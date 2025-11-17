Plus 50 Forward

Plus 50 Forward

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
We Wander France's avatar
We Wander France
2d

Jerry, This was so helpful! I really appreciate you. Thank you! I'll keep following along. ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jerry Keszka
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jerry Keszka
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture