Hey, wise adventurer,

Your expertise is worth less if you can’t sell it.

I've watched this happen over and over. Brilliant people with decades of experience create offers that make perfect logical sense, but don‘t sell. They list every benefit. They explain exactly what people will learn. Then they wonder why nobody’s buying.

Here’s what I discovered: Logic doesn’t drive purchase decisions. Emotions do. Then people use logic to justify what they already feel.

This isn’t about being manipulative or pushy. It’s about understanding basic human psychology so you can connect your solution to what people actually need.

Once you grasp these two simple emotional drivers behind every purchase, everything changes:

Your offers start converting.

Your copy becomes more effective.

Selling feels natural instead of icky.

Miss this, and your expertise stays locked away while people who understand human nature build thriving businesses.

Why Your Logic Isn’t Working

You know what‘s weird? As a scientist, I spent years writing research papers and making presentations based on solid data.

Logic. Evidence. Clear conclusions supported by facts.

So, naturally, when I started creating online offers, I followed the same approach. I'd list out everything people would learn, all the logical reasons why they needed what I was offering. I presented my offers like research papers – here‘s the problem, here‘s the solution, here‘s the evidence.

It made perfect sense to me. But it wasn’t working.

Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio made a groundbreaking discovery in 2012, showing that people with damage to the frontal lobe (the part of the brain responsible for generating emotions) were utterly unable to form decisions.

These folks could think perfectly clearly and describe exactly what they “should” be doing . But they couldn’t make simple decisions. Not even whether to have turkey or chicken for lunch. Without emotions, they were completely stuck.

That‘s when it hit me: humans don’t make decisions with logic first. We make them with our emotions, then scramble to find logical reasons to justify what we already feel.

Think about the last purchase you regretted. I bet your heart wanted one thing, but your head talked you into something else. That internal conflict is what creates buyer‘s remorse.

This explains why you can create the most logical, benefit-packed offer in the world and still hear crickets. You‘re speaking to the wrong part of people‘s brains.

Once I understood this, everything fell into place.

The Real Psychology Behind Every ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

So if logic isn‘t what drives people to buy, what does?

We follow a 2-step decision-making process.

Step 1: We make decisions based on emotion (subconscious mind)

Step 2: We rationalize our decisions using logic & reason (conscious mind)

If you ever made a decision and afterward regretted it, it’s because your subconscious and conscious mind weren’t aligned with one another on that decision.

So what are the two reasons that people take action? (Or, in this case, buy?)

There are two significant reasons why people buy:

To avoid pain To increase pleasure

“The secret of success is learning how to use pain and pleasure instead of having pain and pleasure use you. If you do that, you are in control of your life. If you don’t, life controls you.” Tony Robinson

Learning how to ethically use pain and pleasure in your marketing will help you guide your audience to make the best decisions. See your offer as a way to help people avoid pain and increase joy in their lives.

That’s the foundation. Now let’s make it practical.

How to Use This in Your Marketing

Now that you understand the two forces behind every decision, let‘s make this practical.

How do you actually use this knowledge when creating and promoting your offers?

You need to trigger both emotional drivers in your ideal client‘s mind. Show them how your offer will help them avoid pain AND gain pleasure.

Here are the four ways to do this:

1. Increase the pain of where they are now. The reason people don’t take action is that they’re comfortable with their current situation, even if it’s not ideal. You need to gently make them aware of the pain they’re experiencing. Don’t make anyone feel horrible about themselves – just help them recognize what‘s not working.