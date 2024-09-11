Plus 50 Forward

Wendy Scott
Sep 15

I moved to NZ from the UK with my Kiwi husband 27 years ago. At first it's amazing and exciting. Look what I've done! I've emigrated! Then the hard work of settling in and making friends starts. Remember that moving country means having to start again with work, friends, home, car, area you live in and routines.

Libby Mitchell
Sep 24

As someone who travels frequently for work for months at a time, there is definitely a honeymoon period and then when it gets "real" and you are hoping it's time to go home soon, lol!

