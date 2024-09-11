There is a massive difference between a holiday trip and moving somewhere permanently or you want to retire abroad.

I have traveled since the 80s and lived abroad for over 20 years.

Moving abroad is a serious decision, and there are many factors to consider, especially if you want to buy a property. But I don´t want to scare you off - on the contrary, I want to encourage you to travel so you can make the best decision for yourself.

There is no perfect country.

Your ultimate choice will depend on many factors, such as your values, budget, safety, preferences, and ability to adjust to a new environment and learn a local language.

In this newsletter, I will share my experience and tips on traveling before moving abroad permanently or retiring.

The picture of the author visiting Aveiro in Portugal.

Holidays are not everyday reality

Having holidays is an unusual and unreal situation on its own.

If you are on holiday, you get out of the everyday grind and don´t have to go to 9-5. On top of it, you break your daily routine, see new places, meet new people, and try new things.

You feel like you are in heaven and can make decisions after the influence of feeling happy hormones. I did it when I was in Australia for the first time. While there during the festive season, I decided to move there permanently.

What can be better than holidays on the beach? Comparing it to Christmas in London was like a dream come true.

But when I moved to Australia, I decided to return to Europe after almost three years.

Holidays are not everyday reality.

Some people made the right decision straight away

A short visit can be a life-changing experience as well.

I know people who went on holiday and found their dream country. They have moved permanently and are very happy with their decision.

Sometimes, you need to follow your guts and your curiosity.

Traveling and living abroad is a bit like running a business. You need to test it to see if it works. And you will learn a lot while doing it. Only time and your ability to adjust will show if it works.

There are no rules, but testing your decisions before moving somewhere or buying a property is better.

The honeymoon period syndrome is real

When you move abroad, you go through different stages.

The first stage is a honeymoon period, which lasts about 3-6 months on average.

During this time, you will have a favorable view of the new culture, value its differences, and feel excited to visit new places. At this point, most people often have high hopes for their new home and enjoy the new things they can do, see, and interact with the locals.

It feels great, but it can mask your new reality and surroundings.

As a result, you may overlook practical aspects of living abroad, like:

Establishing a routine

Understanding local laws

Navigating public services

Believing that positive feelings will last forever

Be careful when making radical and permanent decisions during that period.

Stay over for at least one or two years

If you want to relocate and live abroad permanently, I strongly suggest living there for at least one or two years. This is essential, especially when you buy a property abroad.

The devil is in the details. By living like a local, not just a tourist, you will discover your chosen location's true pros and cons. If you want to transition into a new country successfully, you need to understand everything from logistics to cultural nuances deeply.

There are so many practical realities you need to learn:

Housing

Costs of living

Transportation

Banking and Finance

Shopping and services

Bureaucracy and red tape

Healthcare and insurance

Conclusion

Moving and living abroad is exciting, but there are many nuances you have to consider.

What you may think is your perfect destination may not work in the long term. I have personally experienced this in some countries, like Australia or Portugal.

Some people visit just one country, then move there permanently and are happy with their choices. It is an individual decision, and it will be different for everyone.

I intended not to do a detailed analysis about moving abroad permanently or retiring abroad. I aimed to raise awareness that you must test and consider many factors.

If you want to make a permanent decision, especially when buying a property abroad, I strongly suggest living there for 1 or 2 years before moving. By living like a local, you will figure out essential logistical and cultural nuances.

If I can give you one advice, it is - TRAVEL.

Just travel and see for yourself.

We often like the idea of living abroad in a specific location, but the reality can be very different from what you expected.

You need to find out yourself.

Happy traveling!

P.S.

Share some of your experience with traveling.