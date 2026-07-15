Hey, wise adventurer,

If you’re not writing Notes on Substack every day, you’re leaving money on the table.

Yes, you see it right. Not followers. Not likes. Money.

Notes are the primary way new people find you on Substack. They’re how strangers become subscribers. They’re how subscribers become paid members. And they’re how paid members become coaching clients.

All from a short post that takes five minutes to write.

Here’s why Notes matter more than anything else you do on Substack right now:

Notes reach beyond your existing audience — unlike your newsletter, which only goes to current subscribers, Notes appear in the feeds of people who’ve never heard of you

Notes convert strangers into subscribers — someone reads a Note that makes them feel understood and clicks your profile. That’s a new subscriber who arrived already trusting you

Notes convert free subscribers into paid ones — and Substack tells you exactly which Note triggered the upgrade. Real data. Real signal.

Notes create warm leads for outreach — when someone comments saying “this is exactly where I am right now” — that’s your DM moment. The conversation has already started

Notes compound — one Note today is invisible. One Note every day for thirty days is momentum. One Note every day for ninety days is a presence that makes every other part of this system work better

Yesterday you sent five direct messages. Today you build the habit that makes every future message easier to send — and easier to receive.

Because a direct message from a stranger is a cold ask. A direct message from someone whose Note made you feel genuinely understood is a warm continuation of a conversation that already started.

Notes don’t replace outreach. They make outreach work.

Here’s exactly how.

Why Notes are your largest growth factor on Substack

Notes are Substack’s social media layer — similar to a post on any other platform, but with one crucial difference: they reach people who aren’t your subscribers yet.

When someone restacks your Note, their entire audience sees it. When you comment meaningfully on someone else’s Note, your name and profile appear in front of their readers. When Substack’s algorithm identifies consistent engagement, it recommends your content to new people.

This is how you grow beyond your existing list — without paid ads, complicated strategies, or dancing on camera.

Here’s what’s possible when you do this consistently.

That’s not luck. That’s the compound effect of showing up daily with content that makes the right person feel seen.

What makes a Note work — and what to track

There’s no single type of Note that works for everyone. And that’s actually good news.

Tips work. Personal stories work. Observations work. Provocative statements work. Behind-the-scenes moments work. Data points work. Honest opinions work.

What doesn’t work is posting the same type of Note repeatedly without ever checking whether it’s actually doing anything.

Here’s the honest reality about Notes:

The Notes that get the most likes and comments are not always the ones that convert subscribers into paid members. Sometimes a Note with modest engagement brings three new paid subscribers. Sometimes a Note that goes semi-viral brings none.

That’s why you don’t optimize for engagement. You optimize for resonance with the specific person you want to help.

And the only way to know what resonates with that specific person is to test different types of Notes — and then pay close attention to the data.

Substack tells you exactly which Note triggered a paid upgrade. That information is more valuable than any number of likes.

So mix it up deliberately:

Tips and practical insights — useful, shareable, and position you as an expert

Personal stories and honest moments build emotional connection and trust

Provocative observations — stop the scroll, invite debate and conversation

Reframes — take something your audience believes and show them a different angle

Behind-the-scenes — what you’re building, testing, learning right now

Publish a variety. Track the data. Double down on what brings the right people closer. Quietly drop what doesn’t.

This is not about going viral. It’s not about being popular.

It’s about finding the specific type of content that makes one specific person think: “This person understands exactly what I’m going through.”

When you find it — you’ll know.

Because the data will tell you.

The 10-5-1 rule

This is the daily engagement framework used by the most consistent Substack growers. It takes roughly 20-30 minutes. Do it at least five days per week.

10 — Like 10 Notes or posts

Not randomly. Thoughtfully. Notes from people in your niche, people whose audiences overlap with yours, and people who write about problems adjacent to the ones you solve. Every like puts your name in front of someone new.

5 — Leave 5 meaningful comments

Not “great post” or “love this.” Something that adds genuine value — your own hard-earned insight, a relevant experience, a perspective that extends the conversation.

A meaningful comment sounds like: “This resonates completely. I found the same thing when I was navigating [specific situation] — what shifted for me was [specific insight].”

That comment does something a like never can: it shows the writer and their readers who you are and what you know.

1 — Send 1 direct message

Usually to someone who engaged with your content — because that engagement signals genuine interest. A comment on your Note, a restack, a reply to your email.

That’s your warmest lead of the day. Acknowledge it directly:

“Hey [Name] — I saw your comment on my Note about [topic] and it really resonated. I’d love to know more about where you are with [relevant situation].”

No pitch. No offer. Just a genuine human opening a real conversation.

The most important thing about Notes

Notes don’t produce immediate results. That’s the honest truth.

You won’t post one Note today and have three new clients tomorrow. That’s not how this works.

What Notes do is build the conditions in which outreach becomes easier — because people already know who you are before you reach out. They’ve seen your thinking. They’ve felt understood by your words. They arrive at your DM already warm.

That’s the compound effect in action. And it only works if you show up consistently — not once a week, not when you feel inspired, but daily.

One Note today is invisible. One Note every day for thirty days is momentum. One Note every day for ninety days is a presence that makes every other part of this system work better.

Below the paywall: the exact Note formula that makes the right person feel seen — plus three real examples across different niches, and the specific signal to watch for that tells you exactly when to send the DM.