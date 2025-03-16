Hi, wise adventurer,

Let's be honest - growing up isn't what we thought it would be.

Over the years, life has taught us some pretty harsh truths. The kind that don't make great Instagram posts but actually change how we live.

These seven hard-earned lessons aren't taught in school. They reveal themselves slowly through experience. Some people discover them early, others never do.

Whether you've known these for decades or are just figuring them out, they're game-changers after 50. The sooner you embrace them, the more you will enjoy your life.

Ready for some straight talk about life's hard-earned lessons?

Let's dive in.

Image by the author using Canva

1. You have to ask for what you want

If you want something in life, you must ask for it, or the answer will be NO.

This is especially true if you want to make money in a digital economy. You will never earn money if you don’t make offers (products, services, or paid subscriptions). People will never magically throw money at you, no matter how good you are at what you do (including writing).

You have to include:

Links

CTAs (Calls To Action)

Buttons with your offers

Don’t wait for your audience to figure it out on their own.

The same applies to any aspect of your life. If you want a pay rise - ask your boss. If you want to lose weight - ask your doctor; if you want better sex - ask your partner.

To make it happen for yourself, you have to ask.

2. The 5x5 rule

If it doesn't matter in five years, don't spend five minutes being upset by it.

Most problems actually come from our mindset and perception of the world. If you compare your situation to other serious issues, you realize there is not much to worry about. Your setback is not as significant as it seems.

Looking at things in the context of the bigger picture can really help you understand what's going on.

3. The easy route isn't necessarily the best one

Most people’s life choices are usually based on choosing the easiest path.

But everything worth pursuing is not easy (at least at first). We all prefer doing it the easy way, but it usually doesn’t work in the long run. To become good at anything, you have to learn and practice.

Although making easy choices is natural, choosing challenging situations can teach you a lot. Difficult situations speed up your personal growth. You will never learn how to handle difficult situations without handling them on your own.

It will boost your confidence and build resilience.

4. Regret is worse than failure

All people before death regret things that they didn’t do more than the things they did do.

We all make mistakes, but the biggest mistake is not trying. And then live with regrets.

Like everyone else, I have some regrets. But I also let myself try new things. I moved to Australia in 2009 with the plan of living there permanently, but after almost three years, I knew it was not for me.

Although it may seem like a failure, I have no regrets about this.

Design your life to have the least regrets.

Share

5. Change is unavoidable

Nothing lasts forever.

What you are experiencing in life now may be completely different in six months. Change can be scary, but you must accept that the world constantly evolves.

I was born in the 60s, and the world is an entirely different place in many aspects. This is especially true in the economy, lifestyle, social shifts, and how we make money. The old world is dying in front of our eyes.

The largest problem is not the change but how you react to it. People who don’t accept the changes will suffer the most.

You have to adapt and roll with it.

6. You are the only person responsible for your happiness

Some factors can affect your happiness, but nobody else controls your happiness.

You don’t have control over some natural disasters, diseases, or volatility in the stock market. If you find yourself saying you'll be happy when… you actually let others control your emotions,

Some of these things may never happen. You may never meet your soulmate, find your perfect job, or find an ideal place to live.

Welcome every day with gratitude and cherish it while you can.

7. Stop comparing yourself unfavorably to others

There will always be someone wealthier, taller, and better at whatever you do.

Don’t compare yourself to the Joneses. It is always a losing battle. Somebody is always going to have more.

Working with some celebrities, I have learned that what looks from the outside like a dream life is never what it seems. Everything in life comes with a price. It’s just a question of what you are willing to give away.

Someone will always be ahead of you, but it doesn’t mean they are happier.

P.S

I would love to hear if you share the same or other hard-earned lessons.

Leave a comment