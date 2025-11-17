Hey, wise adventurer,

I want you to succeed.

But if you want to stay in the game and create the life you want, you need to stay up-to-date with what’s actually happening on Substack. Or any platform you’re building your business on.

I started my Substack in July 2024, and over the past year, I‘ve noticed some significant changes that impact how we grow and monetize.

Here’s the thing - while everyone else is panicking about algorithm changes and chasing the latest “growth hacks,” I’ve been quietly testing what actually works.

I’ve created 5 different income streams right here on Substack. Now, I know most people stick to just one income stream - and that‘s absolutely fine. But I‘m curious by nature, and I don’t like to limit myself.

I also learned the hard way that following “ guru “ advice doesn’t work for people like us. So I test everything myself to see what actually works for our age group and experience level.

Substack has evolved this year. Big names like Justin Welsh and Dan Koe moved here, which changes the game.

The platform needs to be profitable, so the Substack cofounders are testing new features and approaches to achieve this goal.

That’s neither good nor bad - it’s just reality.

But here’s what matters: while everyone focuses on algorithm drama, they’re missing the real opportunity. How to actually grow your business here. Because platforms will always change, but the fundamentals of building trust and serving people will not.

So if you don’t want to get left behind worrying about the wrong things, let’s dig in.

The Big Shift Everyone’s Missing

Here’s what I’ve learned from running my 5 income streams and watching what actually works:

The old “spray and pray” approach is dead.

While established creators can maintain broad newsletters about “general business advice” or “life tips for seniors,” if you’re just beginning, these broad approaches struggle to gain traction and often lose subscribers faster than they can gain new ones.

What’s winning now:

Micro-niches rule: Instead of “business advice,” think “LinkedIn strategy for retired executives” or “freelance bookkeeping for therapists.”

Native growth beats funnels: Substack’s recommendation engine, Notes feature, and creator cross-promotions drive more real subscribers than any external funnel I’ve tested.

Community over content: Welcome emails, reader-only posts, live Q&A sessions, and series that solve specific problems keep people engaged longer.

Multiple revenue streams: Paid subscriptions + workshops + digital products + 1:1 coaching or consulting. (This is how I built those 5 income streams.)

The shift that matters most for us: Your decades of experience aren’t just valuable anymore — they’re your competitive advantage. While 25-year-olds are chasing trends, you have something they can’t fake: real solutions to real problems.

One thing to do today: Look at your last 3 newsletter topics. Are they solving a specific problem for a specific person, or are they “general wisdom”?

The specific details are what win now.

What Actually Changed on Substack (and Why It Matters for Your Business )

While everyone else argues about algorithm tweaks, here are the 5 real changes that actually impact how you grow and monetize:

1. Substack’s Push Into Video Competition

Substack is more aggressively promoting video content to compete with TikTok and YouTube. They’re encouraging creators to use more video because it drives higher engagement across all online platforms.

2. Notes Better Optimized for Subscriptions

While Notes have always been a growth tool, they‘re now more specifically optimized to convert both free AND paid subscribers.

3. Micro-Niche Advantage for Beginners. If you’re just starting out, you need laser-like focus to gain visibility. “Business advice for seniors” gets lost in the noise. “LinkedIn strategy for retired executives” cuts through immediately.

4. Community / Engagement Over Pure Content

Substack now favors creators who build genuine relationships and engage in meaningful conversations over those who simply publish content. The platform aims to keep readers engaged and on-site for longer, fostering a self-sustaining community experience rather than merely providing content consumption.

5. Consistent Engagement Beats Viral Hits

The recommendation system now rewards steady, reliable engagement over one-hit viral posts. Your experience in building trust over time is now a competitive advantage.

Why this matters for people like us: These changes encourage exactly what we‘re naturally good at - building genuine relationships, consistency, and fostering real community.

One thing to do today: Start a genuine conversation with your readers through a Notes post or newsletter reply.

Focus on connection, not just content.

Your 50+ Advantage ( Why This Is Your Time)

Here’s what I’ve noticed from building my 5 income streams: the biggest advantage we have isn’t just experience — it’s knowing what doesn’t work.

While younger creators are still learning through trial and error, you’ve already made those mistakes. In your career, in relationships, in life.

Your unfair advantages on Substack:

Depth over hype: You don’t need to oversell because you have real stories and real results to share.

Trust before transactions: You understand that relationships come first. People buy from people they trust, and trust takes time to build.

Problem-solving clarity: You’ve seen the same challenges repeat across decades. You know what the real issues are, not just the surface symptoms.

Patience with process: You don’t expect overnight success because you know real growth takes time and consistency.

The shift that’s working for me: Instead of trying to sound like a 22-year-old entrepreneur, I lean into my experience. My readers want wisdom, not energy drinks and hustle culture.

What this means practically:

Share the story behind the lesson, not just the lesson

Admit when something didn’t work the first time you tried it

Connect current business challenges to patterns you’ve seen before

One thing to do today: Write down three expensive mistakes you’ve made in your career. Each one could become a valuable newsletter post that helps someone avoid the same pitfall.

The Micro-Niche Secret ( How to Pick Your Winning Lane )

Stop Trying to Help Everyone ( It’s Killing Your Growth )

Here‘s the uncomfortable truth I learned while building those 5 income streams: the more specific you get, the more money you make.

I know, I know. It feels wrong. You have so much knowledge — why limit yourself?

But here’s what actually happens: When you say, “I help everyone with business,” no one thinks you can help them specifically. When you say, “I help retired nurses start profitable wellness consulting practices,” retired nurses think, “ Finally, someone who gets it!”

