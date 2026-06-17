Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 3 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online.

Yesterday, you validated that real people actually want what you’re offering.

Today, you build it.

Not a course. Not a membership. Not a digital product that takes weeks to create and months to sell.

A simple, specific offer that you can deliver this week using knowledge you already have.

This is the fastest path to your first $500. Not the most glamorous. Not the most scalable. But the most real — and the most honest — starting point for someone who wants income now, not in six months.

One offer. One person. One result.

That’s everything you need to build today.

Why simple offers sell faster than complicated ones

Here’s what most online business advice gets wrong.

It tells you to build a course. Create a membership. Design a funnel. Launch a product.

All of that is fine — eventually. But it puts the cart before the horse in a way that has derailed more people over 50 than almost anything else I’ve seen.

Here’s the truth: you cannot sell a course to an audience that doesn’t trust you yet. You cannot fill a membership with clients you haven’t spoken to. You cannot build a funnel around an offer you haven’t tested in a real conversation.

But you can sell a single consulting session to someone who has a problem you can solve. Today. Without a website. Without a following. Without anything except clarity about what you offer and who it’s for.

Simple offers do three things that complicated ones don’t:

They’re easy to explain in one sentence, which means people understand immediately whether they need it

They’re easy to say yes to — because the commitment is small and the result is clear

They generate real feedback fast — every session teaches you something that makes your next offer better

Your first offer is not your forever offer. It’s your proof of concept. The thing that gets you your first paying client, your first testimonial, and your first real understanding of what people will pay for.

Build the simple thing first. Scale later.

What your offer actually needs to include

Forget everything you’ve read about complicated offer structures. At this stage, your offer needs exactly four things:

Who it’s for — the specific person you identified on Day 1 and validated on Day 2

What problem it solves — the specific urgent problem that person has right now

What they get — what happens in the session and what they walk away with

How long it takes — a clear timeframe that makes the commitment feel manageable

That’s it. Four things. Nothing else is required to make your first sale.

Below the paywall, you’ll find the exact offer formula I use with my own clients — including a fill-in-the-blank template you can complete in 15 minutes, real examples of simple offers that sell, and the AI prompt that writes your offer description for you.

Tomorrow we'll price it correctly. But first, you need something to price.

Which offer is right for you?