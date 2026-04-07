Hey, wise adventurer,

Last week, a subscriber replied to my newsletter with five words that hit me hard: “I’ve been planning for months.”

She had three potential business ideas, a notebook full of research, and zero income to show for it. I’ve talked to dozens of people in this community stuck in the exact same loop — researching, planning, second-guessing, starting over. I know that loop because I lived in it for years before I launched anything that actually made money.

Here’s what most people in our community are dealing with right now:

Multiple ideas but no clarity on which one to go with

Feeling overwhelmed by tech, platforms, and conflicting advice

Waiting for the “right moment” that never comes

Stuck between wanting to start and not knowing the first step

Planning feels productive, but it’s not. The only thing that moves you forward is putting something out there — even if it’s imperfect, even if it’s rough, even if you’re not “ready.”

Today I’m giving you the exact 2-day launch plan I’d follow if I were starting from scratch. Two days. That’s it. By the end of Day 2, you’ll have a real offer that a real person can pay for.

Don’t wait until the weekend. Start today. The clock begins when you decide to begin.

Let’s build it together.

Day 1, morning: pick one problem you can solve and one type of person

This is where most people get permanently stuck.

They have seven skills and twelve potential audiences and they want to find the “perfect” combination before they start.

I’ll save you months of overthinking. Use this template:

THE TEMPLATE:

I help [ONE TYPE OF PERSON] to [SOLVE ONE SPECIFIC PROBLEM] so they can [TRANSFORMATION].

Here’s mine:

I help people over 50 turn what they already know into their first online income — so they can build freedom and security on their own terms.

That’s it. One audience. One transformation. One and one.

If you’re torn between multiple ideas, ask yourself one question: which problem have I personally solved in my own life? That’s your answer. Not the most profitable one. Not the trendiest one. The one you’ve actually lived through.

Grab a timer. Set it for 30 minutes. Fill in that sentence. Done is better than perfect — you can refine it later based on real feedback from real people.

Day 1, afternoon: build your “ugly first offer” in 90 minutes.

Here’s what I wish someone told me years ago: your first offer doesn’t need to be polished. It needs to exist.

When I started, I overthought everything. I wanted a professional landing page, a course, and a proper curriculum. That cost me months. What actually made me my first money? A simple eBook created from one of my most popular newsletters.

Your first offer can be one of these two things: