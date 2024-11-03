Hey, wise adventurer!

If you want to succeed online, you must become skilled at two activities: getting attention and converting that attention into money.

But how many times have you put your heart and soul into a piece of content, and all you hear is crickets?

It is a truly missed opportunity.

Even if you create the most outstanding content, you must communicate what your readers should do next. If you don't communicate that information clearly, they may never return and go to someone else who perfected this simple method.

I will share a simple way of turning attention into potential clients in this newsletter.

The Missing Piece in Your Content Strategy

You've spent years mastering your craft.

Maybe you're an expert consultant, a skilled craftsperson, or a professional with decades of experience. Now, you're sharing your knowledge through Substack newsletters and notes or another platform.

People read your content and love it – but then they disappear.

Why? Because they don't know what to do next.

This is where a simple but powerful tool comes in: the Call to Action (or CTA for short).

Think of it as your digital handshake – your way of saying, "Hey, if you found this helpful, here's how we can work together."

What Exactly is a Call to Action?

A Call to Action is simply telling your readers what to do next. It's like giving directions to a friend – clear, helpful, and specific. For example:

"Send me a direct message with the word 'COFFEE' for a free 15-minute chat"

"Reply to this newsletter with 'YES' if you'd like my quick-start guide"

"Message me 'CAREER' for my top three career transition resources"

"Leave a comment sharing your biggest challenge with [topic]"

Why Your Content Needs a Call to Action

Imagine hosting a dinner party where you've prepared a fantastic meal. Your guests enjoy the food, but they might never return if you don't invite them to return next week. That happens when your content doesn't have a clear next step.

A good Call to Action:

Shows readers exactly what to do next Helps them take the first step toward solving their problem Keeps them connected with you Turns casual readers into potential clients

How to Write a Simple But Effective Call to Action

You don't need to be a marketing expert. Just follow these three simple steps:

Identify who you're talking to and what they need. Example: "If you're ready to turn your expertise into an online income stream..." Tell them exactly what to do. Example: "Send me a direct message with the word 'START.'" Share why they should trust you. Example: "I've helped dozens of people with debts pay them off using simple and effective methods."

Where to Put Your Call to Action

Just like a store puts its best products at eye level, your CTAs need to be in the right places on Substack:

In Newsletters:

Start with a warm welcome and hint at what you're offering

Add a relevant invitation after sharing valuable insights

Use a clear, engaging question at the end to encourage responses

Create a standout footnote section to showcase your services and offerings

In Substack Notes:

Keep your CTAs short and conversational

Use specific keywords for direct messages (e.g., "DM me 'CHAT' for a free 15-minute consultation")

Include relevant emojis to make your CTA stand out

In Comments and Responses:

Add helpful CTAs when responding to readers' questions

Invite engaged commenters to send you a direct message

Build relationships through thoughtful conversation starters

Share specific keywords for different resources or offers

Making It All Work Together

Think of your Substack presence as hosting an ongoing conversation. Here's how to make it flow naturally:

Share Valuable Content: Write helpful newsletters and notes about your area of expertise Engage with Readers: Respond to comments and encourage discussions Offer Clear Next Steps: Use simple message prompts to connect directly Build Relationships: Have one-on-one conversations through Substack's messaging Present Solutions: Share how you can help through your services or products

Quick Question About Your Substack Growth! 📈

In just 14 weeks, I've grown my Substack from 0 to 800+ subscribers using specific, repeatable strategies. Many of you have asked about my growth methods, so I'm considering creating a focused mini-course.

Would you be interested in learning how to:

Find and attract your ideal subscribers

Create content that naturally grows your list

Use Substack features strategically

Build genuine connections that lead to steady growth

Turn readers into engaged community members and, eventually, clients

Help me create exactly what you need!

Click the option below that best matches your situation:

A Simple Example

Let's say you're helping people navigate major life transitions after 50. Here's how your content flow might work:

Write a newsletter about "5 Unexpected Lessons from Starting Over After 50" Share quick tips through Substack Notes about managing life transitions Include this CTA: "Feeling uncertain about your next chapter? Message me 'CHANGE' for a free 20-minute Life Direction Chat where we'll explore your path forward" When readers message you, schedule your calls During the call, share how you can help them through your paid navigation program if there's a good fit

The key is to make each step simple and clear. When someone messages you with your keyword, you can:

Thank them warmly for sharing their journey

Ask one specific question about their situation

Schedule the Life Direction Chat

Begin a genuine conversation about their hopes for their next chapter

The Bottom Line

Your expertise and life experience are valuable.

People want what you offer and need to know how to get it.

A good Call to Action bridges that gap, turning your content into conversations and conversations into client relationships.

Start small.

Add one clear message prompt to your next newsletter or note. Then watch as more readers become connections, and more connections become clients.

What's your experience with asking readers to take action? Any wins or lessons to share?

P.S.

Found this helpful?

Restack it with another 50+ achiever who's ready to turn their wisdom into income.

