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Next 30, Your Terms
1d

I felt like you were talking directly to me. 😊 I’m still not launching my paid tier… but for the first time, I’m seriously thinking about it instead of just endlessly preparing. That’s progress. Thank you for the nudge.

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3 replies by Jerry Keszka and others
Rose's avatar
Rose
1d

What's stopping me is some technical system that I am not savvy enough to figure out.

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7 replies by Jerry Keszka and others
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