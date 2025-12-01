Hey, wise adventurer,

Most people write consistently for months, but their bank account stays the same.

They believe that if they stay consistent, someday they will start making money. But without a strategy, ‘someday’ becomes never.

And I don’t want you to waste your time on some consistency fallacy.

Consistency without creating offers and having a strategy will burn you out. You need to start making money because, without a financial incentive, you will quit.

About 95% of Substack newsletter writers quit in their first year. And the major reason they quit is that they don’t know how to convert readers into paid clients.

Most of the people I started around the time (or before me) are no longer here. I have been here for just over 14 months and have successfully tested 5 different income streams: paid subscriptions, selling eBooks and mini-courses, 1:1 consulting calls, and sponsorships.

I’ve learned from my transformation from 9-5 into a digital economy that without the ability to promote yourself, you will never achieve the freedom you crave.

In this newsletter, I will share simple, effective ways to promote yourself and convert your readers into paid clients.

Make this Substack Feature Your Secret Weapon

Did you know that Substack lets you send emails without posting?

Most creators have no idea this feature exists. While they're burning out by creating full blog posts every week, you can turn this into your conversion engine.

Although Substack lacks automation, this underrated feature lets you send targeted emails to specific groups of subscribers—free vs. paid, active vs. inactive, or any segment you choose.

Let's be honest: producing fully-blown posts takes hours. Sending short, direct emails to your subscribers saves time and drives more sales.

Every time I send an email, some people unsubscribe, but I also get paid clients.

This email was converting into paid subscriptions, but you can promote:

eBooks

Coaching

Templates

Mini-coursers

Consultations

Masterclasses

And anything else that you sell.

Here's what most people get wrong: They worry about emailing “too often .” But people who want to hear from you don’t mind frequent emails. Even daily.

The most successful Substack writers send emails at least 2-3 times per week.

If you don’t email regularly, subscribers think you‘re not serious about your offer — and they‘ll buy from someone else who is.

Attract Your Ideal Audience with a Newsletter

Convert Kit’s 2024 State of the Creator Economy revealed that newsletters and emails are the most popular content.

But even if you are not a content creator, you should have a newsletter. An email list is your most crucial business asset. About 80—100 % of revenue comes from a newsletter.

Your newsletter will suck at first. Do it anyway.

I made countless mistakes when I started — boring subject lines, rambling content, zero strategy. But that’s part of the process. Every expert was once a beginner.

The secret? Know your ideal reader inside out.

For me, it’s easy — I write to myself from 3 years ago. A guy in his 50s who had tried multiple careers— but was still stuck and didn’t know how to build something that would give him real freedom.

You must understand your target audience’s:

Pains (What keeps them awake at night?)

Needs (What do they desperately want?)

Dreams (What’s their ideal outcome?)

Problems (What obstacles are blocking them?)

Aspirations (Where do they see themselves in 2 years?)

Then focus on transformation. How do you help them get from where they are to where they want to be?

You don’t have to be an expert or guru. You just need to be the best solution for their specific problem.

For our 50+ crowd, that often means: “I have 30 years of expertise, but how do I turn it into income without working 60-hour weeks?”

Write headlines that make them think: “This person gets me.”

Share Your Journey Behind the Scenes

The world loves winners.

We tend to show our best selves, especially when we want to grow our online business.

But anyone who has achieved anything knows that success is never straightforward.

So show them your messy journey. Your prototypes, early versions of services, first landing pages, failed experiments. Show them how you got to where you are now and what you’ve learned along the way.

For example, I’ve been writing for years and used to run four blogs (two on Blogger, one on Tumblr, and one on WordPress) without making a cent.

For most people, that looks like failure. But I learned essential skills for the digital economy:

Writing

Creating offers

Email automation

Building websites

Growing email lists

Making landing pages

Writing converting copy

Social media management

Creating engaging newsletters

Here’s what I discovered: People want to know the real story of building a business, not the picture-perfect image.

We’ve lived long enough to know that success comes with setbacks, false starts, and plenty of learning curves.

Transparency and authenticity don’t just help you attract the right people—they help you attract people who actually stick around and buy from you.