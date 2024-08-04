I was born in the 60ties, and I remember as a kid, anybody over 40 seemed to be old. Fortunately, times have changed, and more and more people 50+ look much younger and challenge the traditional perception of aging.
Aging is a natural part of life.
Thanks for reading Plus 50 Forward ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Age is ju…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.