong thing at exactly the wrong time.

The same is true for automation. Automation is for repeating something that already works. If you haven’t made a single sale yet, there is nothing to automate.

The sequence matters. And most people get it completely backward.

First — identify a skill that solves a real problem for a specific person.

Second — build a simple, specific offer around it and set up a payment link so people can pay you immediately.

Third — reach out directly to real people who have that problem.

Fourth — and only once you have paying clients and a proven offer — automate and scale what’s already working.

Most people skip straight to step four before they’ve done steps one through three. That’s not ambition. That’s expensive preparation for something that doesn’t exist yet.

Most people over 50 who believe they have a tech problem are actually at step zero, trying to solve a step-three problem.

That’s not a tech gap. That’s a sequencing gap.

The only tech stack you need to get your first client.

Here’s what actually gets you your first paying client:

A direct message. And an email.

That’s it. That’s the entire technical requirement for making your first $100, $500, or $1K online.

If you can type a message on your phone and hit send — you have everything you need. No funnel. No automation. No CRM. No landing page builder. No email marketing platform. No scheduling software.

Just a message. To a real person. About a real problem you can genuinely help them solve.

And here’s what most people miss about this approach — it’s not just the simplest way to start. It’s actually the best way to start. Because every direct conversation you have with a potential client teaches you something no funnel ever could.

You learn the exact words they use to describe their problem. You discover what they’ve already tried and why it didn’t work. You find out what they actually need — which is often different from what you assumed. You build a real relationship with a real human being who may become not just a client but a source of referrals, testimonials, and future opportunities.

Without AI, automation, or algorithms.

Just two people having an honest conversation about a problem that matters.

That is irreplaceable. And it costs nothing to do.

She followed the system for 7 days. Here’s exactly what happened.

Last month, I ran a 7-day challenge exclusively for paid subscribers called 7 Days to Your First $500 Online.

One email a day. One task. One clear outcome.

One member of this community — 73 years old — showed up every day and followed every step of the 7-day challenge. She sent 10 direct messages to specific people with a specific offer.

3 said yes.

$291 in seven days.

Without a funnel, automation, or complicated tech system of any kind.

Just a clear offer, a payment link, and 10 direct messages sent on purpose to the right people.

There is no magic formula here. No shortcut. No secret that successful people are hiding from you.

There is only the system — followed consistently, one day at a time, without skipping steps or waiting until everything feels perfect.

It works. But only if you do it.

The real problem underneath the tech excuse.

I don’t think the tech excuse is really about tech.

I think it’s about fear.

Fear of putting something real in front of real people who might say no. Fear of being seen as someone who sells things. Fear of being told that what you know isn’t worth paying for.

Those fears are completely understandable. I had them too. Most people do.

But hiding behind a technical barrier that doesn’t exist yet is an expensive way to manage that fear.

Every week you spend preparing your funnel is a week without a paying client. Every month you spend building your automation is a month without a testimonial. Every year you spend getting technically ready is a year of income you’ll never get back.

The tech will be there when you need it. The clients won’t wait forever.

What to do instead — starting today.

Stop preparing to sell. Start selling.

Here’s the minimum viable starting point:

Identify one skill you have that solves a specific problem for a specific person

Write one message describing that problem and how you can help

Send it to five people who have that problem today

That’s the entire system. Everything else — the funnel, the automation, the tech stack — comes later, when you have something worth scaling.

If you want the step-by-step version of exactly how to do this — including how to identify your most profitable skill, validate it before you build anything, price it correctly, and write the exact outreach message that gets responses — that’s precisely what the 7 Days to Your First $500 Online challenge covers.

One email a day. One task. Seven days. Real results — like $291 from 10 messages.

It’s available exclusively for paid subscribers of Plus 50 Forward.

If you’ve been a free subscriber and wondering whether upgrading is worth it — this is your answer.

And if you’d rather skip the challenge and work directly with me on your specific situation — reply with the word START and I’ll be in touch personally.

Because the tech was never the problem.

The offer was.

And that’s exactly what we fix first.

Rock the world, not the chair.

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