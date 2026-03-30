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Marylee Pangman, Author's avatar
Marylee Pangman, Author
7d

Hi Jerry!! Another great article!! While I ABSOLUTELY, TOTALLY agree, and I’ve followed Finn since he first started with this, here’s my dilemma.

At first you had to leave your computer always on. I only get out my laptop when I have to.

This version of his wonderful product does not require that except, I think, if you’re going to use it for bulk scheduling notes.

I hate trying to dive into new technology. I KNOW I should do this but it makes me literally shake in my, well, flip flops.

That being said, I have to get out my computer tomorrow, so maybe I will give it a try.

I would think that many 60+ers feel similarly. And I consider myself tech savvy.

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