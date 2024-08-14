Hello!
I have never met a person who wants to look older and be unhealthy.
Plus 50 Forward is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is not about vanity but a quality of life.
Everyone knows we must exercise, but most people are lazy and master the art of finding excuses.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.