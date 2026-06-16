Hey, wise adventurer,

Welcome to Day 2 of 7 Days to Your First $500 Online — today, we find out if people will actually pay for it.

You wouldn’t believe how many people spend weeks — sometimes months — building something nobody asked for.

Not because they’re not smart. Not because they lack experience. But because they assumed they knew what people wanted, rather than simply asking.

Validation is just that — asking.

Before you build. Before you invest time. Before you get attached to an idea that might need adjusting.

Validation is the step that protects you from wasting time and energy on building something nobody is interested in.

It costs nothing. It takes 15 minutes. And it tells you something no amount of research, planning, or overthinking ever will — whether a real person with a real problem would actually pay for what you’re offering.

That’s what today is about.

Why most experienced people skip this step

Validation feels vulnerable in a way that research doesn’t.

Research is safe. You can spend days reading about your niche, studying competitors, analyzing markets — and never have to put yourself in front of a real person who might say no.

Validation requires you to say: “I think I can help you with this. Am I right?”

For people who’ve spent decades in professional environments where you only present something when it’s finished and polished — that feels wrong. Premature. Exposed.

But here’s the truth: the discomfort of validation is nothing compared to the cost of building something nobody wants. Months of work. Zero sales. And the devastating conclusion that “nobody wants what I have” — when the real problem was simply that you never asked.

Validating early and acting on real feedback beats waiting for the perfect moment — every single time.

What validation actually tells you

Validation doesn’t tell you whether your offer is perfect.

It tells you three things:

Whether the problem you identified on Day 1 is real and urgent enough that someone would pay to solve it

Whether your skill is perceived as credible and relevant by the people who have that problem

Whether the specific person you identified actually exists and can be reached

That’s it. You’re not asking for permission. You’re not pitching. You’re not selling.

You’re doing a reality check before you invest more time.

If validation confirms your Day 1 work, you build with confidence tomorrow.

If validation reveals a gap, you find out now, when it costs you 15 minutes instead of three days.

Either outcome is a win.

How many people do you need to validate with?

Start with five.

Not fifty. Five specific people who match the person you identified on Day 1 — the specific type of person who has the problem your skill solves.

If you already have an email list — even a small one — that’s even better. Your subscribers already know you and trust you. A simple, honest question sent to your list will reach more of the right people at once and give you richer feedback faster. Use it.

But if you don’t have a list yet, five real conversations are all you need to start.

Five people who actually have the problem.

Where to find them:

Former colleagues who you know are facing the challenge you solve

Substack subscribers who have replied to your newsletters or commented on your posts

LinkedIn connections in the relevant field or life stage

People in your personal network who are going through exactly what you identified on Day 1

Below the paywall, you’ll find the exact validation method I use — including the specific questions that reveal whether someone would genuinely pay, the right way to approach people without feeling salesy, and the AI prompt that helps you identify the right five people to contact today.

Tomorrow we build the offer. But only if today confirms it’s worth building.

THE DAY 2 EXERCISE: Validate with real people

The simple validation method