The framework that works:

Who: The exact person you help ( role, stage, situation )

Pain: The expensive problem you’ve actually solved

Promise: The specific outcome you deliver

Proof: The results you’ve seen ( even from pilot projects )

Examples from my testing:

Instead of “marketing advice “ → “LinkedIn outreach for retired executives”

Instead of “writing tips” → “Newsletter monetization for wellness coaches “

Instead of “productivity hacks “ → “Time management for solo consultants over 55”

Your micro-niche sweet spot: Something you’ve done successfully + a group of people who need that exact solution + a transformation they’ll pay for.

The magic question: If someone found your newsletter at 2 AM because they couldn’t sleep worrying about a specific problem, what problem would that be?

That’s your niche.

One thing to do today: Fill in this sentence: “I help ______ ( specific people ) solve _______ ( specific problem ) so they can _______ ( specific outcome ) without _______ ( what they want to avoid ).

The Platform - Native Growth System

Here‘s what took me months to figure out: fighting Substack‘s system is like swimming upstream. Working with it feels like magic.

While everyone else is trying to drive traffic off-platform, I‘ve been testing what actually grows subscribers here. And the winners might surprise you.

The features that actually move the needle :

Recommendations: This is your secret weapon. When other creators recommend you, their subscribers trust you immediately. It‘s like getting a warm introduction to hundreds of people at once.

Notes : Short, conversational posts that spark discussions. I gained more new subscribers from a single thoughtful Note than from some full newsletters.

Cross-promotions : Partner with 2 - 3 creators who serve adjacent audiences. Not competitors, but complements.

Live sessions: Substack's Live Q&A sessions and office hours foster deeper connections, and many creators have successfully utilized them.

What I stopped doing ( and growth actually improved )

Using complex lead magnets

Posting on 3 different platforms daily

One thing to do today: Check if your profile says attract the right clients. If they don’t know how you can help them within 2 seconds, they will move somewhere else.

The Quick Setup That Changes Everything

7 Things You Can Do This Week to Start Winning

Enough theory. Let‘s get practical.

Here are the exact steps I took when I realized Substack had changed. Pick one or two — don’t try to do all 7 at once.

1 . Pin a post that represents you ( a hero post). Pin something that shows who you are and what you’re about. Perhaps your story of starting over at 50, or a post about your core philosophy. This gives new visitors an immediate sense of whether you’re the right person for them.

2 . Update your welcome email: Replace whatever you have with this: Thank them, share one quick win, ask one question about their biggest challenge, and tell them what to expect next.

3 . Turn on recommendations: Go to your settings and recommend 5 - 7 creators whose audiences would love your content. Think adjacent, not competing.

4 . Write one “before/after “ case study. Even if it‘s just helping one person solve one problem. Share the problem, what you did, and what happened. Real results beat theory every time.

5 . Post 1-3 Notes per day. Ask a simple question: “What ‘s your # 1 obstacle right now ?” or “What ‘s working for you this month ?” Start conversations, not monologues.

6. Create a simple series. Plan 3 - 5 connected posts that solve one specific problem step-by-step. This gives new subscribers something to binge read and positions you as someone who delivers comprehensive solutions.

7 . Plan your next newsletter offer. Think about what you’ll naturally promote in your next 2 - 3 newsletters. Keep it simple: one clear offer that solves a specific problem for your audience. Much better than a static sales page.

One thing to do today: Pick the one item from this list that feels most doable. Do that one thing.

Ignore the rest until that‘s done.

Simple Monetization ( No Complex Funnel Required)

Here‘s the beautiful truth: your income streams don't need complex funnels.

What works now for your actual business :

Direct newsletter offers: “ I‘m opening 3 consultation spots next week for [ specific problem ]. Details below .”

Paid tiers for depth: Keep your best insights, templates, and behind-the-scenes content for paying subscribers

Natural digital product mentions: “I created a guide that walks you through this exact process. Here’s what’s inside...”

The key difference: simple, clear product descriptions (yes, these are landing pages!) vs. complex, multi-step funnels with upsells and timers.

You still need to sell your offers - you just don’t need the complicated automation behind it.

One thing to do today: Look at your most popular post from last month. How could you naturally mention your consultation or a relevant digital product?

What to Measure ( Ignore Everything Else )

Everyone’s obsessing over vanity metrics.

Here’s what I actually track after building those 5 income streams:

The numbers that pay bills:

Conversion to paid subscriptions : Which posts turn free readers into paying subscribers

Direct responses to your consultation offers : How many people actually book calls

Digital product sales from specific posts : Which content drives actual purchases

Replies and engagement on newsletters: Engaged readers become paying customers

What I ignored: Total followers count.

The reality check: 100 engaged subscribers who reply and buy > 1000 silent subscribers who never engage

One thing to do today: Check which of your last 5 posts got the most replies.

Write more like that one.

Ready to Go Deeper?

If you’ve made it this far, you've get it.

Substack has changed, but that change actually favors people like us who have real experience and authentic stories.

The truth: You have everything you need to succeed on Substack.

You don’t need more information — you need implementation.

If you want a proven, step-by-step system to grow from wherever you are now to 1,000 subscribers in 5 months, I’ve compiled everything I've learned building my own audience into “The 1 K Substack Subscribers in 5 Months: Proven Growth System.”

It’s the exact roadmap I wish I had when I started.

But honestly? Start with one thing from this newsletter. Pick what feels most doable and do that first. Progress beats perfection every time.

What’s your one thing going to be?

