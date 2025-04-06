Hey, wise adventurer,

If you’re over 50 and building an online income, your newsletter isn’t just a passion project—it’s a tool to turn your valuable skills into income.

But what if nobody buys your offers after you put so much effort into creating your fantastic content? Some people like your content, comment, and genuinely engage, but it does not translate into getting new clients.

It is a truly missed opportunity.

Even if you create the most outstanding content, you must prompt what they should do next. If you don't communicate that information clearly, they may never return and buy from someone else who perfected this simple method.

In this newsletter, I will share a simple way of turning attention into paying clients.

Image by the author using Canva

The Simple Secret: Tell Them What to Do Next



A “Call to Action” (CTA) is a friendly, clear suggestion telling readers how to keep engaging with you.

Think of it as handing someone a map after they’ve asked for directions.

Why CTAs Work for Experienced Creators Like You:

No guesswork: Busy readers appreciate clarity. (“Download my free checklist” beats “Maybe check out my stuff sometime?”)

Builds trust: When you offer specific help (like a free guide or workshop), you prove you’ve got answers.

It’s easier than you think: You don’t need flashy tech—just a sentence or two in your newsletter.

Guide your audience on how you can help them.

3 Easy CTAs to Try in Your Next Email

Your CTAs will depend on the purpose of your content and offers.

Not all CTAs must be transactional - some may grow your email list or engage.

Here are some examples you can use:

“Download my [free guide].”

Example: “Grab my ‘5 Steps to Turn Your Hobby into Income’ PDF—I used these steps to earn my first $1,000 online. “Join my [workshop].”

Example: “This Thursday, I’ll share how I turned my 30-year teaching career into a coaching business. Reserve your spot here. “Reply and tell me…”

Example: “What’s your biggest challenge with starting an online business? Hit reply—I’ll answer common questions next week!

This way, you can help your audience better and attract clients.

Screenshot by the author.

Where to Add CTAs in Your Substack Newsletter

Your CTA's effectiveness depends on its placement, just like real estate.

So, how do you use it?

Top of your email (hook early!):

“New here? Upgrade your subscription below for instant access to all my ‘start an online business’ guides.”

(Why: Busy readers scroll fast—catch them upfront!)

After a key tip (reward engagement):

“Enjoyed this? Share it with a friend who’d love these ideas!”

(Why: Warm readers are the likeliest to act.)

End of your post (natural closing):

“Ready to turn your skills into income? Here’s how I can help…”

(Why: They’ve finished reading and are primed to act.)

Make the next step easy and natural for your audience.

Keep It Natural (No “Salesy” Vibes)

Sales are part of your business.

But you don’t have to be pushy with your offers.

Share stories: “Last year, a reader used my ‘Side Hustle Planner’ to launch her Etsy shop—now she’s making $800/month.”

Be specific: Instead of “Contact me,” say “Book a 20-minute ‘Clarity Call’ to brainstorm your next steps.”

Make it time-sensitive (if needed): “I’m opening 3 coaching spots this month—reply by Friday to grab one.”

Use CTAs in every piece of content so your readers know what the next step is.

Your Next Step (See What I Did There? ):

Pick one CTA from above and test it in your next newsletter. Notice how readers respond—you might be surprised!

P.S.

Tired of publishing great content that doesn't grow your list or generate sales?

Boost My Newsletter Results

Get 4 posts professionally edited for conversions, learn how to craft natural CTAs that actually work, and receive 10 plug-and-play templates you can use immediately.

Stop publishing and hoping.

Start growing and selling.