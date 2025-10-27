Hey, wise adventurer,

I created 5 different income streams on Substack within my first 12 months. But here’s what I’ve learned from talking to hundreds of readers over 50: most people starting here struggle to make even their first dollar.

Recently, someone in Notes said another creator told them to “turn on paid” to start earning. I checked their profile: unclear bio, no value proposition, under 60 subscribers.

Flipping the paid switch won’t bring money by itself.

Don’t get me wrong—you absolutely can make money with fewer than 100 subscribers. But not with a profile that confuses your ideal clients.

Paid subscriptions often work best when you have at least 5–10K+ subscribers and you’ve nailed your subscription offer, marketing, and newsletter cadence. If you’re just starting, there are faster ways to monetize.

With rising competition and shrinking attention spans, you have seconds to win attention. People buy from clearer communicators—even if they have less experience.

Nail these 5 Substack essentials—or they’ll buy elsewhere.

Image by the author.

Bio Description

Your Substack bio is your digital handshake—you have about 2-3 seconds to make or break that first impression.

But here’s what I see happening with most people over 50: they’re sabotaging themselves before anyone even reads their first post.

I regularly review profiles of people asking why they can’t get subscribers or make sales. The pattern is always the same—their bio reads like a corporate resume or a personal diary, not a client magnet.

Fancy titles that might impress colleagues at a networking event mean absolutely nothing to your potential subscribers. “Senior Executive” or “Experienced Professional” doesn’t tell anyone why they should care.

If potential subscribers can’t immediately understand what’s in it for them, they’ll scroll past faster than you can say “professional expertise.”

Your bio isn’t your diary or your LinkedIn summary. It’s the difference between attracting ideal clients and watching them choose your competition instead.

Most people get this completely wrong, and it costs them subscribers and sales every single day.

Screenshot by the author

Newsletter Description

Your description determines who subscribes and who scrolls past.

I’ve reviewed hundreds of newsletter descriptions, and the pattern is always the same: people either make it about themselves instead of their readers, or they’re so vague that nobody knows what they’re actually getting.

Here’s what I see constantly: “Join me on my journey of discovery” or “Sharing my thoughts on life and business.” These descriptions tell me nothing about what’s in it for the reader.

The harsh reality is that people don’t subscribe to newsletters because they like you. They subscribe because they believe you can solve a problem or help them achieve something they want.

Most people think being personal and authentic is enough. It’s not. You need to communicate value clearly, or you’ll watch potential subscribers choose someone else.

Be clear and describe what’s there for your audience.

About Page

It’s often the first introduction potential readers have to you.

I see the same pattern repeatedly: people treat their About page like a personal autobiography instead of a conversion tool. They share their life story, their hobbies, their journey of self-discovery.

Here’s what most people don’t realize: your About page serves two critical purposes that directly impact your income.

It serves two critical purposes:

Converting casual readers into subscribers. Transforming subscribers into devoted fans.

The problem is that most people make it all about themselves when it should be all about their readers.

When someone lands on your About page, they’re asking one question: “Can this person help me?” Most people never answer that question clearly.

Make it all about your reader and their transformation.

Newsletter Structure

Great copy is about converting.

The reason your newsletter isn’t converting readers into buyers is that you have no clear direction for them.

Here’s what I see constantly: newsletters that meander through multiple topics, bury the main point halfway through, or end without giving readers a clear next step.

Most people think good writing means being creative or entertaining. But in newsletters, good writing means motivating readers to take action while building genuine relationships.

Your newsletter isn’t a personal blog post. It’s a business tool that should guide readers toward solving their problems and taking the next step with you.

The beginning and the end are the most important parts. If you don’t hook them immediately, they won’t read. If you don’t tell them what to do next, they won’t act.

Most people get this completely backwards and wonder why their newsletters don’t generate sales.

Guide your readers from problem to solution to action.

Notes

Notes are your fastest path to growth.

Most people over 50 ignore Notes completely or treat them as an afterthought. They focus all their energy on writing perfect newsletters while missing the feature that’s driving the most growth on the platform.

Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie recently announced that in the last 3 months, the Substack app has driven nearly half a million paid subscriptions and over 32 million free subscriptions.

They're doubling down on Notes, which means if you’re not using them, you’re literally leaving money on the table.

Screenshot by the author

The problem is that most people don’t understand how to use Notes strategically. They either share random thoughts or treat it like a popularity contest instead of a client-acquisition tool.

Every Note should serve a purpose in your business growth. But most people post without a strategy and wonder why they’re not seeing results.

If you're not using Notes daily, you’re missing your biggest growth opportunity.

Make Notes part of your daily business routine.

Bottom Line

Substack is currently the easiest platform for building and monetizing your audience.

But here’s what most people over 50 don’t realize: having great content isn’t enough. You can write consistently for months, pour your heart into every newsletter, and still struggle to make your first dollar.

The difference between those who succeed and those who give up isn’t talent or luck. It’s understanding how to optimize each element of your Substack for conversion.

95 % focus on writing better content when they should be focusing on communicating their value more clearly.

They think that if they just keep publishing, the money will eventually come.

It won’t.

You need a system that turns readers into subscribers and subscribers into paying clients.

Without that system, you’re just writing expensive diary entries.

I share the exact methods of growing, optimizing, and monetizing in my mini-course: “The 1K Substack Subscribers in 5 Months: Proven Growth System.”

I‘ll be straight with you.

This system is not for everyone. If you already have over 1,000 subscribers and are making a consistent income from your Substack, then you don’t need it. Keep doing what works.

P.S.

For the first 3 readers who get the full system, I’ll even create a Personal 1-Page 1K Roadmap—a custom 90-day plan tailored to your specific situation.

1K System + Personal 1 Page Roadmap