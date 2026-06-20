Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 6 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online — your offer goes live today.

Most people over 50 never make any money online because of two major reasons:

They don’t have any offers

They don’t talk about their offers

If you have been participating in my challenge, you already have your Day 3 offer and your messages written from yesterday.

Today you send them.

That’s it. That’s the whole day.

It sounds simple. And it is — technically. But if you’re feeling a knot in your stomach right now, that’s completely normal. In fact it’s a good sign.

It means what you’ve built is real enough to be scary.

The people who feel nothing before hitting send usually haven’t built anything worth sending. The people who feel everything — the exposure, the vulnerability, the fear of a no — are the ones who’ve done real work and are about to put it in front of real people.

That feeling is not a warning. It’s confirmation that you’re doing the right thing.

Send the message anyway.

Why today is the most important day of the challenge

Days 1 through 5 were preparation.

Today is the day your offer exists in the real world — not just in a document, not just in your head, but in front of a real person who has a real problem you can genuinely help with.

Nothing you did this week means anything until someone else sees it.

I know this from my own experience. I spent months preparing offers that I never fully launched. Months refining things that nobody ever saw. And the gap between preparing and sending felt enormous — almost uncrossable.

It isn’t.

The gap is one click. One send button. One moment of deciding that the discomfort of being seen is worth less than the cost of staying invisible.

Click it.

What to expect when you launch

Let’s be completely honest about what’s likely to happen today — because understanding the reality protects you from misreading the results.

Of the people you reach out to:

Around 1% will say yes immediately

Around 3% will ask for more information

Around 20% will say no

Around 76% will not respond at all

That’s not failure. That’s the reality every consultant, coach, and service provider faces — regardless of experience, reputation, or how good their offer is.

The people who make money online are not the ones with the highest response rates. They’re the ones who kept sending despite the silence.

A non-response is not a no. It’s noise. And noise is part of the game.

What matters today is not how many people say yes. It’s that you sent. Because you cannot follow up on messages you never sent. And as you’ll see tomorrow, the follow-up is where most of the money actually lives.

Your three launch actions today

Action 1 — Send your five direct messages

Always. For everyone. Regardless of whether you have an audience or not.

Open your messages from yesterday. Read each one out loud. If it sounds like you talking to a friend — send it. If it sounds like a sales brochure — simplify it and send it anyway.

Five messages. Five specific people. Done.

Send them first thing. Before the overthinking starts.

Action 2 — Choose ONE Substack channel (if you have an existing audience)

Don’t use both today. Pick one based on your situation:

If you want to reach new people and build public credibility, publish your PAS newsletter — Problem, Agitation, Solution — with your offer as the natural conclusion and your booking link or reply prompt at the end. This is your public announcement. Anyone who finds your Substack today can see it. Anyone who shares it extends your reach beyond your existing list.

If you want to reach your existing subscribers with a personal, high-converting message, send your targeted Substack email without publishing it. This goes directly to your subscribers’ inboxes — private, personal, and far more likely to convert than a public post. Full step-by-step guide here:

How to Send an Email to Substack Subscribers Without Publishing a Post

Choose one. Send it. The other channel waits until tomorrow, when it becomes a natural second wave of outreach through a fresh angle.

If you don’t have a Substack audience yet, your five direct messages are enough. An audience takes time to build. A direct message takes 30 seconds to send. Start where you are.

If you don’t have a Substack audience yet — that’s fine

Your five direct messages are enough.

In fact, for most people reading this challenge, direct messages will generate their first paying client long before any newsletter or email campaign does. An audience takes time to build. A direct message takes 30 seconds to send.

Start where you are. With what you have. Right now.

Below the paywall, you’ll find the exact sequence for handling every type of response you might receive today — yes, maybe, no, and silence — including the specific words to use in each situation to keep the conversation moving forward without feeling pushy.

Tomorrow we follow up. Because that’s where the money is.