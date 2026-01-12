Plus 50 Forward

User's avatar
We Wander France's avatar
We Wander France
4d

I love it Jerry. I’m on my way I guess. Now I have to find my people. I needed to hear your words. I was feeling a little bummed yesterday and everything seems impossible. But I woke up feeling better and now here you are. Thank you!!!

3 replies by Jerry Keszka and others
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
3h

The challenges your friend is facing are real for those in the job market 50+ and there can be lots of factors involved, but the ones you've identified, being screened out where no humans touch your resume or cover letter anymore, saying you're overqualified (expensive and rightfully so) or "not a culture fit" (we're nervous you know more than we do) are usually what's going on.

That said, a little advance planning and staring that "one person" business when you have a foot still in the day job world, before you are "involuntarily exited" can make all the difference.

