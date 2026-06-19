Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 5 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online — today, you write the message that brings your first client in.

If you have been participating in my challenge, you now have a validated idea, a clear offer, and a relevant price.

If you’re reading this outside the challenge — everything in today’s newsletter still applies directly to you. Because the single biggest obstacle between where you are and your first paying client is almost never the offer.

It’s the silence that follows it.

Most people build something real — a skill, an offer, a price, a booking link — and then tell nobody.

They wait for the right moment. They polish the message until it’s perfect. They convince themselves that one more day of preparation will make the difference.

It won’t.

The only thing that makes the difference is reaching out to a real person today — before you feel ready, before the message is perfect, before you have any guarantee of a yes.

That’s what today is about.

Why direct messages will always beat content

Here’s something the online business world doesn’t say loudly enough:

Content builds an audience over time. Direct messages bring clients this week.

If you have no audience yet — or a very small one — content alone will not find you your first paying client. Posting on social media reaches 1-3% of your followers. And any platform can change its algorithm, suspend your account, or disappear entirely overnight. You have no control over any of it.

Direct messages work differently. They land in front of one specific person who has the problem you solve. No algorithm. No competition. No waiting for someone to stumble across your content.

One good direct message to the right person will outperform a hundred social media posts every single time.

This is always your primary channel — regardless of how large your audience grows.

The creators making real money online combine content for reach with direct outreach for conversions. Not one or the other. Both.

The difference between promoting and pestering

Most people over 50 have a deep resistance to anything that feels like selling.

It comes from decades of being on the receiving end of bad sales tactics — pushy phone calls, manipulative pitches, offers that promised everything and delivered nothing.

So when it’s time to tell people about their own offer, they freeze. They don’t want to be that person.

Here’s the reframe that changes everything:

You are not interrupting someone’s day with something they don’t need. You are offering a specific solution to a specific person who has a specific problem right now. That’s not pestering. That’s a service.

If your offer genuinely solves a real problem for a real person — and you validated that on Day 2 — then reaching out is not an imposition. It’s the right thing to do.

The people who need your help cannot find you if you stay silent.

The two channels that work — in order of priority

Channel 1 — Direct messages (primary — works for everyone)

A personal message to someone you already know — or someone who has engaged with your content — who has the problem you solve.

This is your most important channel regardless of where you are in your online journey. No audience required. No following needed. Just one specific message to one specific person.

Works on any platform — LinkedIn, email, Substack, WhatsApp, anywhere you have a real connection with someone.

Channel 2 — Substack (for those with an existing list)

If you have a Substack newsletter, this channel opens up two distinct and powerful tools that most creators never use together — or even know exist separately.

Tool A — Published newsletter

This is the standard Substack post that appears publicly on your profile and is sent to all your subscribers. Use the PAS framework — Problem, Agitation, Solution — to structure it. Open with the specific problem your ideal client is experiencing. Deepen it. Then introduce your offer as the natural, logical conclusion.

This is your public announcement. Anyone can find it. Anyone can share it.

Tool B — Targeted email without publishing

This is where most Substack creators are leaving serious money on the table — because most don’t even know this feature exists.

You can send a private email directly to your subscribers’ inboxes without publishing it as a post on your Substack at all. It doesn’t appear publicly. It doesn’t go to everyone. You can segment your audience — sending different messages to free subscribers, paid subscribers, or specific groups based on their activity.

Why does this matter?

Because your subscribers have already declared an interest in your content. They know you. They trust you. A private targeted email reaches 25-40% of your list directly — compared to 1-3% on social media. And because it feels personal rather than public, it converts at a significantly higher rate than a published post.

Use it for short, specific promotional messages. Offer announcements. Direct asks. Things you want your subscribers to see — without broadcasting to the entire internet.

I wrote a complete step-by-step guide on exactly how to do this — including current screenshots of the Substack dashboard:

How to Send an Email to Substack Subscribers Without Publishing a Post →

If you have a Substack list — even a small one — read that before you write your outreach today.

It will change how you think about communicating with your audience.

What makes a message work