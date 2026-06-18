Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 4 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online — today you set your price and get ready to get paid.

If you have been participating in my challenge, you now have a validated idea and a clear offer.

Today, you decide what it’s worth — and set up the simplest possible way for people to pay you.

Most people get this wrong in one of two ways.

They either underprice because they’re scared — charging so little that serious clients don’t take them seriously. Or they overthink the technical setup for so long that they never actually launch.

Today, we fix both. In 30 minutes.

Why you’re probably about to underprice yourself

Here’s something nobody in the online business world says clearly enough:

Underpricing is not humility. It’s self-sabotage.

When you charge too little, you don’t attract more clients — you attract the wrong ones. People who haggle, demand more than they paid for, and don’t implement what you give them. Meanwhile, serious clients — the ones who would actually value your guidance and get results — look at your price and wonder what’s wrong with your offer.

I know this pattern because I lived it. I started my consulting calls at a price that felt “safe.” And the clients who paid that price treated the sessions accordingly — casually, without urgency, without accountability.

When I raised my prices, the entire dynamic changed. Clients showed up prepared. They implemented between sessions. They got results. And those results became the testimonials that made the next client easier to close.

Price is not just a number. It’s a signal. It tells your client how seriously to take what you’re offering — and how seriously you take yourself.