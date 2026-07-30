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Jim Chianese's avatar
Jim Chianese
6d

That is a great, insightful article Jerry. It's a message that's got to be repeated over and over for it to start to sink into people's brains.

BTW, the poll. I'd choose 1-on-1. I'm a huge advocate of 1-on-1 training and that's all I currently offer in my coaching program.

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Marylee Pangman, Author's avatar
Marylee Pangman, Author
1d

Hi Jerry! Great post as always. !!

Now you know me, and my goal of a small income from paid subs and a product. I now have “Story Clarity” and a plan. So I don’t fit your vote. Because I’m fiction. Of, Fiction+!

However, put together a cohort of fiction writers (perhaps my preference) or group of 70+ women who are further along the path, and I’m in. Maybe Mastermind fashion.

Saying this, you may find 3-5 cohorts with specific needs or places come out of this effort. Rather than a large group program.

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