Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Plus 50 Forward

Creating an Offer That Sells: A Workshop for 50+ Solopreneurs [Watch the workshop replay]

Turn Your Expertise into an Irresistible Offer
Jerry Keszka
Nov 17, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Hi, wise adventurer,

If you're sitting on valuable expertise but struggling to turn it into a compelling offer, you're in the right place.

Here's the truth many don't realize: creating amazing content and perfecting your writing skills isn't enough to make real money online. The secret lies in crafting irresistible back-end offers.

In this recorded worksho…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Plus 50 Forward to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Plus 50 Forward
Exclusive Zoom Sessions
Live Zoom sessions for my paid subscribers help you grow your audience and monetize.
Authors
Jerry Keszka
Recent Posts
Substack Monetization Strategies [watch the session replay]
  Jerry Keszka
From Reader to Client - Building Authentic Relationships [Watch the session replay]
  Jerry Keszka
From Zero to 1K Subscribers:[Watch the workshop replay].
  Jerry Keszka