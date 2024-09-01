We all see a significant rise in people over 50 starting a solopreneurship venture or a side hustle.

The economy has changed, and this is not only a trend but a necessity for those who want to thrive in a new reality.

Many people in this age group believe in some lies about solopreneurship or age limitations.

If you are over 50, you have decades of experience, which gives you an advantage in starting your entrepreneurship journey.

As someone who started in my 50s, I will debunk the five biggest lies about starting a solo business after 50.

Image by the author using Canva

Running a business is complicated

Have you ever noticed why people 10 times dumber than you run successful businesses?

Anybody can run a business.

I had my first website about 20 years ago. I hired a web designer, which cost me a lot of money.

Nowadays, you do not even need a website to run a successful business.

Modern tools, platforms, and software enable anyone with fundamental technical skills to run a business.

You can start without a large investment, like in a traditional business with gigantic start-up costs.

You need an offer, traffic, and paying clients regardless of a niche.

Do not overcomplicate it and reinvent the wheel.

Every market is saturated

Most people look at the largest niches.

It has become more competitive than ever in those niches.

But not many people consider micro niches with low competition. These could be knitting, making plant medicines, permaculture farming, sewing, teaching, playing musical instruments, sustainable living, or foraging.

There are so many niches. Just go deep and find some unique angle.

Instead of becoming the best and competing with everyone else, become the one in a unique niche.

Do research and validate your ideas.

People won´t listen to me

Many young influencers are online, and mature people may feel intimidated by the youth-obsessed culture.

Don´t be one of them and cut that crap.

The population is aging, and people want to learn from others with similar experiences.

Times have changed, and people are looking to learn from people who have been doing things and have real-life knowledge and skills.

If you are over 50, you have more experience than younger people.

You have more to offer than you think you do.

Make it work to your advantage.

You need a large team to have a profitable business

Running a team can be a nightmare.

I used to run a team, and it is challenging and requires different skill sets.

You can run everything solo with the latest technology and tools. If you want to scale up or save time, hire a VA or freelancer instead of having a team to deal with. It will save you stress and costs.

You do not need full-time employees.

Technology has made it easy to run a business on your own.

It is too late for me

Most people think starting anything after 50 is too late, and they have already missed the boat.

Guess what? You will live longer than previous generations.

If you are over 50, you will be around for another few decades. This is not some prediction. It is logic and math.

Numbers don´t lie, and things are just getting started.

Conclusion

We have been brainwashed by society that we have to look, behave, and do certain things depending on our age. But things have changed.

The economy is different. We live much longer and are more youthful and flexible than previous generations.

The old rules are obsolete and do not apply anymore.

If you are over 50, you have experienced many things: ups and downs, weight loss, and raising kids.

Use your unique life experience and skills to your advantage.

No more excuses.

If you want more clarity, book a roadmap call with me.