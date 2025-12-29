Hey, wise adventurer,

January 1st is just 3 days away.

Most people reading this will be in the exact same place next December. Here’s how to make sure you’re not one of them.

A lot can happen in 12 months. I created five different income streams within my first year on Substack. Some surprised me. Some flopped. Success is never linear — you have to make mistakes and learn from them to move forward.

After working with many people over 50, I’ve noticed something: You don’t lack skills, knowledge, or even technology. You’re more qualified than 90% of online gurus.

So what’s missing?

Action.

Too many stay stuck in research mode, waiting for the perfect moment that never comes. And that’s the only difference between people who will make real progress in the next 12 months and those who won’t.

Don’t compare yourself to someone who’s been playing online games for years. Focus only on the progress you’ve made.

This isn’t about judgment or unrealistic hustle-culture goals. It’s about making your life genuinely yours. And that requires brutal honesty with yourself.

Because too often, we chase someone else’s dreams without even realizing it.

Here are five questions that helped me make real progress — and they’ll help you get closer to the lifestyle you actually want.

Image by the author

1. What Did You Actually DO vs. What Did You Consume?

Be honest with yourself.

How many hours did you spend reading newsletters, watching YouTube videos, and scrolling through “how to make money online” content this year? Now compare that to the hours you spent creating something.

After working with many people over 50, I see the same pattern: endless research, minimal action. They mistake learning for progress.

It’s not.

Reading about offers ≠ creating one

Watching tutorials ≠ building something

Researching platforms ≠ publishing on them

I used to spend endless hours watching tutorials, reading articles, and collecting courses I never finished.

But you know what made the real difference? Creating offers. Because if you don’t have anything to sell, you will quit.

Learning feels productive. It feels safe. But it’s often just procrastination wearing a clever disguise.

You will only help people — and yourself — by creating a transformation. Something that helps them escape their pain and get closer to their dream outcome.

One imperfect offer beats 100 hours of research.

Every time.

2. What’s the ONE Skill You Already Have That People Would Pay For?

You don’t need to learn something new.

Here’s where most experienced professionals get stuck: They can’t see their own value.

You’ve been solving problems for decades. But because these solutions come naturally to you now, you assume they’re not valuable. You think, “Everyone knows this stuff.”

Wrong.

What’s obvious to you is revolutionary to someone else. What took you 20 years to learn, someone would gladly pay to learn in 20 minutes.

Your expertise has become invisible to you. It’s like asking a fish to describe water — they can’t because they’re swimming in it.

Think about:

Problems you’ve solved repeatedly in your career

Skills colleagues always asked you about

Industry knowledge you take for granted

But it’s not just professional experience. Real-life transformations count too:

Navigating a divorce and rebuilding your life

Making a major career change in your 40s or 50s

Losing weight after years of failed attempts

Quitting alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes

Someone right now is desperate to learn what you already know.

And here’s the key: The bigger the problem you solve, the more people will pay. If your skill helps someone escape real pain or achieve a life-changing outcome, they won’t hesitate to invest.

Stop searching for what to learn.

Start profiting from the skills you already have.

3. Who Specifically Do You Help?

“I want to help people” is not an answer.

Which people? What’s their problem? Where are they stuck?

Many beginners go broad because specific feels risky. What if I exclude someone? What if I limit my audience?

Here’s the irony: Going broad is the real risk.

I’ve seen it happen many times. Someone builds a massive audience with general content. Thousands of followers. Great engagement. Then they launch an offer and hear... crickets.

Why? Mismatch. They attracted people who liked their content but never needed their solution.

Clarity on who you help does two things: It attracts the right people AND repels everyone else. That’s not a bug — it’s the feature.

Look at the difference:

“People who want to improve their life” → crickets

“Burned-out corporate professionals planning their escape before 55” → buyers

“Anyone interested in health” → crickets

“Men over 50 who want to lose 20 pounds without giving up beer” → buyers

Do you want to be an influencer or make money? Because those are two different games.

Specificity isn’t a limitation. It’s the fastest path to your first $1,000.

4. What’s Actually Stopping You?

Most barriers aren’t real. They’re invented.

I hear this all the time:

“I’m not tech-savvy enough” — tech can be learned in a weekend.

“I don’t have enough followers” — you don’t need followers to make your first $1,000.

“I’m too old for this” — your age is your advantage, not your obstacle.

“What if people judge me?” — they’re too busy worrying about themselves.

Real barriers have solutions. Invented barriers are just fear wearing a logical mask.

Here’s the test: If someone offered you $100,000 to figure it out, would you? If yes, it’s not a real barrier. It’s a permission problem.

You don’t need more skills.

You need to stop waiting for permission that’s never coming.

5. What’s ONE Thing You’ll Ship in Q1 2026?

Not “start a business.” Not “build an audience.” Not “figure out my niche.”

What will you ship?

Ship means done. Out in the world. Available for people to buy.

This year, I transformed one of my most popular newsletters into an eBook. I turned my personal results in building subscribers on Substack into a mini-course. I created a 1:1 consulting offer.

Nothing fancy. Nothing complicated. Just simple offers that solve real problems.

Start small and see what works for you:

A paid newsletter

A $27-47 guide or eBook

A 1-hour consulting offer

A simple workshop or mini-course

Pick one. Just one. Give it a deadline.

Here’s what I see all the time: People want six figures but ignore their first $1,000.

That first $1,000 is everything. It validates your idea. It builds your confidence. It proves the model works.

You can’t scale nothing.

Perfection is a trap.

Shipping is freedom.

Your Next Step

Five questions. That’s it.

You don’t need a new strategy. You don’t need another course. You don’t need to wait for January 1st.

You need honest answers.

So here’s my challenge for you:

Pick ONE question from this newsletter. The one that hit hardest. The one you’ve been avoiding.

Write down your answer. Not in your head — on paper or screen.

Hit reply and tell me — what’s your ONE thing for Q1 2026?

2026 doesn’t have to be a repeat of 2025. But only if you decide it won’t be.

Let’s make it count.