Hey, wise adventurer,

Most Substack users don’t even use half the features available.

That’s why they struggle to grow and monetize.

They write posts, hit publish, and wonder why their engagement stays flat. Meanwhile, the tools that could transform their results are hiding in plain sight.

In one of my previous newsletters, I mentioned 7 underestimated Substack features that most creators completely ignore. Today, I want to dive deep into one of the most powerful ones: sending targeted emails to your subscribers without publishing a post.

You can send targeted emails directly to specific groups of subscribers without publishing a post. Think of it as having a private conversation with just the people who need to hear your message.

I recently used this strategy twice and saw immediate results. Today, I’ll show you exactly how to do it - step by step, with current screenshots - and why it’s such a game-changer for creators over 50.

Why does this matter for you?

Because generic content doesn’t convert. Personal, targeted messages are sent to a specific group of subscribers. This feature allows you to create a personal touch at scale.

Most tutorials on this topic are outdated due to recent changes to Substack’s dashboard. So I’ll save you the frustration and show you exactly how to do it today.

Why Send Emails Without Publishing a Post?

Substack is a unique platform that combines a newsletter + blog + social media all in one.

But it lacks some crucial email marketing features that traditional platforms offer - such as audience segmentation and automated sequences.

That’s exactly where this hidden email feature becomes your secret weapon.

Here’s what makes this so powerful:

Instead of sending the same message to everyone, you can have targeted conversations with specific groups. Think about it - why would you send upgrade promotions to people who are already paying subscribers? Or bore your loyal supporters with basic content they’ve moved beyond?

This feature lets you be strategic about who receives what message.

Here are the most effective ways to use targeted emails:

Encourage upgrades - Send special offers exclusively to free subscribers who might be ready to become paying members

Reward loyal supporters - Give your biggest fans exclusive content like bonus chapters or behind-the-scenes material

Announce premium content - Let paying subscribers know when you’ve published something special just for them

Re-engage quiet readers - Reach out to subscribers who haven’t been opening emails to see if they’re still interested

Share sneak peeks - Give fiction readers exclusive character introductions or story previews

Show appreciation - Send simple thank-you messages to stay connected with your community

Clean your list - Check in with inactive subscribers to keep your engagement rates healthy

The beauty is this: you increase your email effectiveness without bothering subscribers who don’t need that particular message.

How to Send Targeted Emails (Step-by-Step)

Don’t worry - this is easier than it sounds.

I’ll walk you through each step with the current Substack dashboard.

Step 1: Access Your Subscriber Dashboard

Go to your Substack dashboard

Click on “Subscribers” in the left-hand menu

Step 2: Filter Your Audience

Click the “Filter” button to find your target audience

Choose your criteria (for example: “Free subscribers” or “Paid subscribers”)

Click “Save Changes”

Step 3: Select Your Subscribers

You’ll see how many subscribers match your filter at the top left

Click the subscriber selection box

Important note: Substack only selects the first 50 subscribers by default

To select more, click the number on the right to choose all selected subscribers

Step 4: Send Your Email

Once you’ve selected your subscribers, click the send email button

And, voila, you can start writing and send an email

That’s it! You’ve just sent a targeted email without creating a public post.

The Bottom Line

You now have a powerful tool that most Substack creators don’t even know exists.

While others are stuck sending the same generic message to everyone, you can have targeted conversations that actually convert. Whether you’re encouraging upgrades, rewarding loyal readers, or re-engaging quiet subscribers, this feature gives you the precision that generic posts simply can’t match.

Substack offers incredible tools beyond just writing and publishing. The creators who thrive are the ones who use these features strategically.

You don’t need to master everything at once, but each new tool you add to your arsenal makes you stand out from the crowd.

Most importantly, this isn’t about being pushy or salesy. It’s about serving your subscribers better by giving them exactly what they need, when they need it.

Your next step? Pick one subscriber group and send them a targeted message this week.

Start small, see the results, and build from there.

P.S.

Today, we covered one game-changing feature that most creators ignore. But I’m curious - which Substack features have you been wanting to explore but haven’t tried yet? And which ones are you already using that work well for you?

Hit reply and let me know. I love hearing what’s working (and what’s frustrating) for creators over 50. Your feedback often sparks my best newsletter ideas!