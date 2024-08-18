There is so much information on monetization but no clear path to follow, especially for people over 50.

Most people think they need to build an audience to monetize, so they spend months or even years creating content that does not convert into money.

Some even are too scared to begin as they are concerned that they are not good enough.

It´s frustrating to know that you can build a full-time online income but cannot figure it out.

Choosing the right path for yourself is crucial to making money online. If you choose the wrong path, you can waste months or even years. I know from my own experience.

There are four main ways you can monetize, and I will help you clarify your path and select the fastest way.

Image by the author using Canva

Creating Content

The problem with creating content is that you commit to months or years without guarantee of getting the desired results.

So many people spend so much time building the audience, and they either don´t build the right audience they want to develop or create the right one but can't figure out how to monetize it.

I know many people who built an audience but can´t monetize it. It is absolutely ridiculous. Just because you have an audience doesn't mean you can figure out monetization, and building an audience takes months, if not years.

I have seen many people try, but only a few succeed. Building an audience is hard and slow. Even if you do, it is hard to monetize the audience if it is not done right. This is a broken influencer syndrome. Ninety percent of influencers make little or no money.

I wouldn't create a single piece of content before figuring out the monetization vehicle. Once you know how to monetize, you can create content because when you get views, you direct them to a monetization vehicle.

This way, you are not creating content with the hope of making money in the future; you are creating content that you can monetize.

Monetization vehicle framework