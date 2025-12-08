Plus 50 Forward

Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
1d

It's very true Jerry that you can't monetize if you're invisible. I had one recent SS success that came at just the right time to keep me going.

I do need more potential buyers on my list. I do need to make some solo email ones vs. only having CTAs in my long-form posts. Admittedly being newer to SS I have been treading lightly.

I have a lot of other writers and coaches on my list, which at first concerned me, but many have helped boost my visibility on SS and have been collaborators and recommenders. That SS success was actually from another writer who just wanted to support my work. Who would've thought?

Yamuna Ramachandran
4d

this is very forthright and encouraging as I navigate my next steps. I’m definitely guilty of letting fear get in the way.

