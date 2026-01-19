Hey, wise adventurer,

90% of people making money online have less experience than you do.

They’re not smarter. They don’t have better skills. They’ve just figured out how to package what they know into something people will pay for.

And yet, when someone asks, “What could you sell online?”

Your mind goes blank.

It’s not that you lack expertise. You have more than enough. The problem is that your best skills have become invisible to you.

They feel too obvious. Too simple. Too, “everyone knows this.”

Here’s the truth: they don’t.

What feels like common sense to you is a breakthrough for someone ten years behind you. The things you do without thinking are the exact things others are Googling at 2 a.m., desperate for answers.

You don’t need more skills. You don’t need another certification.

You need a way to see what’s already there—and package it into something people will pay for.

That’s exactly what I’m going to show you today.

Why Your Best Skills Are Hidden

You’ve been doing what you do for so long that it stopped feeling special.

The knowledge you’ve built over decades? It feels like common sense now. The problems you solve without breaking a sweat? You assume everyone can do that.

They can’t.

This is the curse of expertise. The better you get at something, the more invisible it becomes—to you.

Here’s what I mean:

The retired project manager who doesn’t realize “keeping complex projects on track” is a skill people pay thousands to learn

The former HR director who forgets that “navigating difficult workplace conversations” is something managers desperately need help with

The ex-accountant who takes for granted that “explaining finances in plain English” is a rare and valuable gift

While 25-year-olds are Googling “how to manage stakeholders” or “how to deal with a difficult boss,” you’ve handled these situations hundreds of times without thinking.

That’s not nothing. That’s everything.

The curse of experience is that mastery feels like common sense. It’s not.

Your expertise isn’t missing. It’s hiding in plain sight—buried under years of “this is just what I do.”

The next step is to dig it out.

The 15-Minute Expertise Audit

This is a simple exercise. But don’t let that fool you—it works.

Set a timer for 15 minutes. Grab a notebook or open a blank doc. Answer these four questions as fast as you can.

The key: don’t overthink. Your first instincts are usually right.

Question 1: What are your 2-3 biggest career wins?

Not job titles. Not promotions. Actual achievements—problems you solved, results you delivered, situations you turned around.

Ask yourself: “The time I... that resulted in...”

Maybe you saved a project that was falling apart. Maybe you built a system that’s still being used today. Maybe you helped someone navigate a crisis they couldn’t handle alone.

Write it down.

Question 2: What problems have you solved over and over again?

The recurring issues people brought to your desk. The fires you put out so often you stopped counting. The messes you cleaned up that others created.

These patterns are gold. If you’ve solved something repeatedly, others are still struggling with it.

Question 3: What do colleagues, friends, or family always ask your advice about?

This is the clearest signal of all.

If people seek you out for something—whether it’s career advice, financial decisions, tech help, or navigating relationships—it has value. People don’t ask for help with things they can easily figure out on their own

Question 4: What industry knowledge do you take completely for granted?

The jargon you forget isn’t common. The processes you assume everyone knows. The unwritten rules of your field that took you years to learn.

What’s obvious to you is often invisible to outsiders—and worth paying for.

Write fast. Don’t edit. Perfectionism is the enemy of this exercise.

When you’re done, you’ll have a list of skills, knowledge, and experiences you’ve been sitting on for years.

Now let’s turn them into an offer.

Turning Answers Into a Profitable Offer

Look at your answers. Really look at them.

The overlap between questions 2, 3, and 4 is where your offer lives. That’s the sweet spot—problems you’ve solved repeatedly, things people already ask you about, and knowledge you take for granted.

But here’s where most people get stuck:

They try to sell their time. Or their knowledge. Or “consulting.”

That’s a mistake.

People don’t buy time or information. They buy transformation. They pay for a specific outcome—a clear “before and after.”

Here’s a simple formula to frame your offer:

“I help [WHO] go from [painful before state] to [desired after state] through [your method].”

Let me show you what this looks like in practice.

Sarah was a retired HR director. She started offering “HR consulting” at $50/hour. Smart woman. Decades of experience.

No one bought.

Then she reframed her offer:

“Career Transition Confidence Sessions—Go from Confused About Your Next Step to a Clear 1-Year Action Plan in 60 Minutes.”

Price: $150 per session. Result: booked solid.

Same expertise. Same person. Different frame.

The difference? She stopped selling her time and started selling a transformation.

Look at your answers again. Ask yourself:

Who specifically struggles with this problem?

What’s their painful “before” state?

What’s the “after” state they desperately want?

How can you get them there?

That’s your offer.

The AI Shortcut

You’ve done the hard work. You’ve answered the four questions. You’ve identified patterns.

Now, if you want to go deeper, let AI help you see what you might be missing.

Here’s the thing: you’re too close to your own experience. You’ve lived it for so long that blind spots are inevitable. AI can act as an outside perspective—a mirror that reflects your expertise back to you in ways you haven’t considered.

Copy this prompt into ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, and fill in the blanks with your answers from the exercise:

I have [X] years of experience in [industry/role]. Help me identify 5 valuable skills or knowledge areas I could package into a paid offering. My biggest career achievements include: [your answers from Question 1] Problems I’ve solved repeatedly: [your answers from Question 2] What people ask my advice about: [your answers from Question 3] What unique value could I offer that others would pay for? Focus on transformations I could provide, not just services I could perform.

What you’ll get back might surprise you.

Skills you dismissed as “basic” will show up as valuable. Experiences you forgot about will resurface. Patterns you didn’t notice will become obvious.

This isn’t about AI replacing your thinking. It’s about using it to see your own expertise from the outside—the way a paying customer would see it.

What’s Next

You now have two things most people never get:

A clear view of your hidden expertise A formula to turn it into an offer people will pay for

That’s more than enough to start.

But knowing what to sell is only the first step. The next step is building a system that turns your knowledge into consistent income—without spending all day on social media or figuring out tech you don’t care about.

