Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 7 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online — today we turn silence into sales.

If you have been participating in this challenge, you made it to Day 7.

Take a moment to recognize what you actually did this week.

You identified a profitable skill from decades of real experience. You validated it with real people before building anything. You created a clear, specific offer. You set up a way to get paid. You wrote your outreach messages. And yesterday, you launched.

Most people spend months preparing to do what you did in six days.

That’s not a small thing. That’s the hardest part of the entire journey — and you did it.

Now let’s get you paid.

The honest reality of Day 6

Let me be straight with you about what probably happened yesterday.

Most of you got silence. Some of you got a maybe. A handful got a yes.

All three are completely normal. All three are workable. And none of them — including the silence — mean your offer is wrong or that this week was wasted.

Here’s what’s actually true:

Around 76% of the people you reached out to didn’t respond. Not because they’re not interested. Because people are busy, distracted, and sometimes need a second nudge before they act. The fortune — as every experienced salesperson will tell you — is in the follow-up.

Around 20% said no or showed no interest. That’s useful data. It tells you something about your positioning, your audience, or your timing — and it costs you nothing to learn it.

Around 3-4% asked for more information or said maybe”. These are your warmest leads. They’re one conversation away from becoming your first paying client.

Around 1% said yes immediately. If that happened to you — congratulations. Book the session. Deliver brilliant work. Ask for a testimonial.

Today, we focus on converting the maybes and the silence into real paying clients. Because that’s where your first $500 is most likely hiding.

Why follow-up feels uncomfortable — and why you have to do it anyway

Most people over 50 were raised to believe that asking twice is pushy. That if someone was interested, they would have responded. That following up is somehow desperate or needy.

That belief is costing you money.

Following up is not pestering. It’s professionalism. It demonstrates that you take your offer seriously and believe in its value. The people who don’t follow up are the ones who secretly don’t believe they deserve the yes.

You deserve the yes.

One simple follow-up message — sent with warmth and zero pressure — is the difference between a conversation that dies in someone’s inbox and a client who books a session this week.

Send it.

Below you’ll find the exact follow-up message for every scenario — silence, maybe, and yes — plus the second Substack wave template and the 30-day roadmap for what comes next.

Paywall section covers:

The exact follow-up messages for every scenario

The second Substack wave templates

The 30-day roadmap

The emotional close

The follow-up for every scenario