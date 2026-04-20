Hey, wise adventurer,

Have you ever wondered why some people with half your experience are making money online — while you’re still figuring out where to start?

I used to wonder the same thing.

When I started my online journey in my 50s, I had decades of experience. My work has been published in everything from scientific journals to fashion magazines. I'd survived career changes, burnout, relocating across continents, and starting over more than once.

And yet, for the longest time, I made exactly $0 online.

Not because I lacked skills. Not because I lacked knowledge. Not because I was “too old” or “too late.”

I was missing one thing. And once I figured it out, everything changed.

Let me explain.

You can’t monetize without something to sell.

I know that sounds painfully obvious. But look around.

Most people over 50 who try to build income online do the same thing: they start writing, posting, building an audience, and hope the money will somehow follow.

It doesn’t.

I see it every single day. Smart, experienced professionals who have been writing consistently for months. They have subscribers. They have engagement. They even have people telling them how valuable their content is.

But they make $0.

Why? Because they don’t have an offer. They have no way for anyone to pay them.

Content without an offer is a hobby. Content with an offer is the beginning of a business. Without it, you don't even have a starting point.

The real problem isn’t what you think.

Here’s what I hear from my readers all the time:

“I have so many skills, I don’t know which one to focus on.”

“I’ve been thinking about it for months, but I can’t figure out what to sell.”

“I started a course on offer creation, but it was so complicated I gave up.”

Ring a bell?

The problem isn’t that you don’t have anything to sell. You do. You have decades of it.

The problem is that your expertise has become invisible to you. You’ve been solving problems for so long that the solutions feel obvious. You think, “Everyone knows this stuff.”

They don’t.

What took you 20 years to learn, someone would gladly pay to learn in 20 minutes.

One example that makes this real.

Sarah was a retired HR director. When she tried to monetize her skills, she offered “HR consulting” at $50/hour.

Nobody bought.

Not because her skills weren’t valuable — but because “HR consulting” isn’t a transformation. It’s a vague service. People didn’t know what they were getting or why they needed it.

Then she made one shift. She stopped selling her skill and started selling the outcome. She repackaged her offer as: “Go from confused about your next career step to a clear 90-day action plan — in one session.”

Same expertise. Different packaging. $150 per session. Booked solid in two weeks.

The difference? She had a clear offer built around a specific transformation for a specific person. That’s it.

Why this matters more right now than ever.

The economy is shaky.

AI is changing the landscape fast. Ageism is real.

Waiting to “build an audience first” and figure out monetization later is a strategy that worked five years ago. It doesn’t work today.

You need to earn while you build. Not after.

And the only way to earn is to have something to sell.

Not a 12-module course. Not a membership site. Not a complicated funnel.

A simple, clear offer that solves one problem for one type of person. That’s where every successful online business starts.

Here’s what I want you to do this week.

Ask yourself one question: What do people already come to me for help with?

Not what you think you should teach. Not what seems “marketable.” What do people actually ask you about — friends, family, former colleagues?

That’s your starting point. Write it down.

And if you want help turning that answer into a real, concrete offer — with a name, a price, and a plan to get your first client — I built something for exactly that.

I’m running a live 90-minute workshop:

From “I Don’t Know What to Sell” to Your First Offer — Using Skills You Already Have

On Sunday, May 3rd, I’ll walk you through the exact method for identifying your most valuable skill, defining who needs it, and packaging it into a simple offer you can start selling immediately.

You'll walk away with clarity on what to sell, who to sell it to, and what to charge.

I Need This

Only a small group. I want to give everyone personal attention.

P.S.

If you’ve been reading my newsletter for months and still haven’t made your first dollar online, this is probably why. You don’t need more content. You don’t need more learning.

You need an offer. This workshop will help you create one.

Rock the world, not the chair.

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